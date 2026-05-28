T-Mobile Internet Outage Is Hitting Fiber Customers And Support Has Gone Silent

T-Mobile’s home internet customers woke up Thursday morning to find their fiber service down, slow or behaving erratically, with some users reporting a complete blackout, others finding that only specific websites were inaccessible and many discovering that T-Mobile’s support lines were either closed or offering nothing more useful than an automated acknowledgment that something was wrong.

The outage began overnight, with reports spiking around 1 AM and remaining elevated through the morning hours.

The affected service is T-Mobile Fiber, the home broadband product that T-Mobile has been expanding through a combination of its own wireless home internet and acquired fiber networks.

The outage does not appear to be affecting T-Mobile’s cellular and mobile network in the same way, which limits its scope but does not limit the frustration of the thousands of residential internet customers who were unable to get online for work, school or daily life on a Thursday morning.

More than 1,000 users filed reports on Downdetector. Hundreds more reported on other outage tracking platforms.

For hours, the only thing T-Mobile’s official support channels offered was silence, automated messages and the repeated advice to send a direct message, advice that is difficult to follow when your internet is down.

By late morning, T-Mobile sent an email update to at least some affected customers in the Greensboro, North Carolina area saying service had been restored and that it should be fully available within 60 minutes.

Whether that resolution has reached all affected areas is unclear as of the time of this reporting.

What Customers Have Been Experiencing

The outage has not produced a uniform experience across all affected users, which is part of what made it difficult to diagnose and communicate about in the overnight hours when it first emerged.

Different customers are reporting different failure modes, and the variation suggests something more complex than a simple infrastructure failure.

Some users are reporting a complete internet blackout, no connectivity at all, as though the service simply is not there.

Users on the IsDown platform reported that fiber internet had been down since 1 AM, seven-plus hours before their report.

These are the clearest cases, people who woke up with nothing and have been unable to get online all morning.

Others are reporting partial connectivity with severely degraded speeds. An Iowa user took to X to describe the experience on their end:

“The network is absolute garbage tonight. The speeds are unusable. Where I normally get full bars of UC I am getting one bar of 5G if I am lucky. I would expect this of a roaming network not home network connections.”

Partial connectivity is frustrating in a specific way, the service is technically present but not functional for the applications that require reliable throughput.

A third category of users is reporting what looks like a DNS routing issue, a failure not in the physical connectivity layer but in the domain name resolution system that translates website addresses into the numerical IP addresses that actually route traffic.

One user reported being able to reach X and certain other websites through T-Mobile Fiber while being completely unable to connect to Google or YouTube.

That pattern, specific domains accessible, others not, is characteristic of a DNS configuration problem rather than a complete network failure.

If the DNS issue is the primary cause, it is potentially faster to fix than infrastructure hardware but produces disorienting behavior that is hard for customers to interpret without technical knowledge.

The Communication Failure That Made It Worse

The technical outage is one problem. The communication failure surrounding it is a separate and arguably more damaging problem for T-Mobile’s relationship with its fiber customer base.

When users woke up without internet and attempted to reach T-Mobile for information or help, they found a support ecosystem that was not designed for this moment. The T-Life app, T-Mobile’s primary customer self-service interface, was described by multiple customers as “useless for outages.”

Calling T-Mobile Fiber’s phone line produced an automated message acknowledging the outage in specific areas and stating that engineers were working to fix it, but offering no timeline, no explanation and no path to a human representative.

A user who identified themselves as FireHunter551 on X captured the specific frustration in a post addressed directly to T-Mobile’s help account:

“Fiber is down for many users and there’s zero communication. Support is closed, the T-Life app is useless for outages, and customers are forced to use DownDetector. Also had to call an engineer just to access basic WiFi settings. Do better.”

T-Mobile’s official Help account on X responded to individual users asking about the issue by instructing them to send direct messages, a response that is individually responsive but creates no public acknowledgment of a systemic problem.

Customers who searched for news about the outage on T-Mobile’s own platforms found nothing.

Customers who searched external platforms like Downdetector found validation that others were experiencing the same thing but no official information about cause, scope or resolution timeline.

The email that eventually went out to Greensboro-area customers was direct about the failure. “We know your time matters, so we’ll get straight to it, your service experienced an outage this morning, and we’re sorry for the disruption, and for not giving you more notice.”

The phrase “for not giving you more notice” is the specific acknowledgment that the communication process did not meet the standard T-Mobile implied it could meet. Network teams were working to prevent it from happening again.

The Lumos Acquisition And Why Some Customers Have Heard This Before

T-Mobile Fiber in the Carolinas and adjacent markets exists in its current form because T-Mobile acquired Lumos Networks, a regional fiber provider serving North Carolina, Virginia and surrounding areas, in 2023.

The acquisition was part of T-Mobile’s strategy to expand its home internet presence beyond the wireless home internet product it offers using cellular infrastructure and into traditional fiber optic networks.

Several users on Thursday are making the comparison explicitly. One user who identified their connection as a former Lumos service wrote:

“T-Mobile fiber that used to be Lumos and I swear I never had outages when it was Lumos but since T-Mobile bought it, it’s nonstop random outages for no reason whatsoever. Very frustrating.”

Whether the comparison is statistically accurate or reflects the specific frustration of an outage morning is difficult to establish.

What it reflects is a consistent narrative in telecommunications that regional providers with established network infrastructure sometimes experience reliability degradation when absorbed into larger national carriers, and that customers who were satisfied with the predecessor service have a clear basis for comparison that shapes how they experience outages under the new ownership.

The WFMY News 2 reporting from the Greensboro area confirmed that Lumos, now operating as part of T-Mobile Fiber, had its own automated outage message specifically referencing the Thomasville and High Point, NC areas, suggesting that the Lumos network components of T-Mobile Fiber were among the affected infrastructure.

Where Things Stand And What To Do

As of late Thursday morning, T-Mobile has sent restoration emails to at least some customers in the affected Greensboro area telling them service should be fully restored within 60 minutes.

The Downdetector reports, while still elevated, had shown some signs of decreasing volume in earlier tracking, which can indicate restoration progressing or simply reflect affected customers giving up on reporting.

If you are a T-Mobile Fiber customer and are still experiencing outage conditions as of this afternoon, the most direct path to information is checking T-Mobile’s status page directly, checking Downdetector to see if your area is still showing active reports, or calling the T-Mobile Fiber support line, which as of this morning was at least offering an automated acknowledgment of the outage and directing callers to wait for resolution.

The cause of the outage has not been officially stated by T-Mobile beyond the acknowledgment that an outage occurred and that network teams are working to prevent recurrence.

Whether it was a hardware failure, a software configuration issue, a DNS routing problem, a problem with the acquired Lumos infrastructure specifically or something else entirely is information T-Mobile has not publicly shared as of this reporting.

The internet is back for some. The frustration about how the outage was communicated will take longer to resolve.