Musical Fare presents WAITRESS

MusicaFare presents its final performance at Daemen Theater before moving to Shea’s 710 Theatre in the fall.

THE REGIONAL PREMIERE OF:

WAITRESS

April 16th – May 18th at MusicalFare Theatre.

MusicalFare Theatre is on the web at www.musicalfare.com

Book by Jessie Nelson

Music & Lyrics by Sara Bareilles

Directed by Susan Drozd

Movement Direction by Collin McKee

Music Direction by Theresa Quinn

Jenna, a waitress and expert pie maker, is stuck in a small town and a loveless marriage. When a baking contest offers her a chance at escape, Jenna must weigh her commitments against a rare shot at freedom and recognition. It’s a recipe for happiness!

The production stars Taylor Carlson, Chris Cummings, Michael J. Galante, Rheanna Gallego, Brett Jackson, Lily Jones, John Kaczorowski, Nicholas Lama, Janae Leonard, Melissa Levin, Kristen-Marie Lopez, Bob Mazierski, Jeremy Ephraim Meyers, Maria Pedro and Dan Urtz.

Set, Lighting, Projection & Sound Design is by Chris Cavanagh, Costume Design is by Kari Drozd and Hair, Wig & Make-up Design is by Susan Drozd.

The performance schedule is April 16th – May 18th, Wednesdays at 7:00pm, Thursdays at 7:00pm, Fridays at 7:30pm, Saturdays at 3:30pm and 7:30pm and Sundays at 2:00pm. There will be a special “half-price preview” on Tuesday, April 15th at 7:00pm. Meet-the-cast talkbacks take place after all Wednesday performances EXCEPT opening night, April 16th.

There is no performance on Sunday, April 20th for Easter.

Ticket prices : $57 General.

Student & Group rates available.

Ticket reservations may be made by calling 716-839-8540 or online at www.musicalfare.com

All seating is assigned. Visa, Mastercard, Discover and checks are accepted.