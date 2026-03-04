Shake Off Winter Blues With SoleTurn Concert March 14

By Tony Farina

The incredibly talented and creative rock band SoleTurn will perform a very special three-hour concert on Saturday, March 14, beginning at 7 p. m. at the Public House on the Lake at 4914 Lake Shore Rd., in Hamburg.

If you like new and re-imagined rock, you’ll love this group as they are among the best in the area, playing to a standing-room only crowd at the Caz in South Buffalo last May for the release of their debut album, the Soundtrack of Our Youth.

The group is led by lead vocalist Vik Bhargava and backup singer and songwriter Zachary Michael and Vik says they have some new material for the Public House concert “that we feel like people are going to find groovy.” If Vik says groovy, he will deliver to the delight of the crowd. The group is extremely creative and will certainly have a great show with the lake in the background.

SoleTurn will also perform again this year at the Variety Club Telethon on Saturday, March 21, and this writer, Hall of Fame journalist Tony Farina, along with former top ranked heavyweight “Baby” Joe Mesi, will have the pleasure of introducing the group at the telethon performance.

So if you love great rock, check out SoleTurn at the Public House on March 14 and on TV coverage of the Telethon on March 22.