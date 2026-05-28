Modern Warfare 4 Is Release Date Announced With Legendary Character Returning

Infinity Ward and Activision revealed Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 on Thursday May 28, 2026, releasing the game’s first official trailer alongside a release date of October 23, 2026.

The game launches on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC and, for the first time in more than 13 years, Nintendo Switch 2. Pre-orders are open today.

The campaign follows two protagonists into a Korean Peninsula conflict that spirals out of control.

Private Park, a young South Korean soldier fighting on collapsing front lines as North Korea launches a full-scale invasion, and Captain Price, the character who has anchored the Modern Warfare sub-series since his 2007 debut, now waging a personal off-book war from the shadows while being hunted by forces that have been pursuing him across the entire rebooted series.

The narrative framing is the boldest promise in the reveal. Activision describes the game as bringing “long-running storylines to a powerful and emotional breaking point.”

That sentence, combined with the confirmed return of Price in a hunted, personal-war context, positions Modern Warfare 4 as something the franchise has been building toward, the conclusion of the character arcs that began with the 2019 reboot.

“I think this is one of the most authentic and cinematic and grounded Call of Duty games that we’ve created today,” Activision chief marketing officer Tyler Bahl told Variety at the reveal.

What’s The Campaign About?

The Modern Warfare 4 campaign unfolds across two parallel storylines that eventually collide.

Private Park’s story is on the ground, trench warfare on the Korean Peninsula as a North Korean invasion overwhelms the South Korean military and threatens to destabilize the region and then the world.

Park is a young soldier in the chaos of a front line that is collapsing in real time, the perspective of someone at the bottom of an enormous geopolitical disaster trying to survive it.

Captain Price’s story is off the books. He is operating in the shadows, waging what the official description calls a “personal war” while staying one step ahead of whoever is hunting him.





The Price thread takes the campaign away from Korea, into New York for close-quarters combat, through Paris for high-speed chases, into Mumbai for SAS night raids, and into city-level warfare in additional locations that the trailer teases without fully revealing.

The two storylines connect. Price’s mission runs directly into the forces that are behind the invasion, and when those threads collide, the war stops being contained to the Korean Peninsula. “The war spreads beyond anyone’s control” is the phrase Activision uses to describe the inflection point.

The tone the developers are promising is the tone the best entries in the franchise have always delivered when Infinity Ward is in charge, grounded, morally complicated, cinematic and willing to put consequence directly in the player’s path rather than treating combat as a spectacle without cost.

Captain Price And Why This Moment Matters

Captain John Price has been in Call of Duty since the original Modern Warfare in 2007, one of the most enduring character presences in gaming history, an officer defined by tactical intelligence, dry British understatement and an apparent biological immunity to the laws governing human survival.

He survived the events of the original series across MW, MW2 and MW3. He returned in the 2019 reboot, different continuity, same essential character, and has been the connecting thread across the rebooted Modern Warfare entries.

Modern Warfare 4’s positioning of Price as a hunted figure running a personal operation from the shadows is a significant escalation of his storyline’s stakes.

The 2019 reboot established the character’s relationships, alliances and enemies. MW2 and MW3 developed those threads. Infinity Ward is now describing MW4 as the game where those threads reach their “emotional breaking point.”

That phrase, in the context of a franchise that has spent seven years building a rebooted continuity, reads as a promise that this entry will resolve things rather than extend them further.

Whether “breaking point” means a death, a sacrifice, a betrayal or something else is the specific question that the campaign will answer in October.

The reveal says enough to establish the stakes without revealing what happens. For the audience that has followed Price across the rebooted series, that is the right amount to say in a reveal trailer.

The Nintendo Switch 2 Moment

The most surprising element of the Modern Warfare 4 announcement for the gaming industry is not the Korean Peninsula setting or the Price storyline, it is the platform list. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 launches on Nintendo Switch 2 on October 23 alongside the PlayStation 5, Xbox and PC versions.

It is the first time in more than 13 years that a new Call of Duty game has been available on a Nintendo platform.

The last Call of Duty to launch on a Nintendo platform was in 2013. The Switch, which launched in 2017 and became one of the best-selling consoles in history before the Switch 2 succeeded it, never received Call of Duty.

The exclusion was partly a function of hardware limitations, the original Switch was not powerful enough to run modern Call of Duty, and partly a function of Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision and its subsequent agreements with platform holders about multi-platform availability.

Infinity Ward partnered with Digital Legends, a developer with experience building mobile and portable platform games, to develop a native Switch 2 version of Modern Warfare 4.

The collaboration is designed to produce a version of the game built specifically for the Switch 2’s hardware rather than a port of the console/PC version scaled down to run on portable hardware.

Additional pre-order details for the Switch 2 version specifically are coming later in the summer.

For the Nintendo audience, which skews toward a different demographic than the core Call of Duty player base and which has never had access to the franchise in its modern form, Modern Warfare 4 represents the first opportunity to play a current-generation Call of Duty on a Nintendo device.

The size of the overlap between those two audiences is the commercial question that Microsoft and Nintendo are betting on.

Multiplayer, DMZ And What Comes June 7

The multiplayer reveal for Modern Warfare 4 includes 12 core maps at launch, a new mode called Ballistic Authority and a feature called dynamic Kill Block.

Those details are the opening statement of a multiplayer reveal that the gaming community will dig into across the days and weeks before launch.

DMZ, the extraction mode that debuted in Modern Warfare 2 and that built a devoted following before being discontinued, returns in Modern Warfare 4 in what Activision is calling the “definitive Call of Duty extraction experience: a living combat sandbox where every deployment is a new story.”

The full DMZ reveal is scheduled for June 7, which aligns with the Xbox Games Showcase on the same date.

The June 7 Xbox Games Showcase is almost certainly where Modern Warfare 4 will receive its next major information drop, multiplayer details, DMZ specifics, possibly the first Campaign gameplay footage that goes beyond the reveal trailer.

Microsoft acquired Activision to build Xbox Game Pass into the subscription service that makes Call of Duty the reason to subscribe, and the Showcase is where Microsoft makes its biggest gaming statement of the year.

The October 23 Date And What It Means For The Fall

Call of Duty games have historically released in November, a pattern so consistent that the franchise’s absence from the November release window would itself have been news.

Modern Warfare 4 launches October 23, three days into fall, before Halloween, a full four weeks before GTA 6 arrives on November 19.

The timing is clearly intentional. Grand Theft Auto 6 is the most anticipated game release in years.

Launching Call of Duty on the same day or in the same week as GTA 6 would guarantee diminished attention for whichever game arrived second in the consumer’s consideration set. Launching four weeks earlier gives Modern Warfare 4 its own undivided window, allows the franchise’s core audience to finish its initial engagement with the campaign and reach a stable multiplayer routine before the GTA 6 release date pulls some portion of the gaming population away from everything else.

October 23 is the date. Captain Price is being hunted. North Korea has invaded South Korea.

The long-running storylines of the rebooted Modern Warfare universe are coming to their breaking point.