Applebee’s Says High Gas Prices Are Pulling Its Customers Away

Applebee’s delivered a solid first quarter of 2026 and then watched April arrive with a problem it did not create and cannot fix on its own.

The Iran War has pushed gas prices up more than 50 percent since the Strait of Hormuz was locked down in March, and the casual dining chain that has built its identity around serving middle and working-class America is now reporting that those customers are making decisions at the pump that affect what they do at dinner.

Dine Brands Global, the parent company of Applebee’s, IHOP and Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, reported first-quarter 2026 results on Wednesday May 6. The numbers were good.

Revenue totaled $225.2 million, up 4.8 percent year-over-year. Adjusted earnings per share came in at $1.07, ahead of the $1.02 analyst consensus.

Applebee’s domestic same-restaurant sales grew 1.9 percent for the quarter.

CEO John Peyton said all three brands outperformed Black Box benchmarks on comparable sales, a metric the restaurant industry uses to measure performance against a peer set of operators.

Then came the part of the earnings call that moved the story.

“As the quarter progressed, the operating environment became more dynamic and in many ways more challenging,” Peyton told analysts, citing food-away-from-home inflation and higher gas prices.

Applebee’s April same-store sales softened. The chain pointed directly to rising gas prices in the wake of the Iran War, prices that were hovering around $4 per gallon in April and had climbed to approximately $4.50 more recently. “Our value-conscious guests are price-sensitive,” Peyton said simply.

Why Gas Prices Hit Applebee’s Harder Than They Hit Other Chains

The relationship between gas prices and casual dining traffic is not evenly distributed across the restaurant industry.

A customer spending $200 per person at a fine dining establishment has a different relationship to a $20 gas price spike than a family budgeting $39 for a Tuesday night dinner at Applebee’s, which is the chain’s approximate average check.

Applebee’s has spent years explicitly building its business around the value-conscious consumer, the person or family for whom the Two for $25 platform ($12.50 per person for two entrees and an appetizer) is the specific reason they choose Applebee’s over staying home or going somewhere cheaper.

When that customer’s monthly gas bill increases by $60 or $80 because prices have risen more than 50 percent from their pre-Iran-War level, that $25 dinner for two starts to feel like a luxury rather than a value.

Peyton described the two consumer cohorts facing the most pressure in the current environment as lower-income guests and Gen Z.

Lower-income guests have been Applebee’s core constituency, the people the Two for $25 platform was designed for.

When that specific group is under financial pressure, Applebee’s feels it more directly than brands positioned higher on the price spectrum.

The April softness followed a strong comparable period: same-store sales at Applebee’s rose 4.9 percent in April 2025.

Even absent the gas price pressure, April 2026 was going to face a difficult comparison. The Iran War and its downstream effect on household budgets made that comparison harder to overcome.

What The OM Cheeseburger Did For First Quarter Earnings

Before the April slowdown entered the picture, Applebee’s Q1 2026 was driven in part by a menu item that performed at a level the chain described in specific and superlative terms.

The OM Cheeseburger, launched during the first quarter, generated what Peyton called “the highest single-day sales volume in Applebee’s history,” with week-long sales ranking among the chain’s top five ever.

A single menu item producing the single highest-volume day in a brand’s history is the kind of outcome that validates menu development investment and demonstrates how viral social media attention can translate directly to restaurant traffic.

The OM Cheeseburger circulated widely enough online that Nation’s Restaurant News noted it was a hit “both on social media and IRL,” in real life.

The broader menu strategy in Q1 leaned on value without abandoning margin.

About 26 percent of tickets included value items in the quarter, down slightly from the approximately one-third that had been the consistent figure for five to seven quarters, primarily because the Ultimate Trio promotion was moved from a national price point to being priced individually by franchisees.

When Ultimate Trio sales are included in the count, the chain was still running at approximately one-third of tickets including some form of value item.

That consistency across multiple quarters reflects a deliberate positioning, Applebee’s is a value-oriented casual dining chain that is not apologetic about that positioning and not trying to trade up from it.

The average check held at approximately $39, supported by a slight menu price increase implemented by franchisees.

Peyton did note some migration toward lower-priced items and away from drinks and appetizers, the specific behaviors that value-conscious diners exhibit when their budgets are under pressure.

The overall check level was maintained, but the composition shifted in ways that signal a consumer base paying closer attention to every line item.

The Manager Initiative

On the same earnings call where Applebee’s disclosed April’s gas-price-driven slowdown, the chain announced an operational initiative that represents the other side of its response strategy.

Applebee’s is moving managers from back-office administrative duties to the dining room floor.

The logic is straightforward. A manager visible in the dining room during a meal service can resolve problems faster, provide better hospitality and create the kind of attentive experience that gives customers a reason to return even when their budgets are tighter.

A manager behind a computer screen processing paperwork cannot do any of those things.

The casual dining industry has been grappling with service quality issues for years, a combination of post-pandemic staffing challenges, training gaps and the structural difficulty of maintaining consistent hospitality across a system of thousands of franchised locations.

Moving managers to the floor addresses that issue by increasing the ratio of experienced staff visible to guests during service.

For Applebee’s specifically, this matters more during a period of consumer belt-tightening.

When lower-income diners do choose to spend money on a restaurant meal, when they decide the gas bill will not stop them from treating their family to the Two for $25 platform this Tuesday, the experience they receive needs to justify that choice.

A better service experience creates better retention. Better retention is particularly valuable when new customer acquisition is harder because budgets are tighter.

The Full-Year Picture

Dine Brands maintained its full-year 2026 guidance following the Q1 report and the April disclosure.

Applebee’s is expected to deliver comparable same-restaurant sales between 0 and 2 percent for the full year.

IHOP carries the same guidance range, flat comparable sales in Q1 with the same 0 to 2 percent full-year expectation.

The maintenance of guidance despite April’s softness reflects a specific view from the executive team: that the Iran War’s gas price impact on lower-income consumers is a real but manageable headwind rather than a structural shift in consumer behavior.

The Two for $25 platform and value-focused digital marketing campaigns remain the primary tools for retaining price-sensitive guests through the pressure period.

IHOP, for its part, outperformed Black Box in both sales and traffic for the second consecutive quarter, a metric Peyton highlighted as evidence that the brand’s value platform and operational improvements are working.

IHOP is now promoting Stuffed and Stacked Omelets and Barbecue Pulled Pork Omelet in Q2, alongside the chain’s first new proprietary coffee blend in nearly 20 years.

Off-premise sales at Applebee’s represent 23.9 percent of the total sales mix, a meaningful revenue stream that is less exposed to the in-restaurant experience improvements the manager initiative targets, but also a category that competes directly with meal delivery services in the same household budget being squeezed by gas prices.

The Iran War created the gas price problem. Applebee’s did not create it and cannot resolve it.

What it can control is how it manages the dining room during the period of consumer pressure, how it structures its value offers for the guests who do come in, and how it positions itself to benefit when the price of a gallon of gas eventually comes back down.

“Our value-conscious guests are price-sensitive,” Peyton said.

He knows who his customers are. The question now is how long the pump keeps making Tuesday night dinner feel optional.