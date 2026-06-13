Tesla Stock Is Flat On SpaceX IPO Day And Here Is What Wall Street Is Saying

SpaceX began trading on the Nasdaq under the ticker SPCX on Friday morning and the opening trade was not at $135, the IPO price set Wednesday, and it was not at $175, where early indications were pointing before the bell.

It opened at $150 per share, 11 percent above the IPO price, and has since climbed further to trade up approximately 24 percent as of mid-morning.

The Nasdaq opening auction, which collects and balances millions of buy and sell orders before printing the first trade, ran long enough that the stock was delayed past the opening bell, which is exactly what happened with Meta's 2012 IPO.

Elon Musk, whose SpaceX stake is worth approximately $866.5 billion at the $135 IPO price and considerably more at today's trading prices, crossed $1 trillion in net worth sometime in the first hour of trading. He is the world's first trillionaire.

He did it on the day he took his rocket company public.

Tesla stock, which Musk also leads, and which is separately worth approximately $355 billion of his net worth, is doing essentially nothing today.

It initially dropped after SpaceX opened and has since stabilized to flat, sitting approximately where it was before Friday's session began.

The divergence is interesting and the explanations for it run in multiple directions simultaneously.

Why Tesla Dropped When SpaceX Opened

The Yahoo Finance article that prompted this story frames the Tesla move as "muted," not a crash, not a surge, just a stock that held still while the biggest IPO in history launched two Nasdaq tickers away.

The initial dip and the subsequent stabilization tell a story about what investors were doing with their capital in the days before Friday.

One camp of strategists believes investors were selling Tesla shares in the weeks before the SpaceX IPO to accumulate dry powder, cash they could use to buy SPCX shares either at IPO or in the open market on debut day.

If you are an investor who wants Elon Musk equity exposure and you currently hold Tesla, selling some Tesla to buy SpaceX is the rational portfolio construction move.

That selling pressure contributed to Tesla underperforming in June, the stock is down from its 52-week high of $499 and has been part of a broader Magnificent Seven retreat that has wiped more than $2 trillion in market cap from the group's collective valuation this month.

The rotation out of tech and into cyclical and defensive sectors is the macro story running underneath the specific Musk equity question.

June 2026 has been a month of investors reassessing concentrated tech exposure, the Iran War driving energy prices and inflation higher, the Federal Reserve on hold with no rate cuts expected and the specific valuation concerns that come with AI-infrastructure stocks trading at extended multiples.

Tesla and its Mag Seven peers have absorbed that rotation more than the broad market.

The Stake Tesla Holds In SpaceX Right Now

There is a structural connection between Tesla and SpaceX that most retail investors are only beginning to fully process as SPCX trades for the first time.

When Tesla invested $2 billion in xAI, Musk's artificial intelligence company, in early 2026, the investment was structured as preferred equity in xAI.

When xAI merged with SpaceX on February 2, those xAI preferred shares automatically converted into a direct equity stake in the combined SpaceX entity.

The Federal Trade Commission cleared that conversion in March, formalizing what had been an indirect exposure into a direct one.

Tesla now holds a SpaceX equity position, described in filings as less than 1 percent of the company, that trades at whatever price SPCX trades at.

When SPCX goes up, Tesla's SpaceX stake is worth more. When SPCX goes down, it is worth less.

The dollar amount of that stake is not enormous relative to Tesla's market cap, a less-than-1-percent position in a $1.77 trillion company is worth somewhere between $10 and $15 billion, but the existence of the stake creates a direct financial linkage between the two companies that did not exist before the xAI investment.

The Merger Conversation Wall Street Is Already Having

The most consequential question the SpaceX IPO raises for Tesla shareholders is not whether Tesla dips a few percentage points on debut day.

It is whether Musk eventually combines the two companies, creating a single publicly traded entity that encompasses electric vehicles, energy storage, autonomous driving, satellite internet, rocket launch and artificial intelligence simultaneously.

Wall Street strategists are not treating the merger question as speculative fringe thinking.

Multiple analysts have described it as a logical endpoint given the structural overlaps, both companies are deep in AI development, both are led by the same person and both are part of an interconnected ecosystem of Musk enterprises that already share technology, employees and strategic priorities.

The bull case for a merger is that the combined entity would be worth more than the sum of its parts, that SpaceX's Starlink revenue and launch business combined with Tesla's vehicle and energy revenue under a single balance sheet and a single AI development platform creates a company whose earnings power justifies a valuation that neither company achieves alone.

"You could see this company's not only market cap, but revenue growth really be exponential," one strategist told Yahoo Finance.

The bear case is that the merger would involve significant dilution of Tesla shareholders, whose equity stake would be combined with SpaceX's much larger and faster-growing business in a way that could disadvantage them.

A $1.77 trillion SpaceX merging with a $1.6 trillion Tesla does not produce a $3.37 trillion combined entity unless the market assigns synergy value on top of that, and valuations at those levels have historically been vulnerable to compression.

What the market is doing today is pricing both possibilities into two separate stocks that trade side by side on the Nasdaq. SPCX is up 24 percent. Tesla is flat.

The story of whether those two lines eventually converge into one is the story that will occupy investors for months or years.

What SpaceX Is Worth Right Now

At the current intraday trading price of approximately $167-168, SPCX has a market cap of approximately $2.2 trillion, above Tesla's $1.6 trillion and above the $1.77 trillion IPO valuation.

The first day of trading has already added hundreds of billions of dollars to the company's implied value above the price Goldman Sachs set it at on Wednesday.

Starlink crossed 10 million subscribers in February 2026 and is adding between 750,000 and 1.5 million new users per month.

The connectivity segment posted a $1.19 billion profit last quarter.

The launch business is the most operationally efficient and commercially dominant in the industry.

Starship remains in development but represents an addressable market, Mars cargo, satellite megaconstellation deployment, point-to-point Earth transport, that no currently operating rocket approaches in scale.

SpaceX is open for business on the Nasdaq. Tesla is flat on the day. The merger conversation has already begun.