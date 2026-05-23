Grizz Chapman, ’30 Rock’ Star, Dead At 52

Grizz Chapman, the towering Brooklyn-born actor whose recurring role as Grizz on NBC’s 30 Rock made him one of the most warmly regarded supporting figures in the history of that show, died on Friday May 22, 2026. He was 52.

He passed peacefully in his sleep, according to his cousin, who shared the news on social media. His longtime representative Saideh A. Brown confirmed the death to TMZ without disclosing further details.

The cause behind the peaceful sleep that became his final one was not a surprise to the people who loved him. Grizz Chapman had been fighting kidney disease for more than two decades, a battle that included years of dialysis three times a week, a kidney transplant in 2010 and an eventual return to dialysis as the disease continued.

His cousin’s tribute on social media was specific about what those years looked like.

“Life gave my cousin Grizz Chapman some heavy battles, but he fought them with strength and dignity until the very end. After years of fighting illness and dialysis, he passed peacefully in his sleep on May 22nd, 2026. I’m thankful we got time to reconnect two months before his passing. Rest easy, cousin. Your name and legacy will live on forever.”

He is survived by his wife Diana, married since 2002, and their two children. The Dr. Oz Show asked him years ago what his greatest wish was, while he was waiting for his kidney transplant. He said it was to see his children grow up.

The Bouncer Who Became A Television Institution

The story of how Grizzwald Chapman came to play Grizz on 30 Rock is the kind of story that feels like it was designed specifically to illustrate how the entertainment industry occasionally works for people who were not designed for it at all.

Chapman was born in Brooklyn on April 16, 1974 and grew up to be a man who stood approximately seven feet tall, a physical fact that shaped his entire experience of moving through the world.

He was working as a bouncer at a strip club in New York when he met Tracy Morgan. Morgan was already a well-established comedic performer, a veteran of Saturday Night Live who had left the cast in 2003 and was building toward his next chapter.

Morgan and Chapman connected, and when 30 Rock came together in 2006, Morgan brought Chapman with him.

The character Grizz was named after the man playing him. Tracy Jordan, Morgan’s fictionalized version of himself, had two primary confidants on the show: Grizz and Dot Com, the latter played by Kevin Brown.

Both characters were named after the real people in the roles. The dynamic between Tracy Jordan and his two loyal, enormous companions was one of the specific comedic textures that made 30 Rock work, the absurdist loyalty, the way Grizz and Dot Com responded to Tracy’s chaos with the specific weary affection of people who had been managing that chaos for a very long time.

Chapman appeared across all seven seasons of 30 Rock, which ran from 2006 through 2013 and generated the kind of devoted critical and fan following that keeps the show referenced and revisited years after its final episode.

When people who loved 30 Rock think about what made the show feel complete, Grizz and Dot Com are part of that list.

The seven-foot man from Brooklyn who had never acted before Tracy Morgan gave him the job was, across seven seasons, exactly where he was supposed to be.

The Health Battle He Fought While Working

The health battle running alongside and beneath Chapman’s acting career was significant and sustained. He developed hypertension in the early 2000s, and the hypertension led to kidney disease.

Kidney disease led to dialysis, the process of using a machine to clean the blood when the kidneys can no longer do it adequately, typically requiring three sessions per week of several hours each.

The logistics of dialysis three times a week while maintaining an acting career in New York are not trivial.

Chapman became a spokesperson for the National Kidney Foundation in March 2010, a decision that reflected his willingness to make his private health struggle publicly useful.

He appeared on The Dr. Oz Show in December 2009 to speak about hypertension and kidney disease, bringing the specific attention of his television profile to a health issue that affects millions of Americans who are not famous and who do not have a platform through which to raise awareness.

When Dr. Oz asked what his greatest wish was, Chapman said it was to see his children grow up.

He made the comment while he was waiting for a kidney transplant, managing the uncertainty of a waitlist timeline against the physical demands of ongoing dialysis.

In July 2010, he received a kidney transplant. The procedure offered relief and renewed the physical capacity that years of dialysis had strained.

He returned to working, to the show, to the YouTube variety series he had created, the Grizz Chronicles, and to the other television appearances that filled out a career that had started from a strip club bouncing job and a conversation with Tracy Morgan.

The transplant was not a permanent resolution. Kidney disease continued to assert itself. The dialysis returned.

By the time he died on Friday, he had been fighting the illness across more than two decades, fighting it, his cousin said, with strength and dignity until the very end.

Dot Com And The Partnership That Defined The Show

The relationship between Grizz and Kevin Brown, who played Dot Com, was one of the specific supporting pleasures of 30 Rock that viewers who encountered the show across its seven-season run remember with the fondness of something that was exactly right.

The two enormous men flanking Tracy Jordan’s enormous personality created a visual and comedic dynamic that the show’s writing leaned into with increasing sophistication as the seasons progressed.

Grizz and Dot Com were not simple background figures. They had opinions, they had backstories, they had specific reactions to the chaos around Tracy that were uniquely their own.

Dot Com was the more intellectually pretentious of the two, he had opinions about literature and film. Grizz was warmer and more practically oriented.

The distinction between the two characters was drawn with the kind of care that a writers room building a long-running show invests in characters who become genuinely beloved.

Brown and Chapman also appeared together on an episode of Hidden Potential, the HGTV home remodeling show, during the sixth season of 30 Rock, a piece of cross-promotion that was its own gentle comedy, the two enormous men discussing home renovation with the same gentle absurdism they brought to their fictional roles.

Life After 30 Rock

30 Rock ended in 2013. Grizz Chapman continued working. He appeared in episodes of Blue Bloods, The Blacklist and The Good Fight, the breadth of network and cable television that a character actor with strong industry relationships can access when the show that made them recognizable concludes.

He created and produced the Grizz Chronicles on YouTube, a variety sketch series that reflected the same comedic sensibility he had brought to Grizz across seven seasons, on his own terms and on his own platform.

The post-30 Rock years were quieter professionally than the 30 Rock years, as they are for most supporting actors from beloved ensemble comedies once those comedies end.

But Chapman continued showing up, to sets, to events, to conversations with the fans who had made Grizz one of their favorite things about a show that gave them many things to love.

He was 52 years old when he died. He had built something out of nothing, out of a bouncing job and a meeting with Tracy Morgan and a physical presence that was impossible to ignore.

He passed peacefully, in his sleep, after years of fighting that he had no obligation to fight publicly and that he brought into the light anyway because it might help someone else.