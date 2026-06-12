Cash App Mobile Phone Service Is Now A Thing And It Costs $40 A Month

Cash App launched a mobile phone service this week.

The company, owned by Jack Dorsey's Block Inc. and best known as an app for sending money, receiving direct deposits and managing everyday finances, announced the pilot launch of Cash App Mobile on June 11, an unlimited 5G phone plan that runs on AT&T's network and costs $40 per month with all taxes and fees included.

It is currently available to select users with a broader rollout planned in the coming months.

The $40 gets you unlimited data, talk and text, unlimited HD video streaming, 10 gigabytes of monthly hotspot data in the United States, and data roaming in Canada and Mexico.

No credit check. No long-term contract. No store visit. The bill is what it says it is before it arrives.

Cash App is not building cell towers. It is an MVNO, a mobile virtual network operator, meaning it leases AT&T's existing network infrastructure and sells access to it under its own brand.

The technical architecture is powered by Gigs, the same infrastructure company behind Klarna's mobile service, which launched last June at the same $40 price point, and Sezzle's wireless offering, which arrived in February 2026.

A pattern is emerging in fintech, payment and banking apps that already process your money now want to process your phone bill too.

Why Cash App Is Doing This

The logic is straightforward once you see it. Cash App already has millions of users who use their Cash App Card to pay for their phone service every month.

The company's own 2026 survey found that 46 percent of US respondents experienced friction when paying recurring phone bills, problems with timing, transparency and access that hit hardest for the gig workers, young adults and underbanked consumers who make up Cash App's core user base.

If you are already managing your money through Cash App and your biggest recurring bill is your phone, why should those two things live in separate places?

Cash App is describing its target customer as "Modern Earners," people whose income is uneven and unpredictable, who depend on connectivity to find work and get paid, and for whom a clean $40 all-in monthly bill with no surprises is genuinely valuable.

No credit check removes the barrier for people whose credit history does not reflect their reliability. No contract removes the commitment anxiety.

Including taxes and fees removes the bill shock that arrives when a phone company advertises $25 a month and charges $47.

The deeper integration that Block has planned makes the launch more interesting than just another cheap phone plan.

Cash App intends to connect the mobile service to its Cash App Green rewards program, which means users could eventually earn Bitcoin rewards simply by paying their monthly phone bill.

Jack Dorsey has been explicit about Block's Bitcoin-first strategy for years.

The company holds Bitcoin on its balance sheet. Connecting a recurring phone bill to a Bitcoin rewards infrastructure is the specific kind of product move that makes a fintech company stickier than any single product feature can.

The service will also connect to Cash App Families, the feature set for supervised child and teen accounts, giving families a path to manage both financial tools and phone service for younger users inside the same platform.

Cash App Mobile is in pilot. Broader availability is coming.

For now, if you are already living inside the Cash App ecosystem, the question is whether $40 all-in on AT&T's network is better than whatever you are paying now.