Learn about International artist Artislav (Stanislav Areshchenko) who brings bright colors to the world with modern art tips.

Stanislav Areshchenko, known by his artistic name Artislav, is a renowned contemporary artist whose works have been showcased across the USA, UAE, Qatar, Italy, Spain, and East.

His creative practice spans oil on canvas, pencil drawing, acrylic, graffiti, digital illustration, NFTs, tattoo art, body and face painting, and oil painting on fabrics and textiles.

Artislav defines his signature approach as “Brush/Code”, carrying the powerful message: “Art will save the world.”

He is not alone in this conviction — the global art community continues to unite in keeping creativity alive. Museums have turned to social media to share moments of inspiration, optimism, and humor; art fairs are building virtual galleries; artists are creating digital collaborations; musicians perform from home studios; and educators bring art lessons into online spaces.

As a young and innovative artist, Artislav explores a vast range of artistic directions, developing his own techniques to advance contemporary art. He is also the author of the book “Unframed Lines of the Future,” where he reveals his methods in art therapy, introduces new creative styles, and shares his personal artistic philosophy.

Through his work, Stanislav reflects on modern society, examining its crises and transformations while seeking solutions through the transformative power of art. His paintings are inspired by dreams. He believes that your dreams show the connection between conscious and unconscious lives.

In Artislav’s painting this connection is represented by golden needles that penetrate the canvas and form unusual patterns. This is the path by which your thoughts and figures go in order to enter a dream. These accomplishments are a testament to his talent and dedication to art, and we wanted to learn more. So we reached out to Artislav for a quick interview and a behind-the-scenes look at these high-profile art performances.

Your artistic style and Art Class called “Brush/Code”, how do those figures and pictures come from outside your head?

Stanislav: How do they get in there? Did you know that everything you see in your dreams is a distorted representation of what you experience in real life. That is why we can say that those figures, emotions and pictures get into our head through sense organs. In one of my paintings I focus on the eye. An eye. But I prefer to call it “a lens’ ‘- one of the portals that connect the real world with our soul. Another important detail often used by me is wings. I use them while dreaming to fly from one idea to another. At the same time, they look rather bulky and mysterious.

This is a sign that no matter how much time you spend interpreting your dreams, this is a waste of time, as all the pictures in your head fly like free birds, hardly ever will you be able to catch them.

I believe that painting is a language that does not always need verbal support. That’s why I teach how to paint by coffee, red wine and fluide art. Indeed, it is “lost in color to be in the light.” This is my recipe for achieving harmony, which I proudly offer to others as a new point of view for reflection.

Tell us about your book and artistic techniques?

Stanislav: My book “Unframed lines of the future” shows that incredible outpouring has proven that human creativity is perhaps the most resilient in times of crisis. Even as we face unprecedented challenges and fears in this century, the show must, and will, go on. Amid this overwhelming situation, art can be the one thing that offers us solace and peace. This time also allows us to view art in a completely new way.

As we search for inspiration to lighten our days, the digital world opens up to us, offering moments of serendipity, curiosities, learnings and exchanges that we may not have discovered before. These new circumstances make us think of Kairos, the Ancient Greek concept of time that speaks of an opportune or decisive moment. While we cannot physically attend cultural spaces, we can still seize this moment to find art that will heal us, and in doing so become the curators of our own experience.

To that end, this book is aimed to keep bringing beauty and peace into your lives through initiatives to stay engaged and provide moments of calm, reprieve and also joy. These include digital experiences of our permanent collection and exhibitions, education materials and e-learning tools for families, online access and more.

You are a member of the International Luxury Association – Ambassador Club in Dubai (UAE), what did you bring into it?

Louvre Abu Dhabi Art Here Exhibition 2021. The Richard Mille Art Prize

Stanislav: I was chosen as a member of an advisory board in art and Brand Ambassador for the International Association in the Middle East: Ambassadors Club as an extraordinary person and talented artist, especially well known in the Middle East.

I have shown extraordinary abilities and achievements in contemporary art, such as awards in the nomination “Contribution to the NFT/Digital art” – Competition: “Prestigious Person of the Year 2021”, and in the nomination “ Unique new contemporary approaches in art” Louvre Abu Dhabi (UAE) – competition: “Louver Abu Dhabi Art Here Exhibition 2021, The Richard Mille Art Prize”, 2021-2022 and Art US Nation 2025 Award. Art US Nation Award 2025.

Tell us more about your victory?

Art US Nation Award 2025 – first prize “Contribution to the US contemporary art.

Stanislav: The annual art contest “Art US Nation Award” is organized by Art US Nation Association and takes place each year.

Mora Museum (New Jersey, USA), Global Connections Association, Organization (AUN), Bellus Productions LLC continues its commitment to promoting contemporary art, as evidenced by its ten-year partnership with the Louvre Museum – Abu Dhabi. Each year, the shortlist of applicants for it is compiled from the works sent to the open competition.

The exhibition and award competition are held annually at the forum/exhibition, designed as a space for dialogue and exchanging ideas in contemporary art. The award highlights and supports authors who develop contemporary art in the United States of America and beyond. I am proud to get awarded in First Nomination: “Contribution to US contemporary art” 2025. I was invited for the award ceremony on the 1-3d of June 2025 at Hilton Miami Aventura.

I truly believe that Art can be a true force of healing; an opportunity to center your mind, escape into your imagination and calm your soul. Now more than ever, we need to find ways to step away from the stress of it all and give ourselves a reprieve.

