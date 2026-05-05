Tarik Skubal Needs Elbow Surgery And Here’s When He’s Expected Back

Tarik Skubal will undergo surgery to remove loose bodies from his left elbow, ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported Monday May 4, 2026.

The two-time reigning American League Cy Young Award winner was scratched from his scheduled start against the Boston Red Sox, placed on the 15-day injured list, and is expected to miss approximately two to three months, meaning the best pitcher in baseball will not take the mound for the Detroit Tigers until early July at the earliest.

The Tigers recalled right-hander Ty Madden from Triple-A Toledo to fill the roster spot.

Skubal addressed reporters Monday afternoon and was characteristically direct about what happened and how he is thinking about it. “It sucks,” he said. “What I pride myself on is taking the ball every fifth day and giving our team a chance to win. Not being able to do that for whatever the timeline is, I don’t have one and I don’t think it’s fair to guess and create one now, but it sucks. I want to play baseball. I give a lot to this game.”

How This Happened And How Fast

Sunday morning, Skubal told reporters he was good to go for Monday’s start.

He then went to do his pregame catch-play session and felt something different, his elbow locked up in a way that was distinct from what he had been managing.

“I’ve been dealing with some stuff but I thought it was progressing and getting better,” Skubal said. “Yesterday I had something that was different than what I’d been dealing with.”

That difference triggered an immediate response. Skubal had conversations with the Tigers’ training staff and manager AJ Hinch, underwent imaging to see what was happening inside the joint, and by 10:30 PM Sunday, the decision was made: surgery was necessary.

The Sunday moment was itself a recurrence of something that had already happened on the mound five days earlier. On April 29, in the seventh inning of a start against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, Skubal rubbed his left arm after a 2-2 pitch to Matt Olson.

The trainer and Hinch came to the mound. Skubal threw one warmup pitch, told them he was fine, and struck out the side to end his outing. He had allowed five hits, fanned seven, and walked nobody in the game.

Looking back, Skubal acknowledged that those who watched him closely had been seeing signals.

“If you go watch my outings, there’s been some abnormal arm-shake stuff,” he said Monday. The elbow had been telling him something for a while. Sunday, it stopped letting him ignore it.

What Surgery Skubal Is Undergoing?

The procedure Skubal will undergo is an arthroscopy to remove the loose bodies, small fragments of bone or cartilage that have broken off and are floating in the joint space.

It is a minimally invasive surgery that typically takes less than an hour to perform.

Skubal explained his understanding of the procedure with the practical directness that has made him one of the more refreshingly honest players in baseball. “From my understanding, you just go take it out,” he said. “I think length of the rehab is probably just getting your spring training buildup up again, getting your volume up. But the procedure itself I think is pretty simple as far as what I’ve been explained.”

Dr. Kevin Farmer, speaking to Tony Paul of the Detroit News, confirmed that the procedure is among the more manageable orthopedic surgeries a pitcher can need. “It’s probably one of the better ones to have in the shorter term,” Farmer said. “Take out the pieces, do a little cleanup. Short-term, you can bounce back relatively quickly.”

Farmer described the sensation of a loose body in the elbow as “like having a pebble in your shoe,” something that can exist quietly for a long time before it shifts into exactly the wrong spot and suddenly becomes impossible to ignore.

“He’s probably had these and didn’t know he had these,” Farmer said.

Skubal put it in similar terms. “My understanding is that it is common. More common than people think. Just things float in the elbow. Probably a lot of throwers have them. Usually it is asymptomatic and doesn’t get into spots to hurt the arm. I got one that’s giving me some inflammation and problems.”

The surgery had not yet been scheduled as of Monday afternoon and Skubal was still in the process of selecting his surgeon.

When Will The Detroit Ace Be Back?

Jeff Passan of ESPN reported that procedures of this type typically require two to three months of recovery.

Applied to Skubal’s current situation, that timeline points to a return somewhere between early July and August, before the end of the regular season and with time remaining before the postseason begins in October.

The typical recovery progression involves six to eight weeks of physical therapy first to reduce swelling and restore range of motion, followed by a throwing program to rebuild the mechanical workload a starting pitcher requires.

The challenge is not the procedure itself, it is the time required to rebuild arm strength and endurance to starting pitcher levels after weeks away from throwing.

Hinch’s framing of Skubal’s mindset was instructive. “He’s going to attack this very aggressively. He is going to want to be back soon and complete as much of the season as he can and pitch deep into October. That part hasn’t changed at all for him. The route is a little more bumpy now and we’re going to have to adapt. But there is light at the end of the tunnel to look forward to.”

Skubal’s own assessment of the recovery, characteristically, leaned on what he has already been through. “If there is something positive to be taken from it, I’m going to come back and be the same guy. I’m not too worried about that. I’ve had two arm surgeries before and I think I came back pretty well from those. I’m just going to trust the work that I’ll put in and trust the training staff and all the resources this organization has for me and come back and be the same version of myself.”

The two prior surgeries he referenced were substantial ones. In 2017, Skubal underwent Tommy John surgery, the most significant and feared procedure in baseball, requiring reconstruction of the ulnar collateral ligament and typically sidelining pitchers for 12 to 18 months.

In 2022, he had flexor tendon surgery. He came back from both and won back-to-back Cy Young Awards. The loose body removal, by comparison, is a far less invasive procedure.

What This Means For Detroit

The Tigers entered Monday tied with the Cleveland Guardians for first place in the American League Central with an 18-17 record, a position that is directly attributable to having the best starting pitcher in baseball anchoring their rotation. Losing him for two to three months to a division race is not a small thing.

The injury also comes against a backdrop of an already-depleted pitching staff. Justin Verlander, Casey Mize and Reese Olson are all dealing with their own injury situations.





The Detroit pitching depth has been tested repeatedly before Monday’s news and now faces its most significant test.

Framber Valdez, the left-hander the Tigers signed this past offseason, now steps into the role of de facto ace for the duration of Skubal’s absence. Jack Flaherty, also in the rotation, assumes additional importance.

The Tigers’ offseason acquisition of Valdez, which generated questions about whether the investment was necessary given Skubal’s presence, looks considerably more prescient on Monday than it did a week ago.

The Free Agency Question

Skubal is set to become a free agent after the 2026 season.

He was projected, before this injury, to be one of the most sought-after players on the open market, a two-time Cy Young winner at 29 years old in the middle of what appeared to be a career prime, throwing 45 strikeouts in 43.1 innings with a 2.70 ERA and a 0.95 WHIP through seven starts.

Projections of $400 million or more in total contract value were not considered unreasonable.

He won a record salary arbitration case in February, earning $32 million for the 2026 season after the Tigers offered $19 million.

He left the World Baseball Classic after making just one start to protect himself specifically because this was his contract year and he wanted to be healthy for it.

The surgery does not change the fundamental assessment of what Skubal is as a pitcher.

The procedure is manageable and the expected recovery is full. The question for any team evaluating a major free agent contract is always risk, and two elbow procedures in 2026 after Tommy John in 2017 and flexor tendon surgery in 2022 is a medical history that front offices will have to evaluate carefully even if Skubal comes back and pitches like his usual self in August and September.

Skubal himself has not addressed the free agency implications publicly. He is focused on getting the surgery done and getting back. “I want to play baseball,” he said. “I give a lot to this game.”