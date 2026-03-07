Timothée Chalamet’s Opera Remarks Set Off A Firestorm And The Performing Arts World Is Coming For Him

Timothée Chalamet has gotten himself into some trouble over comments he recently made, comments that he admitted at the time would probably cause him grief.

The Oscar-nominated actor was at the University of Texas in February, sitting down with Matthew McConaughey to talk about the future of cinema, when he went to a different place in the conversation.

The discussion was supposed to be about preserving film as an art form. It became something else entirely. By the time the clip made its way around social media, the performing arts world had already started loading up.

What Did Timothée Chalamet Say?

The comments came during a panel conversation posted to YouTube by Variety.

Chalamet was making a broader point about wanting to work in art forms that people genuinely seek out rather than ones kept alive by institutional funding and cultural obligation.

“I don’t want to be working in ballet, or opera, or things where it’s like, ‘Hey, keep this thing alive, even though like no one cares about this anymore,'” Chalamet said. “All respect to all the ballet and opera people out there,” he added. “I just lost 14 cents in viewership. I just took shots for no reason.”

The clip started circulating last month and has been gaining momentum ever since. The performing arts world did not miss it, and they certainly did not let it go quietly.

Celebrities React To Timothée Chalamet’s Ballet Comments

Jamie Lee Curtis posted to her Instagram Story with a question that required no elaboration: “Why are any artists taking shots at any other artists?”

Canadian mezzo-soprano Deepa Johnny called it a “disappointing take” and said that artists across disciplines should “come together” to “uplift these forms of art” rather than dismiss them.

The response from the wider arts community was immediate and it was pointed.

American artist Franz Szony did not hold back. He wrote that ballet and opera are “two classical art forms that have been around for hundreds of years, both of which take a massive amount of talent and discipline this man will never possess.”

He added, “Saying ‘no disrespect’ after saying something disrespectful actually translates to ‘I disrespect art I don’t understand.’ Speaks volumes about his taste level.”

Choreographer Martin Chaix pushed back on the framing entirely, arguing the art form is “very much alive” and that Chalamet’s comments miss what is actually happening in the industry.

“If anything, in a world where AI is reshaping cinema faster than most realise, the unmediated human presence of ballet and opera becomes more essential, not less,” Chaix wrote. “I hope he finds his way into a theatre.”

The English National Ballet went straight to the numbers.

They posted that over 200,000 people attended their performances, their social content reached 65 million impressions, and the art form is “not only alive and well, but thriving.”

They also noted that they connected with “thousands of people of all ages and walks of life through creative learning and participation.” That is not a dying art form.

Choreographer Kam Saunders, who danced on Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour and has worked across both the commercial and classical worlds, kept her response to one word: “Yikes.”

The Seattle Opera saw an opportunity and took it. They posted a bespoke promotion for an upcoming performance of Carmen with a custom discount code: TIMOTHEE. Save 14% off select seats, good through the weekend.

“Timmy, you’re welcome to use it too,” they wrote. That is how you handle bad press — you turn it into ticket sales.

What Is Timothée Chalamet’s Next Movie?

Chalamet was recently nominated for a BAFTA for his role as Marty Mauser, a real-life semi-professional table tennis player from New York, in Marty Supreme, directed by Josh Safdie.

The film has drawn strong critical praise for Chalamet’s physical transformation and his commitment to the role. he trained extensively in table tennis to prepare.

It is currently one of the most talked-about films in the awards conversation.

The irony is not lost on anyone that Chalamet, who built his career on art house films and prestige cinema, the exact kind of movies that require audience cultivation and institutional support, is now the one dismissing other art forms for needing the same thing.