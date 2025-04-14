··

Musical Fare presents WAITRESS

April 14, 2025
MusicalFare WAITRESS - Maria Pedro and Ensemble

MusicaFare presents its final performance at Daemen Theater before moving to Shea’s 710 Theatre in the fall.  

THE REGIONAL PREMIERE OF:

WAITRESS
April 16th – May 18th at MusicalFare Theatre.

MusicalFare Theatre is on the web at www.musicalfare.com

Book by Jessie Nelson

Music & Lyrics by Sara Bareilles
Directed by Susan Drozd
Movement Direction by Collin McKee

Music Direction by Theresa Quinn

WAITRESS – Rhenna Gallego, Maria Pedro, Lily Jones

Jenna, a waitress and expert pie maker, is stuck in a small town and a loveless marriage. When a baking contest offers her a chance at escape, Jenna must weigh her commitments against a rare shot at freedom and recognition. It’s a recipe for happiness!

The production stars Taylor Carlson, Chris Cummings, Michael J. Galante, Rheanna Gallego, Brett Jackson, Lily Jones, John Kaczorowski, Nicholas Lama, Janae Leonard, Melissa Levin, Kristen-Marie Lopez, Bob Mazierski, Jeremy Ephraim Meyers, Maria Pedro and Dan Urtz.

Set, Lighting, Projection & Sound Design is by Chris Cavanagh, Costume Design is by Kari Drozd and Hair, Wig & Make-up Design is by Susan Drozd.

The performance schedule is April 16th – May 18thWednesdays at 7:00pm, Thursdays at 7:00pm, Fridays at 7:30pm, Saturdays at 3:30pm and 7:30pm and Sundays at 2:00pm. There will be a special “half-price preview” on Tuesday, April 15th at 7:00pm.  Meet-the-cast talkbacks take place after all Wednesday performances EXCEPT opening night, April 16th. 

There is no performance on Sunday, April 20th for Easter.

Ticket prices: $57 General. 

Student & Group rates available.

Ticket reservations may be made by calling 716-839-8540 or online at www.musicalfare.com

All seating is assigned.  Visa, Mastercard, Discover and checks are accepted.

