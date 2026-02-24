Martin Short’s Daughter Katherine Dead At 42

It is being reported by TMZ and other outlets that Martin Short’s beloved daughter Katherine Short has died at the age of 42.

The cause of death is reportedly suicide, with law enforcement telling TMZ that Short was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound after LAPD and the Los Angeles Fire Department were called to her Hollywood Hills home on Monday after 6:40pm PT.

Katherine was the daughter of Short and his deceased wife Nancy Dolman, who passed away in 2010 after a fight with ovarian cancer. Short’s daughter had a bachelor’s degree from New York University and received her master’s degree in social work from the University of Southern California.

She worked as a social worker in Los Angeles. Katherine also worked at UCLA’s Resnick Neuropsychiatric Hospital and for the dual-diagnosis outpatient program Camden Center.

Though her father is obviously an incredibly famous man, Katherine largely stayed out of the spotlight throughout her life, rarely making public appearances.

Short Family Releases Statement On Daughter’s Death

In a statement released to ABC News, the Short family said this about their daughter’s passing,

“It is with profound grief that we confirm the passing of Katherine Hartley Short.”

They continued,

“The Short family is devastated by this loss, and asks for privacy at this time. Katherine was beloved by all and will be remembered for the light and joy she brought into the world.”

Katherine was involved in the charity Bring Change 2 Mind, which promotes itself as an organization focused on “empowering young people to build connected, empathetic and supportive school communities where conversations about mental health are welcome and stigma-free.”

Throughout her life, Short dedicated herself to making other lives better. To know her life ended by suicide is truly tragic.

Short’s Sold-Out Show In Minneapolis Up In The Air Following Tragedy

Comedy legend Martin Short was set to appear with Steve Martin in front of a sold-out audience in Minnesota this Sunday.

Nobody has confirmed or denied whether or not Short will cancel this engagement to grieve over the loss of his daughter. We will keep our audience updated on the status of that show.

Short is one of the most legendary comedians of all time, with millions of adoring fans that surely stand with him during this trying time.

The loss of Short’s daughter comes on the heels of the loss of one his great friends and colleagues Catherine O’Hara just weeks ago. Short issued a statement on O’Hara’s passing at the time.