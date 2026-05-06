Uber Stock Surged 10 Percent After Earnings And Here Is Why

Uber Technologies reported its first quarter 2026 earnings before the market open on Wednesday May 6, and the stock surged approximately 10 percent in response to a report that required some reading past the headline numbers to understand.

Revenue came in at $13.20 billion, slightly below the $13.29 billion analyst consensus. GAAP earnings per share came in at $0.13, dramatically below the $0.70 expected.

On the surface, those look like misses. The stock went up 10 percent anyway, and here is why.

The GAAP earnings shortfall was entirely the product of a $1.5 billion non-cash headwind from the revaluation of Uber’s equity investments, financial instruments whose paper value moved against the company during the quarter.

Subtract that accounting adjustment and Uber’s operating reality was genuinely strong.

Non-GAAP EPS of $0.72 beat the $0.70-0.71 consensus. Adjusted EBITDA of $2.48 billion beat the $2.44 billion estimate and grew 33 percent year-over-year.

Gross bookings hit $53.7 billion, up 25 percent year-over-year and above the company’s own guidance range of $52 to $53.5 billion. The guidance for the current quarter came in above every estimate on Wall Street.

The market understood the distinction between an accounting adjustment and a business result. Hence the 10 percent move.

The Three Numbers That Actually Matter

When Uber reports earnings, three numbers tell you what the business is actually doing, trips, gross bookings and adjusted EBITDA.

Revenue is complicated by business model changes that can swing the reported figure in ways that obscure the underlying health. The three core metrics do not have those complications.

Trips in Q1 2026 reached 3.6 billion, up 20 percent year-over-year. That means Uber’s platform processed 3.6 billion individual ride and delivery transactions in a single quarter.

The people ordering the ride or the food are the foundation of everything else, and they are growing at 20 percent.

Behind the trip growth is audience growth. Monthly Active Platform Consumers, the number of people using Uber at least once a month across any of its services, reached 199 million, up 17 percent year-over-year.

That figure is approaching 200 million people globally engaging with the Uber platform on a monthly basis.

The additional 3 percent growth in trips per MAPC means existing users are also ordering more often, the engagement deepening alongside the audience growing.

Gross bookings of $53.7 billion represent the total dollar value of everything Uber’s platform transacted, not just the revenue Uber keeps, but the full value of the rides, deliveries, freight and other services that moved through the system.

Growth of 25 percent year-over-year on that figure, and 21 percent on a constant currency basis that strips out the effect of a strong US dollar against international currencies, is the clearest statement of how much economic activity Uber is facilitating.

Adjusted EBITDA of $2.48 billion grew 33 percent year-over-year and expanded as a percentage of gross bookings from 4.4 percent a year ago to 4.6 percent.

In the business model Uber has built, EBITDA margin expansion alongside bookings growth means the platform is becoming more profitable as it scales, the virtuous dynamic that investors have been waiting years for Uber to demonstrate sustainably.

The Delivery Business Is The Growth Engine

The headline revenue miss was driven by one segment and offset by another. Mobility, Uber’s core ride-hailing business, generated $6.8 billion in revenue, up 5 percent year-over-year but short of the $7.11 billion Wall Street had projected.

The 5 percent growth in mobility revenue is not a crisis, it reflects the base effects of a large, mature business and some impact from fuel price volatility affecting driver behavior in the context of the Iran War’s impact on oil markets, but it was the drag on the overall revenue figure.

Uber Eats and its related grocery, retail and alcohol delivery businesses, generated $5.07 billion in revenue, up 34 percent year-over-year and comfortably above the $4.89 billion consensus estimate.

Delivery is now Uber’s highest-growth business line by a significant margin.

Growth was led by grocery and retail delivery, a category that reflects the broader expansion of Uber’s platform beyond restaurant food into everyday essentials.

Geographic standouts in delivery included Australia, Japan and the United Kingdom.

Mobility’s gross bookings grew at 20 percent with record margins. Delivery grew 23 percent in gross bookings.

Both are growing; delivery is growing faster, and both are producing better margins than a year ago.

