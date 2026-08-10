'Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4' And What We Know So Far

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4, developed by Infinity Ward and published by Activision, launches October 23, 2026 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC and Nintendo Switch 2.

Pre-orders are open now with an Open Beta coming ahead of the October release date, with Early Access going to those who pre-order digitally.

The Switch 2 inclusion is the most significant platform news. Call of Duty has not appeared on a Nintendo platform since the Wii U version of Ghosts in 2013.

Microsoft pledged to bring the franchise to Nintendo as part of regulators approving the Activision acquisition, and Modern Warfare 4 makes good on that promise, with Infinity Ward describing the Switch 2 development process as surprisingly smooth.

The game itself follows two parallel storylines. A young South Korean soldier named Park fights on the collapsing front lines of a North Korean invasion of the Korean Peninsula, a new setting and culture for the franchise.

Simultaneously, Captain Price is fighting a personal war in the shadows, off-book and hunted, until his mission collides with the larger conflict. The tagline is "Warfare Without Limits." The campaign takes players through Korea, New York, Paris, Mumbai and beyond.

Modern Warfare 4 arrives approximately four weeks before GTA 6 on November 19, making October and November the biggest back-to-back gaming months in years.