WEBR Radio Celebrates 100 Years of Evolution in Western New York





WEBR Radio in Buffalo, NY has had a history with the call letters WEBR since 1924. Originally home to live orchestra broadcasts and successful shows, this station was the birthplace of the Lone Ranger in Western New York. The station’s format has changed over the years and, most recently, experienced an exciting transformation under new owner William Yuhnke who purchased the station in 2021.

Yuhnke, an established businessman and owner of Liberty Cab, licensed WEBR under the name Kenmore Broadcasting. Since taking the helm, he has worked diligently to expand and explore – seeking new opportunities for the company.

One of the expansions was the purchase of another local station WLVL 1340 AM, based out of Lockport, NY. WLVL is a talk, news and sports station and the only carrier of Yankees baseball in the region.

WEBR AM 1440, FM 105.3 and WEBRRADIO.COM bring you live local broadcasts as well as global streaming online and on the app! The station has adopted a 70’s and 80’s hits format while maintaining the Great American Songbook as part of its weekend showcase. Each weekday the songs you know and the music you love run up until 9pm starting with Tom Darros’ viewpoint offering a voice to community residents. The fun continues after that with specialty shows such as Northtown News with Art Pappas, Kicking Krime with Kareema and Hoops and Highlights with Russell Kingsbury starting at 6pm.

Expansion and moving forward has been key with WEBR which is why the station continues to grow. The inclusion of local events has been popular with listeners. From a Listener Appreciation Day to an eclipse event and farmers market at the Transit Drive-in, to the most recent partnership with the McKinley Mall Vendors Market, WEBR is at the forefront more than ever before!

You can enjoy this evolution with WEBR as they celebrate dads at a Father’s Day event to benefit the Kidney Foundation of Western New York. The event will be held at the McKinley Mall 3701 McKinley Parkway in Hamburg, NY on Saturday, June 15th between 10am and 5pm!

WEBR will be broadcasting live at the event which features vendors for great gifts, live music from “Clock out Friday” and “Leather Pearl,” basket raffles, food trucks, psychic readings and so much more! We know that this will be a great community event and hope you mark your calendars to join in on the fun!

Keep listening as WEBR continues to celebrate the next 100 years!

First reported by Niagara Action!