For a company whose path to sustained profitability was debated for most of its existence as a public company, posting record GAAP income from operations of $1.9 billion, up 57 percent year-over-year, while both major business segments expand their margins simultaneously is the proof of concept that investors have been waiting for.

Uber One And The Platform Strategy

The most strategically significant disclosure in the Q1 report was not a financial metric but a membership milestone.

Uber One, the company’s subscription program that bundles benefits across both rides and delivery, has reached 50 million members worldwide.

Those 50 million members now generate half of all Uber’s gross bookings across its Mobility and Delivery segments.

That is a remarkable concentration. Half of $53.7 billion in quarterly gross bookings flows through the accounts of members who have made a deliberate choice to subscribe to the Uber ecosystem rather than use it transactionally.

The retention economics of a subscriber are meaningfully better than those of a casual user, subscribers order more often, are less price-sensitive in individual transactions, and provide Uber with the kind of recurring revenue base that makes long-term planning more predictable.

CEO Dara Khosrowshahi called it “an exciting milestone as we execute against our platform strategy.”

The platform strategy is the argument that Uber is not a ride-hailing app or a food delivery app but a logistics and consumption platform where acquiring a customer in one context, a ride to the airport, creates the basis for capturing their spending in other contexts, groceries, restaurant delivery, alcohol.

Fifty million people who have paid for a subscription that spans both contexts is the evidence that the strategy is working.

The Q2 Guidance That Moved The Stock

The single most important number in the earnings release for the stock’s reaction was not anything that happened in Q1, it was what Uber said Q2 would look like.

The company guided Q2 2026 gross bookings to a range of $56.25 billion to $57.75 billion, representing 18 to 22 percent year-over-year growth on a constant currency basis. That guidance range exceeded every analyst estimate on Wall Street.

Non-GAAP EPS guidance for Q2 came in at $0.78 to $0.82, representing 31 to 38 percent year-over-year growth from $0.60 in Q2 2025.

Both the gross bookings guidance and the EPS guidance for Q2 came in above expectations. When a company that slightly missed Q1 revenue then guides Q2 above consensus, the message to investors is that the Q1 miss was noise and the trajectory is intact. The 10 percent stock move was the market agreeing.

The Buyback And The Technology Story

Uber repurchased $3 billion of its own stock during Q1, an aggressive capital return under its $7 billion buyback authorization.

A company returning $3 billion to shareholders in a single quarter while also investing in platform growth and the Waymo robotaxi partnership is demonstrating the financial flexibility that a truly profitable platform business provides.

The Waymo partnership, autonomous vehicle robotaxi services rolling out through Uber’s platform in Atlanta and Austin, represents the longer-term ambition.

Uber is positioning itself as the distribution layer for autonomous ride-hailing, capturing the consumer relationship and the booking economics even as the physical vehicle supply shifts from human drivers to robotaxi fleets.

The trajectory of the Atlanta and Austin deployments was a watch item for investors on this earnings call.

The technology disclosure that received less attention but deserves note: 95 percent of Uber’s engineers use AI coding assistants on a monthly basis, and AI agents are now authoring more than one in ten lines of code the company writes.

That adoption rate, 95 percent monthly usage across an engineering workforce of Uber’s scale, reflects the kind of productivity shift that compounds across product development cycles and helps explain how the company is growing its platform capabilities without proportional increases in headcount and engineering cost.

What The Quarter Means For The Year

Uber’s full-year trajectory is pointing toward continued revenue growth in the 14 to 20 percent range with EBITDA growing faster than the top line, the scaling dynamic that defines a maturing platform business.

Revenue forecasts for Q4 2026 are running as high as $15.69 billion. Adjusted EBITDA is tracking toward margins that would have seemed ambitious as recently as two years ago.

The company that spent most of its first years as a public company burning cash to fund growth is now generating $2.3 billion in free cash flow per quarter, repurchasing $3 billion in stock, expanding both its major business lines, and approaching 200 million monthly active users across a platform that now spans rides, food, groceries, freight and autonomous vehicle distribution.

The revenue miss was real. The $1.5 billion equity investment headwind was real.

The 10 percent stock move was the market reading past both of those things to what the underlying business is actually doing — and deciding that the direction is unambiguously right.