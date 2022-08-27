CEPA presents The Odyssey Project

CEPA is proud to once again partner with award-winning photojournalist Brendan Bannon on another iteration of The Odyssey Project.

The Odyssey Project is a 12-week photography workshop that helps returning combat veterans and those with MST to explore the journey home from war through photography, peer support, and mentoring.

photo by Stephen Siulc

Using photography, veterans explore and share their homecoming experiences in a supportive, creative environment. The focus will be on expression, exploration, and play rather than on the technical aspects of photography. No experience with photography is necessary. Participants will be provided a camera, journals, and required materials. This program is free for veterans.

