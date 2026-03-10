Kathryn Hahn Has Been Cast As Mother Gothel In The Live-Action Tangled And The Internet Is Losing Its Mind

Kathryn Hahn is Mother Gothel. Disney confirmed the casting on March 10, 2026, and Hahn wasted no time making it official in the most perfectly on-brand way possible.

She announced it herself on social media, posting in Mother Gothel-inspired clothing and updating her bio to include the character’s signature gaslighting mantra: “Mother Knows Best.”

The internet, predictably, has completely lost it.

Hahn will play the villain in Disney’s upcoming live-action remake of Tangled, the beloved 2010 animated film about Rapunzel, the girl with the magical hair who has spent her entire life locked in a tower by the woman she believes is her mother.

Mother Gothel is one of the great Disney villains: charming, manipulative, genuinely terrifying beneath the warmth, and possessed of one of the best villain songs in the entire Disney catalog.

Casting Hahn in the role is the kind of decision that makes you wonder why it took anyone this long to think of it.

Who Else Is In The Tangled Cast

The full cast is shaping up to be genuinely exciting. Teagan Croft, best known for playing Rachel Roth in the DC series Titans, has been cast as Rapunzel.

It is a significant tonal leap from gritty superhero drama to sun-drenched Disney princess, but Croft has the emotional depth and expressive quality the role requires.

Milo Manheim, who built a devoted fanbase through Disney Channel’s Zombies franchise, will play Flynn Rider, the charming rogue who becomes Rapunzel’s unlikely rescuer and love interest.

The casting of Croft and Manheim alongside Hahn suggests Disney is going for a mix of established star power and fresher faces, giving the film genuine marquee value in Hahn while leaving room for the younger leads to make the roles their own rather than simply compete with the memory of the animated originals.

Who Is The Team Behind Tangled?

The creative team behind the live-action Tangled is as compelling as the cast. Michael Gracey is directing, the man responsible for The Greatest Showman, which became a global phenomenon almost entirely through word of mouth and its soundtrack, grossing over $430 million worldwide despite mixed critical reviews.

Gracey’s instinct for spectacle, music, and emotional set pieces makes him an ideal choice for a film whose animated version is best remembered for the breathtaking lantern scene and Mandy Moore’s vocals on I See the Light.

The screenplay is being written by Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, who wrote Do Revenge, a sharp, witty, genuinely clever film that demonstrated a rare ability to write complicated women with intelligence and humor.

That Robinson is handling the script for a film whose central villain is one of cinema’s most psychologically complex mother figures is a combination that carries real promise.

Mother Gothel, done right, is not just a kidnapper, she is a portrait of emotional manipulation so precise it reads as a treatise on a certain kind of toxic love.

Robinson seems like exactly the right person to take that material somewhere interesting. Production is set to begin in summer 2026.

Why Kathryn Hahn Is Perfect For This Role

Kathryn Hahn has spent the better part of two decades being one of the most consistently excellent actors working in American film and television, frequently in supporting roles that she elevated so completely that people left the theater talking about her rather than the lead.

She was the funniest person in Bad Moms. She was the most unsettling person in Private Life.

She was extraordinary in Mrs. America, devastating in Private Life, and absolutely hilarious in every comedy she has ever appeared in.

And then came WandaVision, in which she played Agatha Harkness in the MCU, a role that combined every register she has ever worked in simultaneously.

The comedic timing, the menace, the warmth weaponized as manipulation, the big theatrical villain energy delivered with complete sincerity.

The response was so overwhelming that Marvel built an entire spin-off series around the character.

Mother Gothel requires everything Agatha Harkness required, with the added dimension of a character whose entire method of control is love — or rather, the performance of love so convincing that the person being controlled cannot tell the difference.

Hahn can do that in her sleep. The fact that she announced the role by immediately slipping into character, updating her social media bio to “Mother Knows Best” and posting in the costume, suggests she already understands exactly who this woman is.

What Is Tangled?

For anyone unfamiliar: Tangled is Disney’s 2010 animated adaptation of the Rapunzel fairy tale, directed by Nathan Greno and Byron Howard with music by Alan Menken and Glenn Slater.

It starred Mandy Moore as Rapunzel, Zachary Levi as Flynn Rider, and Donna Murphy as Mother Gothel.

The film grossed over $590 million worldwide and was widely praised for reinvigorating the Disney princess formula with sharper writing, better comedy, and a more genuinely romantic dynamic between its leads than the studio had managed in years.

Mother Gothel’s villain song, Mother Knows Best, remains one of the best things Disney has ever put in a film.

Hahn singing it in a live-action version is a thought almost too good to process.

The live-action Tangled does not yet have a release date. With production starting in summer 2026, a 2027 or 2028 theatrical release seems most likely.

Between now and then, expect Kathryn Hahn to make the internet feel feelings every time new footage drops.