Kristoffer Reitan Won His First PGA Tour Title After He Almost Quit To Make YouTube Videos

Kristoffer Reitan arrived at Quail Hollow Club as the kind of player most casual golf fans would have needed to look up.

He left Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday as a PGA Tour champion, a Signature Event winner and one of the most remarkable stories in golf heading into PGA Championship week.

The 28-year-old Norwegian rookie shot a final-round 2-under 69 to finish at 15-under 269, winning the Truist Championship by two shots over Rickie Fowler and Nicolai Hojgaard. It was his first PGA Tour victory.

It came in only his 12th PGA Tour start and 15th overall. It paid him $3.6 million from a $20 million purse and awarded him 700 FedEx Cup points. It extended his Tour card for the next two years.

It happened in a final round that produced one of the more dramatic Sunday leaderboards the tour has seen in the young 2026 season.

“I don’t have any words, to be honest,” Reitan said after signing his card. “This is way more than I expected and for it to happen this quickly is just unreal. Yeah, a dream come true.”

The Man Behind The Win

Before you can understand what Sunday meant at Quail Hollow, you have to understand what Kristoffer Reitan was doing two or three years ago when his golf career was not going the way he had planned.

He was competing on the DP World Tour, the European equivalent of the PGA Tour, and he was not having fun.

The results were not there. The grind of professional tournament golf without wins and without a clear path forward was wearing on him.

He began thinking about something most touring professionals would never admit to considering. He thought about quitting to become a YouTube golfer.

Not a YouTube personality who happened to play golf. A full-time content creator who would make videos about the game he loved for an audience online.

It is a career path that a growing number of skilled amateur and near-professional golfers have built successfully in the social media era. Reitan looked at it seriously enough that it was a genuine option in his mind.

He did not follow through. Instead he committed again to the goal of winning tournaments on the professional circuit, stuck with his game through the difficult stretch and won twice on the DP World Tour.

He finished eighth in the Race to Dubai rankings, which earned him his rookie PGA Tour card for 2026. He crossed the Atlantic and started over at the highest level of professional golf in the world.

On Sunday, he shot 2-under 69 around Quail Hollow and won by two.

“Stepping away from the game for a bit after losing his DP Tour card helped him gain perspective,” was how ESPN described his journey.

The perspective he gained is visible in how he talked about winning Sunday, grateful, grounded and genuinely stunned by the speed at which his first American victory arrived.

The Round That Decided It

Reitan began the day one shot behind English overnight leader Alex Fitzpatrick, who was playing in only his second PGA Tour event after winning his card alongside brother Matt at last month’s Zurich Classic.

A final round at Quail Hollow, one of the most demanding courses on the PGA Tour, nicknamed the Green Mile for its brutally difficult closing stretch, was always going to produce drama.

It produced Rickie Fowler.

Fowler entered Sunday’s round seven shots off the lead, a deficit that effectively removed him from the conversation for most observers. He responded by shooting 30 on the front nine.

The man who won his most recent PGA Tour title in 2023 and who remains one of the most popular players in professional golf was suddenly relevant. He surged to the solo lead.

For a period Sunday afternoon, the narrative was shaping up to be Rickie Fowler ending what fans had increasingly hoped would not become a prolonged winless stretch.

“The first nine was ‘let’s go have a good day,'” Fowler said, “and the back nine was, ‘hey, we actually are in a spot where we can go win this.'”

Fowler could not sustain it. He missed a six-foot birdie putt on the 16th hole, the kind of make that keeps a charge alive, and the door opened. Reitan, Hojgaard and Fitzpatrick all made birdie at 16, pulling into a four-way tie for the lead with Fowler.

Reitan took the lead for good on the par-five 15th hole, where he hit his iron approach onto the green and two-putted for birdie. The sequence that followed produced the clear result.

Fowler’s approach shot on 18 landed in the deep rough on the left side of the green and his chip came out short, leading to bogey and a closing 65 that earned him a share of second but not the win.

Fitzpatrick, the overnight leader who had seemed positioned to collect back-to-back Zurich-and-Truist wins, collapsed at the 17th hole.

His chip from deep rough never made the green. Double bogey. He finished four shots off the pace in fourth.

Reitan played the three finishing holes of the Green Mile in even par. He parred 18. He was a champion.

“Even today, I wasn’t quite expecting to walk away with the win, even though I was in a good position before today,” Reitan said afterward. “I feel like it will happen if it happens. My only goal today was to free it up as much as I can to allow myself the chance to hit good shots. I’m so glad that I kept that focus the whole way through.”

The Course He Now Owns

Quail Hollow is one of the more demanding venues on the PGA Tour calendar.

The course has hosted the Wells Fargo Championship for years, the 2017 PGA Championship and the Presidents Cup, accumulating the kind of history that makes Sunday winners at the club part of something larger than a regular tour event.

Rory McIlroy has won here four times, the most of any active player on tour, and the Northern Irishman was in the field this week, returning after defending his Masters title in April before playing his first event back.

McIlroy struggled through a poor third round of 75 before closing with a 67 on Sunday to finish tied 19th.

Reitan, playing the course for the first time in a Signature Event, navigated the closing holes under genuine pressure and made it look less impossible than the course usually makes things appear.

“I love this place, it’s absolutely fantastic,” he said. “I love the fact that it demands so much from your game, a historic venue. I’m super pleased to be walking away as the champion.”

The People Who Made It Possible

Reitan’s path to professional golf was built on a foundation that his parents laid when he was young.

He grew up with two athletic loves, golf and soccer, and made the decision relatively early that golf was where his future was.

His parents backed that decision with the kind of investment of time and resources that professional athletes often describe in retrospect as the decision that made everything else possible.

Every Christmas, his parents took him to Spain to practice golf in the warmer weather that Norway’s winter does not provide.

The trips were expensive and inconvenient and repeated across the years of his development as a young player. When he won Sunday, he thanked them specifically.

“They have made golf a very, very high priority in our household,” Reitan said. “They have definitely made a great, great effort to at least help me get to the place I am today and I couldn’t be more grateful.”

He is the second Norwegian player to win on the PGA Tour. The first was Viktor Hovland, the former world No. 1 who has become one of the defining players of his generation and who demonstrated that Scandinavian golf was no longer a curiosity in the American game.

Reitan’s win adds weight to that argument and gives Norwegian golf a second name to put alongside Hovland’s when the conversation turns to where the game is growing globally.

What’s Next On The PGA Schedule?

The PGA Championship begins this week, and Kristoffer Reitan will be among the field.

He arrives as one of the most surprising momentum stories in golf, a rookie who nearly became a YouTube golfer, who won twice in Europe, who crossed to America and won a Signature Event in his 12th start.

The $3.6 million check is the largest single payday of his career. The 700 FedEx Cup points give him a meaningful position in the season standings.

Cameron Young, the world No. 3 who was seeking his second win in as many weeks after the Cadillac Championship at Doral last week, had a disastrous Sunday, double bogey on the second hole, a single birdie the rest of the day, a 74 and a share of tenth.

The momentum that appeared to be building for Young after his Doral win ran directly into Quail Hollow’s capacity for humbling the sport’s best players.

Fowler, who finished in a tie for second with Hojgaard, took his closing 65 and his runner-up check of $1.76 million and heads to the PGA Championship as a player who clearly still has the game, if not yet the win, to remind the tour that he belongs at the top of Sunday leaderboards.

Reitan heads there as a champion.