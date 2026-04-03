Zach Bryan Tulsa Friday Night Concert Canceled Due To Severe Weather And Here Is What Ticket Holders Need To Know

The Zach Bryan concert scheduled for Friday, April 3, 2026 at H.A. Chapman Stadium in Tulsa has been canceled due to forecasted severe weather.

Organizers made the announcement Friday afternoon, citing safety for patrons, staff, and the artists as the top priority. The Saturday, April 4 show remains on schedule.

If you had tickets to Friday night’s show, here is what matters most: you do not need to do anything. Refunds will be issued automatically to the original method of payment used at the time of purchase.

It may take 10 to 15 business days for the refund to appear on your statement. Friday night tickets cannot be transferred to Saturday’s show. For questions, ticket holders can contact the University of Tulsa ticket office directly at tuticketoffice@utulsa.edu.

Why Was This Show Special?

This was not a routine concert stop. Zach Bryan is an Oklahoma native, born in Okinawa, Japan, while his parents were stationed there with the U.S. Navy, but raised in Okinawa and tied to Oklahoma in the way that only someone who has publicly and repeatedly claimed a state as his own can be.

These two nights at H.A. Chapman Stadium were the homecoming shows of his current With Heaven On Tour, and they carried the particular weight that hometown concerts always carry for an artist of his stature.

They were also historic for the venue. H.A. Chapman Stadium, Skelly Field, at the University of Tulsa has not historically hosted large-scale stadium concerts.

This two-night run with Bryan was among the first major stadium shows at the venue, part of a broader initiative by Oak View Group and the University of Tulsa to develop Chapman Stadium into a destination for major live events.

Keller Taylor, Vice President for Oak View Group in Tulsa, described booking Bryan as “a tremendous milestone” for that effort when the shows were announced in December 2025.

Justin Moore, Vice President and Director of Athletics at the University of Tulsa, said at the time of the announcement, “As an Oklahoma native, he brings a unique energy and connection to the city of Tulsa that will mean a great deal to our community.”

What’s Going On With The Weather In Tulsa?

Spring in Oklahoma is tornado country, and Friday night is bringing a significant threat. A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for the Tulsa area. News On 6 meteorologists are tracking another round of storms arriving Friday evening and Friday night, with a cold front expected to bring drier conditions by Easter weekend.

The combination of timing, storms arriving right at the window when tens of thousands of people would be filling an outdoor stadium, made the cancellation the only responsible decision available to organizers.

The University of Tulsa had prepared contingency plans in advance of both shows, identifying campus shelter locations and establishing communication protocols for severe weather alerts.





In a statement released before the cancellation decision was made, the university said, “The concerts will proceed rain or shine, and officials will closely monitor weather conditions. Plans are in place to respond to reports of lightning or other severe weather in the area.”

When the forecast sharpened Friday afternoon, those plans gave way to a full cancellation rather than a weather hold.

Saturday’s forecast is significantly better, which is why that show is proceeding as scheduled.

Will There Still Be A Saturday Show?

The Saturday, April 4 concert at H.A. Chapman Stadium goes ahead as planned. Doors open at 7 p.m. The show is part of Bryan’s With Heaven On Tour, the stadium-scale run he launched in 2026 following the January 9 release of his album With Heaven On Top.

Support on both Tulsa nights is Trampled By Turtles, the Minnesota-based alt-folk band, as direct support, with J.R. Carroll, a longtime member of Bryan’s touring band and a rising artist in his own right, opening the show at approximately 7 p.m.

Bryan typically takes the stage around 9 p.m. and plays a show that runs close to three hours.

Based on the setlists from recent shows on the tour, Saturday night’s set will draw heavily from the new album alongside established fan favorites. Bryan has been performing tracks including Something in the Orange, Condemned, Heading South, Quittin’ Time, Blue Jean Baby, Plastic Cigarette, Pink Skies, and Revival, the encore that has become one of the most talked-about moments of the tour, partly because of the A-list guest appearances it has attracted at various stops.

Earlier in the year, NFL quarterback Baker Mayfield appeared during the Revival encore. Oklahoma fans will be watching closely to see who, if anyone, shows up Saturday night in Tulsa.

There is a strict clear bag policy in effect at the venue. Parking is available in the Red Lots on the north end of the University of Tulsa campus and in the Delaware Lot off 12th and Delaware.

Where Is The Tour Headed?

The With Heaven On Tour run represents the largest touring operation of Bryan’s career, which is saying something for a musician who set the record for the largest single ticketed concert in U.S. history in September 2025 when he performed at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, the first concert ever held at the largest football stadium in the Northern Hemisphere.

That show drew a reported attendance that no single-night ticketed event had previously matched in the United States.

The 2026 spring stadium run has continued in that spirit, moving through major college football stadiums across the country.

Prior to Tulsa, the tour played St. Louis, Tampa, San Antonio, and Baton Rouge, with Baton Rouge’s Tiger Stadium serving as the most recent stop before Oklahoma.

After Tulsa, the tour moves to Louisville on April 11, Charlotte on April 18, Lincoln on April 25, and then Mississippi State and Cleveland in May before a summer leg that includes Eugene, Oregon and two nights in San Diego.

The Tulsa shows occupy a particular place in that geography. Oklahoma is as close to a hometown crowd as Bryan gets on this tour, and the decision to make the University of Tulsa, rather than a larger conventional arena or outdoor venue, the setting for these shows reflects his connection to the state and the community that helped build his fanbase.

Saturday night’s show is still happening. For everyone who had Friday tickets, the refund is coming automatically. For everyone who has Saturday tickets, the weather clears out and the show goes on.