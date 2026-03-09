Boston Singer Tommy DeCarlo Dies On The Anniversary Of Brad Delp’s Death And Fans Are Devastated

Boston singer Tommy DeCarlo has died at the age of 60. His family confirmed on Monday, March 9, 2026, that DeCarlo had lost his battle with brain cancer.

The announcement was made in a Facebook post from his children, Annie, Talia, and Tommy Jr., who wrote: “It is with heavy hearts that we share the passing of our Dad, Tommy DeCarlo, on Monday, March 9th, 2026. After being diagnosed with brain cancer, he fought with everything he had.”

The date of his death is not lost on Boston fans. March 9 is the same date that Brad Delp, the band’s beloved original lead vocalist, died in 2007. Nineteen years to the day.

It is the kind of coincidence that feels almost impossible, and for a fanbase that has spent nearly two decades carrying both losses, the weight of this one landed hard.

How Did Tommy DeCarlo Join Boston?

The story of how Tommy DeCarlo came to front one of America’s greatest rock bands is one of the most unlikely in music history. It started with a MySpace page and a Home Depot employee badge.

DeCarlo had been a Boston fan since age 12. He sang in school choirs growing up, taught himself piano around 14, and never lost his love of music even as life took him in an ordinary direction.

By his early 40s he was living in Charlotte, North Carolina, working as a credit manager at The Home Depot, and singing Boston covers at karaoke nights.

He had never been in a professional band. The largest crowd he had performed in front of was a high school talent show.

In the late 1990s and early 2000s, DeCarlo began recording home covers of Boston songs on karaoke CDs.

His daughter noticed how good they were and encouraged him to upload them to MySpace. He did. and she sent the link to Boston’s management.

What happened next he could not have predicted in a thousand years.

Tom Scholz, Boston’s founder, guitarist, and primary songwriter, listened. He reached out to DeCarlo directly.

The band was in crisis following the death of Brad Delp in March 2007, and Scholz was searching for a voice that could honor Delp’s extraordinary range without simply imitating it.

DeCarlo, the Home Depot credit manager from Charlotte who had spent 30 years loving this music, was the answer.

He joined Boston on their 2008 tour and never left. He sang with the band on every subsequent touring lineup, including 2012, 2014, 2015, 2016, and 2017. “Being a fan for over 30 years and now being part of this legacy,” he said in interviews, “is something I still can’t fully put into words.”

Who Was Brad Delp And Why Does This Date Matter?

Brad Delp was the original voice of Boston — one of the greatest rock vocalists of his generation. His soaring tenor was the defining sound of the band’s debut album, which came out in 1976 and went on to sell over 17 million copies in the United States, making it one of the best-selling debut albums in history.

Songs like More Than A Feeling, Peace of Mind, Long Time, and Foreplay became cornerstones of classic rock radio and remain instantly recognizable nearly five decades later.

Delp died on March 9, 2007, at the age of 55. His death was a devastating blow to Boston fans and to the band itself.

For Tom Scholz and for everyone who loved Boston’s music, finding a way forward felt almost impossible.

DeCarlo was that way forward. And now, 19 years later, on the exact same date, he is gone too.

What Made Tommy DeCarlo Special?

Beyond the remarkable story of how he joined the band, DeCarlo was simply a great singer.

He had a warmth and accessibility to his voice that made him easy to love, he was not trying to be Brad Delp, he was honoring him, and audiences felt the difference.

Fans who had been skeptical that anyone could front Boston after Delp consistently came away from DeCarlo’s performances moved.

He spoke often about what Boston’s music meant to him personally. He credited Delp with helping him develop as a vocalist, describing the original singer as a formative influence on his voice from childhood.

There was something poetic about the fact that the man who replaced Delp had been shaped by Delp long before he ever dreamed of standing on the same stage.

DeCarlo was also, by all accounts, genuinely humble about what had happened to him.

He never took the improbability of his story for granted. In interview after interview across his years with the band, he returned to the same note of wonder: that a Home Depot credit manager from Charlotte had ended up singing More Than A Feeling to tens of thousands of people.

What Is Boston’s Legacy?

Boston the band was formed in Massachusetts in 1976 by Tom Scholz, an MIT-educated engineer who recorded the debut album largely in his own basement using self-built equipment.

That album went on to become one of the defining records of the classic rock era. VH1 ranked Boston the 63rd greatest hard rock artist of all time.

Kurt Cobain famously acknowledged that the opening riff to Smells Like Teen Spirit bore a strong resemblance to More Than A Feeling, a testament to how deeply that song had embedded itself in the DNA of American rock music.

DeCarlo carried that legacy for 17 years. He did it with gratitude, with humility, and with a voice that was genuinely worthy of it.

Tommy DeCarlo was born April 23, 1965. He is survived by his children Annie, Talia, and Tommy Jr. He was 60 years old.