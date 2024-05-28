Lineup for Thursday and Main Concert Series in Buffalo Announced

Thursday and Main’s eighth anniversary lineup has been announced for this year between June 6 through Aug. 1.

Fountain Plaza on Main Street in Buffalo will have the following artists take the stage from 5 to 8p.m.

June 6 – Organ Fairchild with Diyené

June 13 – The Strictly Hip with Erin Hoyle

June 20 – Handsome Jack with Uncle Ben’s Remedy

June 27 – Super American with Letter to Elise

July 11 – Son of the Sun with A House Safe for Tigers

July 18 – Willie Nile with A Potter’s Field

July 25 – Dwayne Gretzky

Aug. 1 – Lowest of the Low with Thee Isolators

Different local restaurants will be on-site for each concert.