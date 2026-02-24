Why The 49ers Could Part Ways With Star Trent Williams

If there’s one player who has been around the National Football League for a long time, it’s San Francisco 49ers left tackle Trent Williams.

Williams is one of the longest-tenured members of the entire league, having been a top performer since his entrance into the NFL after being drafted 4th overall by the Washington Redskins in 2010.

In his last six years with San Francisco, Williams has earned five Pro Bowl honors, three First-Team All-Pro selections, and one Second-Team All-Pro selection.

Since being drafted, Williams has been amongst the most elite members of any offensive line that the league has to offer. In 2025, at an astounding 37-years-old, he gave up just 4 total sacks.

With 15 years under his belt, Williams shows no sign of slowing down, and he knows it. That’s why his contract has become a point of dispute for both himself and the 49ers heading into next season.

Trent Williams Owed $38.8 Million For The 2026 Season

The 49ers would owe Williams, who signed a three-year $82.66 Million contract two seasons ago, an astounding $38.8 Million this season alone.

That’s quite a bit of money to invest into one piece of a five-man unit. It makes up 13% of the 49ers’ total cap space for the season.

San Francisco has reportedly reached out to Williams repeatedly in an attempt to lower his cap hit this season to no avail.

Adam Schefter tweeted about the dispute,

“With five-time All-Pro left tackle Trent Williams scheduled to carry a $39 million cap number this season, he and the 49ers currently are struggling to find a contractual solution, per league sources. If the two sides can’t bridge their differences in their standoff, Williams would be expected to join this year’s free-agent class, making him one of the premier players available.”

If he were to hit the open market in 2026, Schefter is correct. Williams would instantly become the most, if not one of the most, talented players available on the open market.

If the 49ers do decide to depart with their star left tackle, who would be interested? Let’s see who has the cap room and need.

Where Could Williams Go If Released?

1) Las Vegas Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders have over $118 million in total cap space heading into the 2026 free agency period, making them likely to be amongst the league’s top spenders.

Considering they are likely to take a quarterback with their first overall selection in the upcoming draft, a proven pro like Williams to protect their new leader’s blindside may prove to be a valuable assets.

The Raiders are the most likely landing spot for Williams should he depart San Francisco. It makes the most sense.

2) Los Angeles Chargers

The Chargers have a unique situation, with an already proven quarterback in Justin Herbert, and a departing left tackle in Rashawn Slater.

Jim Harbaugh, who now coaches the Los Angeles Chargers, could be looking to add a valuable piece to protect his quarterback. He may look no further than his former team, though he never coached Williams in San Francisco.

The Chargers also have over $111 Million in cap space heading into the 2026 free agency period, making them a candidate to become a top spender.

There are many places Williams could end up if he departs San Francisco… Where do you think he will end up? Let us know in the comments!