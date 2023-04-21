IT’S OPENING NIGHT! The Cinematic Masterpiece brought to life on-stage NETWORK

Adapted by Lee Hall from the screenplay by Paddy Chayefsky and directed by Loraine O’Donnell.

“I’m as mad as hell, and I’m not going to take this anymore!”

Howard Beale, news anchorman, isn’t pulling in the viewers. In his final broadcast he unravels live on screen. But when the ratings soar, the network seizes on their newfound populist prophet, and Howard becomes the biggest thing on TV. Adapted for the stage by Lee Hall from the Paddy Chayefsky 1976 film, Network seems to have predicted the future-and what we are experiencing today.

Also, the wonderful Loraine O’Donnel wrote a sign off letter on her last day as executive artistic director of the Kavinoky Theatre:

Dearest Patrons,

As I sit here typing this on my last day as Executive Artistic Director, I feel nothing but gratitude.

I am so lucky to have worked in the arts my whole life and with amazing artists, from actors, designers, directors, playwrights…the list goes on. The quality of talent I have been fortunate enough to work with here in Western New York has made me a better artist-and for that I want to thank my colleagues.

To our donors and sponsors, YOU MAKE THEATRE HAPPEN!

Thank you for your constant support of the Kavinoky and all the artists and businesses you, in turn have helped.

And to our patrons…as Dorothy said in The Wizard of Oz…

“I think I’ll miss you the most”

The patrons who have come up to me the past 2 months telling me that I will be missed has meant the world to me. I’m humbled by your kind words.

I’m happy to say that I will be back next season to direct 2 shows, so this is not goodbye…it’s see you later.

With love,

Loraine O’Donnell