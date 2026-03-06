Bozoma Saint John Just Said Something About Amanda Frances That Changes Everything

From the very beginning of this season of the The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills , the feud between Bozoma Saint John and Amanda Frances has been building.

It started as skepticism, then became a public accusation. Now Boz has gone a step further. What she said on Watch What Happens Live this week is not just shade. It’s a direct attack on Amanda’s credibility as a person.

The tension has roots in one of RHOBH Season 15’s earliest points. When Boz asked Amanda, who bills herself as the “Money Queen” and sells manifestation-based financial courses, to give castmate Dorit Kemsley advice during her divorce, Amanda told Dorit to manifest her way through it.

Boz was visibly unimpressed.

Weeks later, Andy Cohen put Boz on the spot during a WWHL segment called “Dish in the Dark,” asking what she thought Amanda was great at if not manifestation. Boz didn’t hesitate. “Scamming,” she said.

That single word set off a chain reaction that has not stopped since.

Amanda Fires Back, Accuses Boz Of Jealousy

On her own WWHL appearance in late February, Amanda defended her business directly. “When you spend 15 years crafting this content and pouring your heart and soul into it, combining my education, beliefs, and my skillset,” she said, “it sucks to be told that it’s somehow a scam because it has manifestation and spirituality in it. That’s crazy.”

On Entertainment Tonight, Amanda went after Boz’s motivations. “She tried to create a personal development brand. It did not go well. She is losing money on her courses. She told me so,” Amanda said.

“She had an interest in being an online course kind of figure.” When asked directly if jealousy was driving Boz’s criticism, Amanda said: “I think she could look in the mirror about why this really bothers her because she tried to do it.”

What Was Boz’s Response?

Boz just recently got her turn to respond.

Back on WWHL, an audience member asked Boz directly how she felt about Amanda’s claim that she was the first self-made Real Housewives star and the first breadwinner in franchise history.

“Here’s the thing. I believe that, when somebody says something, you can base the rest of what they say on that,” she said. “And so, because she lied about that, I think we can assume that the rest of everything she said is also untrue.”

The audience responded with a wave of “mmhmms.”

Why Amanda’s “First Breadwinner” Claim Falls Apart

Boz’s logic lands because Amanda’s claim is easy to disprove.

Vicki Gunvalson built Coto Insurance & Financial Services from the ground up before RHOBH even existed.

Bethenny Frankel built the Skinnygirl empire into a reported $100 million sale. Kandi Burruss has built multiple businesses across music, food, and entertainment spanning two decades.

The idea that Amanda Frances, in her first season, is the first self-made breadwinner in Real Housewives history is a claim that does not hold up to a basic Google search.

By calling it a lie and then tying her credibility to everything else she has said, Boz made a calculated move. She is arguing that Amanda cannot be trusted at all.

Amanda, for her part, has been direct about the difficulty of holding her ground in a group that has years of history together. “I was like, how am I gonna stand up for myself when I’m not going to do all the things they do within themselves, if I’m not gonna yell and scream,” she said on WWHL.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Thursdays at 8/7c on Bravo and streams on Peacock.