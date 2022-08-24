REINSTEIN WOODS TO HOLD ANNUAL FALL FESTIVAL ON Saturday, SEPT. 17th

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) today announced the 22nd annual Fall Festival at Reinstein Woods Nature Preserve in Cheektowaga on Saturday, Sept. 17, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Visitors can spend the day enjoying nature activities, exhibits, live animals, music, and more. The festival is free and open to the public.

A scavenger hunt leads families on an adventure to find some of the more than 20 nature and environmental organizations at the festival, including Penn Dixie Fossil Park, Buffalo Geological Society, Buffalo Women of Environmental Learning & Leadership (BWELL), and People Inc. The first 500 visitors will receive a tote bag and water bottle courtesy of festival sponsors M&T Bank and Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield of Western New York. Festival sponsors also include Gear for Adventure and Wegmans.

Festivalgoers can practice wildlife observation skills at the Wildlife Spotters Challenge before heading out on a guided nature walk. Kids of all ages will become scientists through interactive activities at the Pond Exploration Zone and Science Zone while also enjoying crafts, face painting, and costumed characters. Smokey Bear will make a special appearance.

Special presentations happen throughout the day, including wildlife talks from the SPCA featuring live animals. Festivalgoers can enjoy music from the Buffalo Ukulele Club show while dining on treats available for purchase at Boy Scout Troop 500’s food stand.

Reinstein Woods is located at 93 Honorine Drive, off of Como Park Boulevard in Cheektowaga. A donation to Friends of Reinstein Woods is appreciated at the door to support the festival. For a complete list of festival activities, call (716) 683-5959 or visit the festival webpage.

People’s Choice Winner Ted Martin Barred Owl in Flight

Best in Show Winner Dale Ranney Fishing Buddies