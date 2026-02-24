Robert Carradine Dead At 71: What We Know

It was announced yesterday that actor Robert Carradine, who starred in classic films such as The Long Riders, Revenge of the Nerds and Lizzie McGuire, has passed away at the age of 71.

The actor who made millions smile, starring in some of the biggest movies of his era, was gone.

His family released a statement announcing his death, telling the world that Carradine tragically passed away from suicide. The actor reportedly struggled with bipolar disorder for the last two decades of his life.

Carradine’s Family Says There’s ‘No Shame’ In Bipolar Disorder Following Death

His family stated that Carradine ‘lost’ his battle with his disorder, with his brother telling fans,

“We want people to know it, and there is no shame in it. It is an illness that got the best of him, and I want to celebrate him for his struggle with it, and celebrate his beautiful soul. He was profoundly gifted, and we will miss him every day. We will take solace in how funny he could be, how wise and utterly accepting and tolerant he was. That’s who my baby brother was.”

In a separate statement put out by the family as a whole, they described Carradine as a ‘beacon of light’ that brightened the world of those around him. That statement reads,

“It is with profound sadness that we must share that our beloved father, grandfather, uncle, and brother Robert Carradine has passed away. In a world that can feel so dark, Bobby was always a beacon on light to everyone around him. We are bereft at the loss of this beautiful soul and want to acknowledge Bobby’s valiant struggle against his nearly two-decade battle with Bipolar Disorder.

The family was surely reeling from the loss of their patriarch, expanding on their statement by saying,

“We hope his journey can shine a light and encourage addressing the stigma that attaches to mental illness. At this time we ask for the privacy to grieve this unfathomable loss. With gratitude for your understanding and compassion.”

Who Was Robert Carradine?

Born March 24, 1954 in Los Angeles, Carradine started his acting career working on the 1972 John Wayne classic The Cowboys.

His brothers David Carradine and Keith Carradine are also actors, though not near as successful as Robert. David was found dead in his hotel room in 2009.

Carradine would go on to make appearances in both Mean Streets (1973), and Orca (1977).

He was best known for his role in the 1984 cult classic film Revenge of the Nerds, in which he played the star character Lewis Skolnick.

With more than 150 acting credits in his career, Carradine will certainly continue to live through his on-screen performances.