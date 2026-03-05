Ashley McBryde’s New Song Has A Heartbreaking Story Behind It That She Couldn’t Tell For 10 Years

Ashley McBryde has never been the kind of artist who writes songs and lets them go easily. But even by her standards, the story behind her new single “What If We Don’t” is something different.

She wrote the song on July 8, 2015. She recorded it in 2016 for her indie album Jalopies & Expensive Guitars.

She spent the next decade figuring out how to actually release it the way it deserved. The emotional weight attached to it was something she wasn’t ready to carry publicly until now.

“I may have had a heartache or two when I wrote it,” McBryde said, “but I didn’t have the tools to fully process everything that I was packing into that until now.”

The Song That Wouldn’t Let Her Go

“What If We Don’t” wasn’t just sitting in a drawer gathering dust. McBryde kept testing it live, performing it nightly with her road band Deadhorse while touring with Cody Johnson.

Night after night, in front of thousands of people, she watched the song land exactly the way she always believed it could.

The live performances confirmed what she already suspected, the song was bigger than what she’d been able to give it in 2016.

It needed McBryde herself to be in a different place personally before she could give it everything it required.

McBryde has been open about using EMDR, eye movement desensitization and reprocessing, as part of her healing process.

It’s an intense form of therapy originally developed to treat trauma, and it’s not the kind of thing most country artists talk about publicly. McBryde talked about it anyway.

Releasing “What If We Don’t” became part of that process. The song’s music video draws directly from one of the most painful chapters of her life, the death of a close friend from high school in a car accident.

That loss is woven into the track in ways that aren’t immediately obvious from the lyrics alone, but that McBryde has carried with her since she first put the song together a decade ago.

“Writing and releasing this song now is how I’ve processed it the best,” she said.

The Production That Finally Matched The Song

When McBryde was ready, she brought in producer John Osborne — the guitarist from Brothers Osborne, and recorded the track at Pinebox Studio on March 6, 2025.

Osborne pushed the production hard in exactly the direction McBryde had always envisioned but never quite been able to access during her early career.

The result is a full-throated 1980s power ballad, thunderous drums, soaring synths, classical pizzicato strings, and a Mini-Moog bass line that anchors the whole thing.

Joan Jett, Heart, and Pat Benatar were the reference points. McBryde sang live with Deadhorse for every take, capturing the kind of raw emotional energy that studio-assembled recordings rarely achieve.

Osborne added pizzicato strings drawn from his classical training, using counterpoint in the bridge to build energy in a way that gives the song a different dimension than anything McBryde has released before.

“What If We Don’t” dropped January 23, 2026, and hit country radio on February 23. It earned 79 first-week radio stations, a strong debut that signals the country format is ready to receive whatever McBryde is building toward this year.

What The Song Is Actually About

Strip away the personal history and the production ambition, and “What If We Don’t” is a song about a moment almost everyone has faced, standing at the edge of something with someone you care about, trying to decide whether to risk the friendship by saying what you actually feel.

The lyrics sit right inside that tension. The thrill of taking the chance against the fear of things getting weird if it doesn’t work out. McBryde described the emotional core of it plainly.

“That moment of making the decision to take the risk or not take the risk,” she said, “is immediately followed up by, ‘Wow, I get to live with these consequences,’ no matter what they are.”

Co-written with Terri Jo Box and Randall Clay, the song was originally part of a session McBryde describes as being written by the “Music Row Freaks” trio at a Nashville duplex.

It was never a throwaway. It was always something she believed in. It just took ten years, a lot of therapy, the right producer, and the right band to finally get it where it needed to go.

What’s Next For McBryde?

“What If We Don’t” is the first single from McBryde’s fifth studio album, due out summer 2026.

She’s also extended her Redemption Residency at Neon Steeple at Chief’s in Nashville with themed shows running throughout the year, intimate performances that have become one of the more talked-about live experiences in country music right now.

The album doesn’t have a title or release date yet. But if the single is any indication of where McBryde is heading creatively and personally, it’s somewhere more exposed and more powerful than anything she’s made before.

Ten years is a long time to hold onto a song. She held onto it because she knew it deserved better than what she could give it at the time. Now she can give it everything.