Bhad Bhabie Cancer Battle Takes Devastating Turn And Her Response To Fans Has Gone Viral

On Saturday, February 28, 2026, the 22-year-old rapper and internet personality born Danielle Bregoli, better known as Bhad Bhabie, posted four words on X that is grabbing attention.

“Bad news from my doctor yesterday,” she wrote. “God has the last say so not my cancer.”

She did not elaborate. No details about what the bad news was, no update on her treatment, no timeline. Just four words and a declaration of faith.

“Doctors give reports. God gives final decisions,” one fan responded. “Danielle, through all the hard times, we’re here for you, always,” wrote another. “Praying for you,” read a third. The post was shared thousands of times within hours of going live.

What Kind Of Cancer Does Bhad Bhabie Have?

Bhad Bhabie has blood cancer. She first hinted at a diagnosis in November 2024 when fans noticed she had lost a significant amount of weight.

She addressed it directly on her Instagram Stories. “I’m sorry my cancer medicine made me loose weight,” she wrote, using her own spelling. “I’m slowly gaining it back. So stop running w the worst narratives.”

A family source confirmed to TMZ at the time that she was battling cancer and being treated by a doctor.

She did not name the specific type until January 2025, when she confirmed during a livestream that she has a form of blood cancer that causes her white blood cell count to run abnormally high, a marker associated with certain blood cancers and bone marrow disorders.

She was direct about what it is not. “It’s not breast cancer, it’s not lung cancer, it’s not none of that,” she said on stream.

Her mother Barbara Bregoli confirmed the diagnosis on her own Instagram the following day.

Despite the diagnosis, Bhad Bhabie received medical clearance to undergo two cosmetic procedures during treatment, including a nose job in early 2025.

“They’re not gonna do a plastic surgery on a cancer patient without clearance from their cancer doctor,” she said. “I had to get clearance both times for both my surgeries.” She noted that her blood cancer does not affect her physical strength. Saturday’s post is the most alarming update she has shared since the diagnosis became public.

What Is Bhad Bhabie’s Net Worth?

Bhad Bhabie is worth an estimated $35 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

The bulk of her fortune came from OnlyFans. She joined the platform six days after her 18th birthday in April 2021 and earned over $1 million in her first six hours, a platform record at the time.

Between April 2021 and July 2024, she grossed $71.3 million on the platform, with net earnings of $57 million, according to an earnings report she shared publicly in July 2024.

Before OnlyFans, she had already built a significant base. At 16, she signed a $1 million songwriting and co-publishing deal with Pulse Music Group.

She followed that with a $900,000 six-month endorsement deal with CopyCat Beauty. Her debut single “These Heaux” in 2017 made her the youngest female rapper to debut on the Billboard Hot 100.

She later signed with Atlantic Records, launched her own label Bhad Music, and earned approximately $1 million from a 25-city tour. She charges $30,000 for appearances in the United States and $40,000 internationally.

The rapper has used those earnings to purchase a $6.1 million mansion in Boca Raton, Florida, along with additional luxury properties in Los Angeles and South Florida.

What Is Bhad Bhabie’s Age?

Bhad Bhabie is 22 years old, though she’s had a long life in the public eye.

She was born Danielle Bregoli on March 26, 2003, in Boynton Beach, Florida. She first became famous at 13 years old after appearing on Dr. Phil in 2016, where her phrase “Cash me outside, how bow dah?” became one of the most viral moments in the show’s history and launched a meme that followed her for years.

She leaned into it, parlaying the attention into a rap career, a Snapchat reality series, brand deals, and eventually the OnlyFans empire that made her a multimillionaire before she turned 20. She became a mother in 2024. She turned 22 in March 2025.

Will Bhad Bhabie Survive Cancer?

That is the question the world is asking tonight and she has not answered it directly.

What is known is that blood cancer encompasses several types, leukemia, lymphoma, and myeloma are the three primary categories, and survival rates vary significantly depending on the specific diagnosis and how far it has progressed.

The five-year survival rate for leukemia overall is approximately 70 percent. Bhad Bhabie has not disclosed what specific form of blood cancer she has beyond confirming it involves elevated white blood cell counts.

Saturday’s post — “bad news from my doctor” — suggests something in her treatment or test results has changed. She has offered no specifics. What she offered instead was faith. “God has the last say so not my cancer.”