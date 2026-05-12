Audi Q9 Is Coming This Summer And Here Is Everything We Know So Far

Audi officially confirmed the summer launch of its first-ever full-size luxury SUV, the Q9, while reporting first quarter 2026 results on May 5, and has since released the first official interior photographs while setting a world premiere date of July 29, 2026.

The car Audi has never built, the direct answer to the BMW X7 and Mercedes-Benz GLS that every Audi showroom has been missing for two decades, is arriving this summer.

The Q9 is not just a bigger Q7. It is the largest, most expensive and most ambitious vehicle Audi has ever produced, a full-size luxury SUV that its own CEO describes as a mobile living space, with automatic powered doors, a 1.5-square-meter panoramic roof that switches from transparent to opaque at the press of a button, business-class second-row seating, and the kind of interior craftsmanship the brand has been saving for a flagship that the SUV market can actually absorb.

Audi CEO Gernot Döllner put it plainly, “With the Q9, ‘Vorsprung durch Technik’ is increasingly defined by the in-car experience.”

The world premiere happens July 29. Sales in the United States are expected before the end of 2026.

The Car Audi Has Never Had

To understand why the Q9 matters, you have to understand the gap it fills, a gap that has existed in Audi’s lineup for years while Mercedes and BMW competed freely in a segment Audi could not enter.

Mercedes-Benz has been selling a full-size luxury SUV under the GL or GLS name for 20 years.

The BMW X7 has been on sale since 2019. Both have sold extremely well, the full-size three-row luxury SUV is one of the most commercially important segments in the American automotive market, where family buyers with luxury tastes and suburban requirements have been spending $90,000 to $130,000 on these vehicles for decades.

Audi had the Q7, a seven-seat luxury SUV with a genuine third row, but the Q7 is not a full-size SUV.

Its dimensions are more compact, its third row is tight for adults, and its cargo capacity with all seats occupied is a real constraint.

Audi knew it was losing buyers to BMW and Mercedes who wanted the brand’s design philosophy and interior quality in a larger vehicle. The Q9 is the vehicle built to stop that loss.

It is also, specifically, the vehicle built for the United States first. Audi has described the Q9 as the first model in its history developed primarily with the North American market in mind, a recognition that the full-size luxury SUV is an American phenomenon in ways that other vehicle segments are not.

The Cadillac Escalade, the Lincoln Navigator, the three-row luxury SUV as a social statement, these are American ideas that Europe tolerates but America demands.

Audi is arriving in this market with a European execution of that idea, and the combination is specifically calibrated to appeal to buyers who cross-shop the Chevrolet Tahoe and Suburban alongside BMW X7 and GLS, per dealer reports quoted by Automotive News.

What The Official Interior Photos Show

The first official photos released by Audi Media Center show an interior that is the strongest evidence yet that the Q9 is designed to move the brand’s prestige positioning upmarket in ways the Q7 and Q8 could not accomplish alone.

The doors open automatically, a first in Audi’s history, electric-powered open and close on all four doors.

The panoramic roof spans 1.5 square meters and is divided into nine individually controllable segments of laminated safety glass, each of which can be switched from transparent to opaque independently at the press of a button.

The standard coated laminated glass blocks more than 99.5 percent of UV radiation and reflects infrared light, no conventional sun blind is needed because the glass itself handles glare control.

First official pictures of Audi Q9 released: meet Audi's largest SUV yet 🤩 https://t.co/WREr0pzxz3 pic.twitter.com/bhQ8oFCUwa — Autocar (@autocar) May 11, 2026

When the car is parked, the roof automatically turns opaque. When the car is started, it restores to whatever setting was last used.

The top trim level adds 84 LEDs that can illuminate the roof in any of 30 colors, synchronized with the ambient lighting system.

The interior offers both six-seat and seven-seat configurations. In the six-seat layout, the one Audi clearly wants its most discerning buyers to choose, the middle row features two fully electrically adjustable individual captain’s chairs with active ventilation in both the seat cushion and the backrest center panels.

Audi specifically describes this level of comfort as business class, and the comparison is apt: the combination of electric adjustment, ventilation and the lounge-like atmosphere created by the Q9’s scale is the kind of environment that Audi’s executive sedan customers have historically expected from the A8.

