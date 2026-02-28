Kenya Moore Arrested? Here Is What Is Actually Happening With Her $87,000 Hair Spa Lawsuit

Kenya Moore has not been arrested. What she has is an $87,000 court judgment against her company, an eviction threat from her landlord.

The former Real Housewives of Atlanta star took to Instagram on Friday to get ahead of the narrative.

“The reports about me being behind on rent are false,” she wrote. “As I have stated before, my company is in an active lawsuit against my salon landlord for failing to pay nearly $80,000 in tenant improvement allowance owed to me.”

That is a very different story than the one currently making headlines.

Was Kenya Moore Arrested?

No. Kenya Moore has not been arrested.

The confusion stems from the court judgment itself, which some readers interpreted as criminal.

What actually happened is a civil lawsuit filed by her landlord over unpaid rent. Civil court orders and criminal charges are two entirely different things.

No criminal charges have been filed against Moore in connection with the hair spa dispute. She is not in custody, has not been booked, and faces no criminal liability in this case.

What The Court Documents Actually Say

In October 2025, the landlord of Kenya’s Atlanta hair spa, Northland Chamblee LLC, sued her company, Moore Vision Media, claiming the salon stopped paying rent and utilities in December 2024.

A Georgia judge sided with the landlord. Court documents obtained by TMZ show Moore Vision Media was ordered to pay $87,976 in two installments, $43,988 by the end of February and another $43,988 by late March.

The judge also ordered the company to pay $5,500 per month in ongoing rent or vacate the property.

The landlord then claimed Kenya missed the first payment deadline and filed to have her removed from the space immediately. That eviction request is still pending.

Kenya’s Side Of The Story

Moore says she withheld rent on purpose and she has a specific reason for it.

She invested over $300,000 of her own money to build out the salon in a commercial space that started as a “white box,” an empty shell requiring a full build-out before it could open.

Under her lease, the landlord was supposed to reimburse a portion of those costs through a tenant improvement allowance. According to Kenya, that reimbursement never came.

“When the landlord failed to reimburse contractual expenses, I withheld rent in an effort to reach a fair settlement,” she wrote, “and subsequently filed a countersuit for the amount they failed to reimburse.”

That countersuit is for nearly $80,000, almost exactly what the landlord claims she owes in back rent.

Who Is Kenya Moore’s Daughter?

Kenya Moore has one child, a daughter named Brooklyn Doris Daly, born November 4, 2018. Brooklyn’s father is Marc Daly, a New York-based restaurateur whom Moore married in June 2017.

The couple divorced after a contentious legal battle, with Moore retaining sole custody of Brooklyn.

Brooklyn has appeared on RHOA over the years, with Moore documenting her hair care routine on the show and describing her salon as a legacy she was building partly for her daughter.

In a Season 15 episode, Moore washed Brooklyn’s hair at her test salon, telling viewers she wanted to create a space where people could “feel good” and “look amazing.” Brooklyn is now seven years old.

What Happens For Kenya Moore Next?

Kenya says she is not running from this.

She is countersuing her landlord for the $80,000 she says they owe her, and she is taking the story directly to her audience.

She invited fans to a YouTube livestream this Sunday at 5pm Eastern where she plans to address the lawsuit, her RHOA departure, and her encounter with Brit Eady.

“It’s going to be juicy,” she promised.

The eviction ruling is still pending. The countersuit is ongoing. And the first payment deadline has reportedly already passed without payment, which means the next few weeks will determine whether Kenya Moore keeps her hair spa or loses it entirely.

Kenya Moore is not in custody. She is on Instagram, building her case in public, and saving the rest for Sunday.