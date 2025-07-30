··

Last chance to see the Butterfly Experience

July 30, 2025

It’s the final week of our Butterfly Experience ! This summer, hundreds of butterflies will make their debut in our Tropical Orchard soaring high, low, here, and there! See the vibrant colors of species native to the U.S. like swallowtails, monarchs, painted ladies, red admirals, and so many more. Capture the magic of this special encounter with selfies and photos of these beautiful creatures, all while learning about the important role that these pollinators play in our ecosystem along the way.

During the final week of the Butterfly Experience, complete a scavenger hunt to find caterpillars hiding throughout all 12 greenhouses and win a free sticker!

