Walmart Layoffs Hit 1,000 Workers And Here Is Why

Walmart is cutting or relocating approximately 1,000 corporate workers from its global technology and AI product teams, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday May 12, 2026.

A Walmart spokesperson confirmed the number of affected roles to Business Insider.

The moves were announced in an internal memo co-authored by Suresh Kumar, Walmart’s global chief technology officer, and Daniel Danker, the company’s executive vice president overseeing AI acceleration, product and design.

The cuts are being attributed to AI in headlines across the internet. But according to a person with knowledge of the matter who spoke to Business Insider, the layoffs are unrelated to AI automation replacing jobs.

What is actually happening is more specific and more mundane. Walmart spent the past year converting three separate technology operations into one unified global platform, and when you combine three teams into one, you end up with duplicate roles that need to go somewhere.

Here is what happened, who is affected and what this means for the world’s largest retailer.

The Internal Memo

Kumar and Danker sent the memo to Walmart technology and product employees on Tuesday explaining the changes in language that is diplomatic but clear.

The two executives wrote that the company had made adjustments to “simplify how the work is organized, make ownership clearer, and better align roles to the work and skills we need going forward.”

The memo told affected employees that they could apply for other open roles within Walmart, a standard offer in corporate restructurings that provides some partial softening of the news while also being a genuine pathway for some employees to stay with the company.

Many of the approximately 1,000 impacted staff have been asked to relocate to Walmart’s Bentonville, Arkansas headquarters or to the company’s Northern California offices as part of the restructuring rather than being laid off outright.

The combination of outright layoffs and relocation requirements is the specific dynamic that has made this round of cuts complicated for the affected workers.

Being told you can keep your job but only if you move from New Jersey or Virginia to Arkansas or California is not the same as being laid off, but it is also not the same as business continuing as usual.

For workers with families, roots and lives built around where they currently live, a relocation requirement functions practically as a layoff even if it is technically an alternative.

Is AI The Cause Behind Walmart’s Layoffs?

The explanation that has dominated coverage of Walmart’s announcement is that the company is cutting jobs because of artificial intelligence, either because AI tools are replacing the work those employees did or because Walmart is shifting resources toward AI development.

Neither explanation is accurate, according to sources familiar with the matter.

The real driver is a platform consolidation that Walmart completed over the past year.

Before this consolidation, Walmart ran three distinct technology operations: one for Walmart U.S., one for Sam’s Club and one for its international business units.

Three separate technology stacks, three separate product teams, three separate AI and data science organizations operating with their own structures, priorities and systems.

That structure made sense when each business unit was operating more or less independently. It creates problems when the company wants to operate as a unified global technology platform, which is what Walmart has spent the past year building.

When you merge three teams into one, duplicate roles emerge naturally. A team that managed the Walmart U.S. AI product roadmap and a team that managed the international AI product roadmap are doing related work that a unified global team can consolidate.

The redundant roles in that new structure are the ones being cut or relocated.

Daniel Danker, Walmart’s EVP for AI acceleration, product and design, was appointed last year.

His appointment was the organizational signal that the consolidation was coming, someone brought in specifically to oversee AI acceleration and product design globally is, by definition, reviewing where separate teams can be combined into a single structure.

The review happened. The overlaps were identified. The memo went out Tuesday.

The broader wave of corporate layoffs labeled as AI-driven has drawn specific scrutiny from analysts and management experts.

Business Insider’s reporting noted that many cuts labeled as AI-driven are more accurately tied to organizational restructuring and correction of over-hiring during the pandemic and post-pandemic expansion period.

Walmart is a specific example, the platform overhaul that drove these cuts had been planned for over a year and would have happened regardless of whether the company’s AI acceleration agenda existed.

Who Is Affected And Where

The 1,000 number covers a mix of locations. Walmart previously filed notice with the New Jersey Department of Labor of plans to cut approximately 100 positions at its Hoboken, New Jersey office, one of the company’s technology hubs outside of its Bentonville headquarters.

Employees at that office were told their positions were being eliminated as Walmart consolidated toward Bentonville.

The Reston, Virginia technology office is also reported to have been significantly affected, based on employee discussion across industry forums.

Walmart has operated technology operations in multiple US cities beyond its Arkansas headquarters, a legacy of acquisitions including Jet.com’s San Bruno, California offices, which became a significant Walmart Global Tech hub, and various corporate expansions over the past decade.

The consolidation is moving roles back toward fewer, larger hubs in Bentonville and Northern California.

The Pattern Of Cuts At Walmart

This is not the first time Walmart has reduced its corporate technology workforce under the banner of restructuring and simplification.

In May 2025, almost exactly a year ago, Walmart eliminated approximately 1,500 corporate positions as part of what the company described at the time as reducing layers of management and organizational complexity. That round also involved technology and corporate functions.

The pattern reflects a consistent strategic direction: Walmart has been reducing the number of satellite corporate offices, consolidating roles into primary hubs, and eliminating middle management layers that accumulated during periods of rapid expansion and acquisition.

The post-pandemic technology hiring boom that drove many large companies to over-expand their corporate headcount has been unwinding across the industry, and Walmart has been executing its version of that unwinding on a rolling basis rather than in a single dramatic announcement.

Why Walmart Is Making This Bet

The consolidation that drove these cuts is ultimately about Walmart’s ability to compete with Amazon at scale.

The world’s largest retailer by revenue has spent years acknowledging that its technology infrastructure was not built for the speed and flexibility that e-commerce and AI-driven retail require.

Running separate technology stacks for Walmart U.S., Sam’s Club and the international business made organizational sense when those units operated independently.

It creates competitive disadvantages when the goal is to build a unified AI-powered retail platform that works across all of them simultaneously.

Walmart’s investment in what it calls “super agents,” AI systems designed to improve customer experience and operational efficiency across its retail and logistics operations, requires a unified technology foundation.

You cannot build a cohesive AI layer on top of three separate technology architectures.

The platform overhaul that created the current redundancies was the necessary precondition for the AI acceleration that Danker was brought in to lead.

New CEO John Furner, who took over from Doug McMillon in the broader Walmart leadership reorganization of 2025, has framed the company’s AI investment explicitly as a competitive response to Amazon, Costco and Aldi, three very different competitors representing three different threats.

Amazon represents the e-commerce and logistics threat. Costco represents the membership model and value proposition threat.

Aldi represents the discount and efficiency threat. Building a unified global technology platform is Furner’s answer to all three simultaneously.

What Percent Of The Walmart Workforce Was Dismissed?

Walmart employs approximately 2.1 million people globally. One thousand corporate technology positions represents approximately 0.05 percent of its total workforce.

The stock market treated the announcement accordingly, Walmart shares remained stable after the WSJ report, as investors interpreted the restructuring as part of long-term cost optimization rather than a signal of operational difficulty.

For the 1,000 people affected, some of whom will be laid off and some of whom are facing relocation decisions they did not anticipate, the number means something very different.

The corporate technology and product community is a specific segment of Walmart’s workforce for whom the consolidation is not an abstract statistic but a direct change to the employment situation they had understood themselves to be in when they went to work Monday morning.

The internal memo told them they could apply for other open roles.

Many will relocate. Some will not. The platform is now unified. The platform is also, going forward, smaller.