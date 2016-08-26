THE HIT LIST

THU AUG 25

CLAYPOOL LENNON DELIRIUM





Canalside Thurs August 25th 6pm • Free

Primus’ Les Claypool and Sean Lennon (son of John and Yoko) perform songs from their brand new release “The Monolith of Phobos.” Lennon explains about his new psyche-pop project “That music attracts me because it’s very elaborate and sophicated.”

FRI & SAT AUG 26-27

LEWISTON JAZZ FESTIVAL





Center St Lewiston Fri Aug 26 6-10pm Sat Aug 27 12-10pm • Free

On June 11th, Bud Redding was brutally attacked by a drunk man Jazz singers Curtis Stigers and Molly Johnson headline the biggest free music festival in Western New York. 5 stages with bands all day, gourmet food and wine vendors, a classic sports car show and a huge jewelry show are just some of the highlights. Go see America’s art form at its best!

FRI AUG 26

FLORIDA GEORGIA LINE





Darien Lake Fri August 26th 7pm Tickets start at $16

Florida Georgia Line is a country duo of Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelly. In 2016, the duo became the first and only country artists to receive the Digital Diamond Award for their single “Cruise” crossing the ten times platinum threshold.

FRI AUG 26

ARMS OF AMERICA- A U2 TRIBUTE





Tralf Fri August 26th 8pm • $15 adv/$20 day of show

The Arms of America is a remarkable U2 tribute band. They have been nominated as the world’s best tribute band in Las Vegas. Lead singer John Genet has a terrific voice and plays with U2’s low-key flair. The band has real band banter, not just cover band banter. R.A.M.P.D. opens the show

SAT AUG 27

LIVING WITH THE PAST W/Random Order





Tralf • $15 adv/$20 day of show

Arizona-based Living With The Past celebrates the music of Jethro Tull featuring outstanding female guitarist, Carol Roehner. Combining with local guitarist Ron Lo Curto, the band highlights the Jethro Tull of the seventies with heartfelt musicality. Opener Random order salutes King Crimson re-creating some of the most creative and innovative rock ever.

MON AUG 29

KEVIN SECONDS AND STEVE SOTO





Leopard Lounge @ Town Ballroom Mon Aug 29th 7pm $13/$15

Former Punk Rockers Kevin Seconds and Steve Soto have switched gears and now perform an acoustic set off Kevin’s new album “Good Luck Buttons.” Original songs (by Steve as well), sweet harmonies and hard strummed songs highlight this show

WED AUG 31

RICK SMITH AND THE TWANG GANG TO BENEFIT THE ARTS INITIATIVE OF WNY





The Sportsmen’s Tavern Wed August 31st 7pm $20

Rick Smith and the Twang Gang will take the stage of the Sportsmen Tavern and all the proceeds will go to ASI to help them continue their work in the 5 counties of WNY for the arts and cultural community. The Twang Gang includes Dwane Hall, owner of the Sportsmen performing.