Ticketmaster Just Laid Off 350 Employees And The CEO Is Under Fire

Ticketmaster cut approximately 350 employees on Wednesday May 6, 2026, roughly 8 percent of its global workforce, in a restructuring that affected staff across 25 countries and targeted primarily the company’s engineering, product and design divisions.

Contractors were also reduced as part of the moves. The executive leadership team was not changed.

The layoffs came one day after Ticketmaster’s parent company Live Nation reported first quarter 2026 earnings showing total revenue up 12 percent year-over-year to $3.8 billion, with Ticketmaster’s own revenue up 10 percent to $765 million.

The juxtaposition, hundreds of jobs cut the day after strong earnings, is the story that sent Ticketmaster trending Wednesday.

Saumil Mehta, Ticketmaster Global President, told Pollstar:

“The purpose of these cuts is stronger prioritization, especially in engineering product and design. That comes with flattening layers, consolidating ownership, changing how teams are structured and ensuring that we put more energy behind specific initiatives.”

The Reason Behind The Cuts: AI

Mehta, who took over as Ticketmaster’s Global President in October 2025, has been explicit about where he is taking the company and why the current structure needed to change to get there.

At the Pollstar Live conference on April 15, he unveiled what he described as an “AI as a new utility” strategy for Ticketmaster, a vision in which the company extends its ticket discovery and purchase capabilities onto AI platforms including ChatGPT and Google Gemini.

The idea is straightforward even if the execution is complex: fans should be able to buy tickets wherever they happen to be online, not just on Ticketmaster’s own properties.

When someone asks ChatGPT whether there are any concerts in their city next weekend, the answer should include purchase links.

When someone searches Google with natural language, the discovery and transaction should happen inside that interface rather than requiring a redirect to ticketmaster.com.

A platform-agnostic distribution strategy of that kind requires a different engineering organization than the one Ticketmaster currently has.

It needs teams organized around a smaller number of deeply owned, high-priority projects rather than a distributed set of teams working alongside external contractors on separate systems.

The consolidation and flattening that Mehta described is the organizational translation of that strategic shift.

Ticketmaster said the goal is to focus resources on fewer initiatives, flatten management layers within its technical divisions and bring more software development in-house rather than continuing to lean on outside contractors.

The in-house development shift deserves specific attention. Ticketmaster, like many large technology companies, has historically relied on a blend of full-time employees and external contractors to build and maintain its systems.

The shift toward in-house development, doing more with fewer but more deeply integrated teams, is a pattern that AI tools have made more viable across the technology industry.

When AI coding assistants can substantially accelerate the productivity of individual engineers, the argument for large distributed teams spread across external contractors and vendors becomes harder to sustain.

Ticketmaster’s 10% Growth In 2026 Didn’t Save Its Employees

The day before the layoffs, Live Nation reported Q1 2026 results that read as strong on the revenue line.

Ticketmaster revenues were up 10% year-over-year to $765 million in the quarter, while total fee-bearing tickets transacted through the end of April rose 9% year-over-year to 138 million.

Revenue up 10 percent. Tickets transacted up 9 percent. One day later, 350 people are let go.

That sequence generates a specific kind of reaction, the obvious question being why a company growing its revenue and transaction volume is simultaneously cutting 8 percent of its workforce.

The answer is embedded in the financial picture that revenue growth alone does not capture.

The cuts came a day after parent company Live Nation reported a $371 million operating loss, despite revenue growth.

Operating losses of that magnitude against a backdrop of strong top-line growth reflect a cost structure, legal expenses, interest expense, amortization, contractor and personnel costs, that has not scaled efficiently alongside revenue.

The restructuring is not happening because Ticketmaster’s business is bad. It is happening because the gap between what the company earns and what it costs to run needs to close.

The Legal Context The Earnings Cannot Ignore

The financial restructuring is happening against a legal backdrop that has reshaped the economics of the entire business.

In April 2026, a federal jury found that Live Nation and Ticketmaster illegally monopolized the US ticketing market.

In March, the company settled with the Department of Justice, agreeing to a $280 million damages fund, a 15% cap on service fees, and divestiture of 13 amphitheater booking agreements.

The antitrust resolution changes several things simultaneously. The $280 million damages fund is a direct financial cost.

The 15 percent cap on service fees limits the revenue Ticketmaster can generate per transaction, a meaningful constraint on its most profitable product line given that service fees have historically been the primary source of consumer and congressional frustration with the company.

The divestiture of 13 amphitheater booking agreements removes preferred relationships that had locked up venues and limited competition.

Taken together, those legal outcomes reduce Ticketmaster’s revenue ceiling and create additional costs while the underlying business is still growing.

Mehta’s restructuring is, among other things, a response to a world in which the company can no longer rely on the fee structures and venue relationships that generated its historical profitability.

Who Was Affected?

Mehta said in a statement:

“Ticketmaster is evolving its organization to increase focus and invest more deeply behind fewer initiatives, especially in Engineering, Product and Design. Approximately 350 employees across various functions were directly impacted by these changes and will receive assistance through this transition.”

The specific roles eliminated have not been detailed publicly beyond the primary focus on engineering, product and design.

The affected employees span 25 countries, which means the cuts are distributed across the global workforce rather than concentrated in any single market.

Contractors were also reduced, meaning the total headcount reduction is larger than the 350 number when contractor populations are included.

The “will receive assistance through this transition” language is standard for layoff communications and does not specify the nature or duration of that assistance.

What Ticketmaster is building toward, the AI-integrated, platform-agnostic ticket discovery and purchase system Mehta described in April, requires the kind of focused, in-house engineering organization the restructuring is designed to create.

The live music and events calendar for summer 2026 is as active as any in recent memory. The company’s platform will be tested extensively in the months ahead regardless of its internal structure.

The Bigger Picture For The Music Industry

Ticketmaster processes tickets for the majority of major concert venues and live events in the United States and operates at significant scale internationally.

The restructuring of its engineering and product teams carries direct implications for the artists, venues and fans whose transactions flow through the platform, not because any individual component is being removed, but because the pace and direction of future platform development shifts with every significant restructuring.

Mehta’s AI ambitions, if realized, would change how fans discover and buy tickets in ways that benefit the company’s distribution reach.

They would also, depending on implementation, change the economics of every transaction that currently requires a visit to ticketmaster.com and the service fees that visit generates.

The 15 percent cap on service fees imposed by the DOJ settlement creates a ceiling on that revenue.

Expanding the platform’s reach through AI interfaces could expand volume enough to offset the fee cap, which may be the underlying commercial logic behind the restructuring.

Three hundred and fifty people lost their jobs on Wednesday in service of that logic. The company grew its revenue 10 percent in the quarter before it happened.