The A8 recently went out of production.

The Q9 is its functional replacement, not a sedan, because the market for large luxury sedans has collapsed, but a vehicle positioned at the same prestige level and aimed at the same buyer who previously would have chosen a flagship Audi limousine.

Cargo management gets specific attention in what Audi has disclosed. An aluminum rail system is integrated into the sides of the trunk, allowing three-dimensional cargo securing with sliding hooks and adjustable anchors.

A roof rack for the standard roof rails is included with every Q9 as a standard item rather than an accessory.

A two-pad wireless charging station in the center console, Qi2.2 standard, charges two phones simultaneously. USB-C ports deliver up to 100 watts.

What Drives It

Audi has been careful not to release final powertrain specifications ahead of the July 29 premiere, but the picture from spy testing and industry reporting is reasonably clear.

The Q9 is built on the largest version of the Volkswagen Group’s Premium Platform Combustion, the PPC architecture that also underpins the current A5, Q5 and A6, now scaled up to support a full-size SUV’s dimensions and weight.

The platform is shared with the upcoming Porsche K1, which is Porsche’s new flagship SUV positioned above the Cayenne and expected for 2028.

V6 engines will be the volume powertrains. A twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 is expected to power the performance-oriented SQ9 variant, the equivalent of the SQ7 in the current lineup.

All-wheel drive through Audi’s quattro system is standard across the range. An eight-speed automatic transmission handles shifting duties.

Towing capacity is expected to reach approximately 8,000 pounds, meaningfully above the Q7’s capability and directly relevant to buyers cross-shopping American full-size trucks alongside German luxury SUVs.

What the Q9 will NOT offer at launch is a plug-in hybrid powertrain. Audi has been direct about this, neither the Q7 nor the Q9 will receive a PHEV option in the 2026 model year. The hybrid version is coming in a future update.

The Competition It Is Entering

The Q9 arrives in a segment that has been running without Audi for decades, but the competitive landscape it enters is not exactly dormant.

The BMW X7 is eight years old and overdue for replacement, BMW’s next-generation X7 is not expected until fall 2027 at the earliest.

That timing gap works in Audi’s favor. The current X7 remains competitive but is aging relative to what the Q9 will offer in interior technology and design freshness.

By the time the next X7 arrives, the Q9 will have had at least a year on the market to establish itself with buyers and build dealership familiarity.

The Mercedes-Benz GLS is the segment’s established luxury benchmark,va vehicle that has existed in some form for 20 years and which Mercedes continues to refine while also offering the ultra-luxurious Maybach GLS variant for buyers with more extreme budgets and preferences.

The GLS offers the most cargo capacity in the segment at maximum configuration. The Q9 will need to match or exceed that storage capability while differentiating on interior technology and design sophistication.

Audi is also watching what the Porsche K1 will do in 2028. Built on the same PPC platform as the Q9 and produced on the same line in Bratislava, the K1 will offer a Porsche-branded alternative for buyers who want the Q9’s dimensions and technology wrapped in Porsche’s performance identity.

The two vehicles will be complementary rather than competitive, Porsche and Audi serving different buyer profiles with similar underlying hardware.

Why July 29 Is The Date To Watch

The world premiere on July 29, 2026 will be the moment Audi reveals the full technical specifications, final exterior design and pricing information that the current official releases have deliberately withheld.

Audi’s interior preview and the spy photography that has been circulating since late 2025 have been building anticipation precisely because the exterior design and the full powertrain picture remain officially unconfirmed.

The July premiere puts the Q9 in the summer news cycle, between major auto shows and ahead of the fall buying season that is typically the strongest period for luxury SUV purchases in the United States.

Sales in the US market are expected to begin before the end of 2026. Expected starting price is around $90,000, with fully equipped and SQ9 variants likely exceeding $120,000.

Vito Paladino, former President and CEO of Volkswagen Group Canada, described the Q9 in Sharp Magazine in March as something that will be “extremely capable” and will “unlock the next level in terms of premium and prestige attributes.”

The Audi Q7 was already one of the best luxury SUVs money could buy. The Q9 is being built to be the best Audi has ever produced. July 29 is when we find out if it delivers.