Frito-Lay Has Recalled These Chips And If You Have A Dairy Allergy You Need To Check Your Pantry Right Now

Frito-Lay has issued a voluntary recall on one of its Miss Vickie’s chip flavors.

If you have a dairy allergy or milk sensitivity, this is not a story you want to ignore.

The recalled product is Miss Vickie’s Spicy Dill Pickle Potato Chips, specifically select 8-ounce bags that may contain jalapeño-flavored potato chips mixed inside, which means they could contain undeclared milk.

The front of the bag still says Spicy Dill Pickle.

It looks completely normal on the outside. The problem is what is on the inside. Frito-Lay says the issue was first identified after a customer contacted the company.

The chips were distributed to grocery stores, convenience stores, drug stores, and local retailers across six states: Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

If you live outside those six states, you are not affected. If you live in one of them and you buy Miss Vickie’s, you might want to go to your pantry now.

How To Tell If Your Bag Is Part Of The Recall

Not every bag of Miss Vickie’s Spicy Dill Pickle chips is being pulled. Only specific bags with a specific UPC, a specific freshness date, and one of two manufacturing codes are included.

Here is exactly what to check on your bag:

UPC: 0 28400 761772 — printed on the back.

Guaranteed Fresh date: April 21, 2026 — printed on the front right side.

Manufacturing code: either 38U301414 or 48U101514 — printed near the date on the front right side.

All three need to match. If your bag has a different freshness date or a different UPC, it is not part of this recall.

No other Miss Vickie’s flavors, sizes, or variety pack bags are included.

Why Is This A Class I Recall? And What Is It?

The FDA has classified this as a Class I recall, its most serious designation. Class I is reserved for situations where consuming the product creates a reasonable probability of causing serious health consequences or death.

For most people, these chips are completely safe.

Frito-Lay has been clear: unless you have a dairy allergy or sensitivity to milk, this product is safe to eat.

The serious risk applies specifically to people allergic to milk.

The Cleveland Clinic estimates over 6 million Americans have a dairy allergy, with the condition being particularly common in children.

For someone with a severe milk allergy, consuming undeclared milk can trigger anaphylaxis, a life-threatening reaction that requires immediate emergency care.

As of this writing, no allergic reactions linked to this recall have been reported.

How Did Jalapeño Chips End Up In A Dill Pickle Bag?

Frito-Lay has not publicly explained the mechanics of how jalapeño-flavored chips ended up inside bags labeled as Spicy Dill Pickle.

What the recall notice makes clear is that the cross-contamination happened somewhere in the packaging or production process, and the affected chips were distributed as far back as January 15, 2026.

This means some of these bags have been sitting on shelves for nearly two months.

The fact that it was caught by a single consumer contact rather than internal quality control is worth noting.

Frito-Lay operates some of the largest snack food production lines in the world, running multiple flavors through shared facilities.

This is not the first time Frito-Lay has issued an allergen-related recall. In December 2024, the company pulled bags of Lay’s potato chips for the same reason, undeclared milk.

What Should You Do?

If your bag matches the UPC, freshness date, and manufacturing code listed above, and you have a dairy allergy or milk sensitivity:

Do not eat it. Throw it out.

If you have questions or want information about a refund, contact Frito-Lay’s consumer hotline at 1-877-984-2543.

The line operates during weekday business hours. You can also visit the Miss Vickie’s website directly for updates.

For everyone else, Frito-Lay says the product is safe to consume. Check the bag, check the codes, and if it matches, get rid of it.

