Who Is Sarah Jane Ramos? Meet The Woman Who Just Called Off Her Wedding To Dak Prescott

She’s young, she’s beautiful, and her name is Sarah Jane Ramos, and until today she was one month away from marrying Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott in a destination wedding in Italy.

Now the engagement is off. The wedding is cancelled. The Instagram posts are deleted. And millions of people are searching her name trying to figure out who she is and what happened.

Here is everything you need to know.

Ramos Is A Fifth-Generation Tampa Native With A Real Career

Sarah Jane Ramos was born on November 17, 1993 in Tampa Bay, Florida, and she has never let anyone forget where she came from.

Her own website describes her as “Tampa-born and proud, a fifth-generation native with deep roots and big ambitions.”

She flags Italy, Cuba, and Great Britain on her Instagram profile, hinting at mixed heritage.

She is not a model or a reality TV personality who happened to date a famous athlete. She built a real career entirely on her own before Prescott ever entered the picture.

After graduating from Florida State University, where she studied criminalistics and criminal science, she entered the hospitality industry as a bartender at Marriott Hotels.

From there she pivoted into the wine and spirits world, joining Southern Glazer’s Wine and Spirits in 2017 as an on-premise sales consultant.

Southern Glazer’s is the largest wine and spirits distributor in the United States. She represented major global brands including Moët Hennessy and Diageo before being promoted in 2021 to on-premise area manager.

She is a certified wine and spirits specialist.

She is also an avid golfer who has been playing since she was eight years old. She is a lifelong Tampa Bay Lightning fan.

She volunteers on the food and beverage committee for a charity event supporting Tampa’s Children’s Cancer Center.

How Did She Meet Dak Prescott?

The story of how Sarah Jane and Prescott got together is extremely appropriate considering Prescott’s high-profile job.

In September 2023, Ramos posted an Instagram story from AT&T Stadium during the Cowboys’ first home game of the NFL season, a win over the New York Giants.

In the photo she was hugging Prescott and wearing a Cowboys jacket. Her caption simply read “#4 💙🩶,” Prescott’s jersey number.

That was the signal.

A few weeks later she celebrated her 30th birthday with Prescott by her side.

He commented on her birthday post: “So much to Love in this post! Welcome to 30 club my love.”

By late November 2023, the couple announced they were expecting their first child together.

The Proposal, The Ring, And Two Daughters

Prescott proposed in October 2024, and the story of how he did it is one of the best proposal stories in recent NFL memory.

He knew Ramos was an avid golfer, so he hid the engagement ring inside a fake golf ball.

They went out to play together and he dropped it on the green. She almost hit it with her club.

“I told her that we had a lifetime to golf,” Prescott told Sports Illustrated. “I had the ring in a fake golf ball. I dropped it. She almost hit it. I’m just glad she said yeah. Super, super blessed and happy.”

The ring itself made headlines on its own.

Custom-made by Jason of Beverly Hills, it features a 10-carat emerald-cut diamond set on an 18-karat yellow gold band between two tapered baguette diamonds. Estimated value: $1 million.

By the time Prescott proposed, the couple already had one daughter, Margaret Jane “MJ” Rose Prescott, born February 22, 2024.

Their second daughter, Aurora Rayne Prescott, arrived on May 22, 2025. Two daughters under the age of two when the engagement was announced.

Ramos Was ‘All In’ On The Wedding

The hardest part of today’s news to process is how public and enthusiastic Sarah Jane was about the upcoming wedding.

On February 23 she posted that she “can’t wait to marry the love of my life” ahead of their Italy ceremony.

Just days before the breakup became public she shared photos from her bachelorette party in the Bahamas, the same trip where the blowup argument reportedly occurred, captioning them: “I truly believe you can get through anything in life as long as you have really great friends. I love these girls so much.”

She had coordinated game-day outfits with Prescott throughout the NFL season.

She spoke glowingly about him in multiple interviews.

In one she said he was “in better shape than when I met him three years ago, substantially better shape, and his head space is so good.”

What Comes Next For Ramos?

According to TMZ, the relationship is beyond repair. The focus going forward will be entirely on co-parenting their two daughters, MJ, who is 2, and Aurora, who is nearly 10 months old.

No statement has been released by either party. The Italy wedding that was one month away is not happening.

Sarah Jane Ramos is 31 years old. She has two daughters, a career, and a life she built entirely on her own terms. Whatever comes next, she was never just a football player’s girlfriend.