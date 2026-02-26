Crispin Glover Is Being Sued for Battery: What to Know About the Lawsuit Against the Back to the Future Star

Actor Crispin Glover is being sued for battery and fraud. The actor has denied all allegations, with his representative telling TMZ that Glover maintains his total innocence.

The lawsuit alleges that Glover manipulated a model from the United Kingdom to come live with him at his home and Los Angeles, and that Glover forced the woman to work for him for free.

The woman claims that Glover threw her out of his house, assaulted her, and left her homeless.

For Glover, this is just one of many instances of trouble he has found himself in over the years, though this time he maintains his innocence.

Back in 1987, Glover showed up to promote River’s Edge on David Letterman’s show wearing a wig, platform shoes, and striped pants, pulled newspaper clippings from his pocket, rambled about media distortion, challenged Letterman to arm wrestle, then threw a high kick that stopped inches from Letterman’s face.

Letterman walked off his own set. Glover was banned from the show

He refused to return for the sequels partly over creative differences, mainly objecting to the ending where the McFlys are rewarded with wealth, feeling it sent the wrong message.

Glover has a history. What is he being accused of this time?

The Allegations Against Crispin Glover

The woman suing Glover claims she met Crispin through a social media platform back in 2015, and that the actor would constantly message her, begging her to come to L.A..

According to the plantiff, he made strange advances, and when the couple met in person in 2023 in Dresden, Germany, Jane Doe claims Glover showed her Nazi memorabilia from his collection.

The woman claims that Glover used manipulation tactics in order to coax her out of paying rent for her European apartment and to come live with him in his Silver Lake Apartment, and to serve as his assistant.

She claims that when she arrived in L.A. that Glover insisted that she be his live-in girlfriend and not be paid at all. She alleges that Glover tracked her cell phone, and refused to allow her to speak freely, even going as far as to cut off her communications with certain people.

On March 2, 2024, the woman claims she told Glover she was leaving the house to attend a mosque, to which the actor reportedly told her that she would be locked out of the house if she left.

She claims that when she returned the house was locked, and that she was left homeless. The woman then allegedly attempted to enter the house to retrieve her cats and some of her belongings.

That’s when Glover, according to the woman, attacked. He allegedly grabbed her throat and choked her in a headlock, leaving a visible wound.

Glover then reportedly called the authorities and told them that the woman who had been living in his house was an intruder, and that she needed to be removed.

No arrests were made at the time.

What Is Crispin Glover’s Net Worth?

It is currently estimated that Crispin Glover is worth $6 Million, potentially making him a valuable target for somebody seeking a lawsuit.

Glover’s representative told TMZ,

“The reality is that on March 2, 2024, Mr. Glover was the victim of an unprovoked felony assault by Jane Doe at his Los Angeles residence. Mr. Glover called LAPD, which came to the scene, investigated, and arrested Jane Doe. These facts are documented by law enforcement records and by the restraining order filed by Mr. Glover against Jane Doe at that time.”

It then continues,

“Mr. Glover intends to vigorously defend himself and pursue all available relief. He is confident the judicial process will expose this lawsuit as a meritless fabrication.”

Glover’s Film Career All-But Forgotten

He played George McFly in the hit movie Back to The Future, widely regarded as one of the best movies of the 1980s. He’s had his struggles, and it appears they are going to continue.

His name is Crispin Glover. If you don’t remember him from Back to The Future, you may also remember him from many other films he played a role in.

He appeared in iconic films such as River’s Edge, Willard, Charlie’s Angels, or Alice in Wonderland.

The actor is tremendously talented, but unfortunately it seems that his off-screen antics often interfere with his ability to focus on his work.