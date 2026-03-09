Kanye West Announces His First Los Angeles Show In Five Years And Tickets Go On Sale Wednesday

Kanye West is coming back to Los Angeles. The rapper, who legally changed his name to Ye in October 2021, announced Monday that he will perform at SoFi Stadium on April 3, 2026, in a show called “YE: Homecoming.”

It will be his first live performance in the city in five years, and it arrives at one of the most complicated moments of his career.

General on-sale tickets go live Wednesday, March 11 at 10:00 a.m. PST. Fans can register now at Yelosangeles.com, where pre-saving his upcoming album “Bully” enters them for a chance to receive free tickets.

When Was The Last Time Kanye West Performed In Los Angeles?

West last performed in Los Angeles in March 2024, when he and Ty Dolla Sign headlined the opening night of Rolling Loud California at Hollywood Park in Inglewood, though that appearance was less a traditional concert and more of a listening party for their joint album “Vultures.”

Before that, his last full live show in the city stretches back even further, making the April 3 date a genuine return to the stage for one of music’s most polarizing figures.

The “Homecoming” name carries weight.

West grew up in Chicago but built his career in Los Angeles, and much of his most celebrated music is rooted in the city’s culture.

Calling the show a homecoming is a deliberate signal to fans that this is more than a concert, it is a statement of return.

What Is The Bully Album?

The SoFi Stadium show is timed to coincide with the release of West’s 12th studio album, “Bully,” which is scheduled to drop on March 20, 2026, two weeks before the concert.

The album has been one of the most anticipated and repeatedly delayed releases in recent memory.

West has been teasing “Bully” for an extended period, with release dates coming and going without the album materializing.

The March 20 date is the latest target, and the SoFi show appears designed to give the release a major live moment to land on.

Pre-saving “Bully” on Yelosangeles.com is also the entry point for the free ticket giveaway, tying the album rollout directly to the concert announcement in a way that encourages fan engagement across both.

What Has Kanye West Been Doing Recently?

The announcement comes during a period of significant public activity for West after years of controversy that severely damaged his standing. In January 2026, he took out a full-page advertisement in the Wall Street Journal in which he apologized for antisemitic and racist remarks he had made in previous years.

The apology was widely covered and generated debate about whether it represented a genuine reckoning or a strategic move ahead of a career comeback.

Later that same month, West performed two shows at Mexico City’s La México arena, his first performances in Latin America in nearly 20 years.

https://www.youtube.com/shorts/dyKuACVUqOU

Those shows were seen as a test of whether audiences were ready to welcome him back, and by most accounts the response was enthusiastic.

The SoFi Stadium show is a considerably larger bet. SoFi Stadium holds over 70,000 people at full capacity, making it one of the biggest venues in the United States.

Looking further ahead, Ticketmaster also shows West scheduled to perform on July 18 at Italy’s RCF Arena, billed as the largest outdoor music venue in Europe.

While no formal tour has been announced, the combination of Mexico City, SoFi Stadium, and the European date suggests a coordinated return to large-scale live performance is underway.

Why Does This Show Matter?

Kanye West, otherwise known as Ye, remains one of the most commercially powerful and culturally significant artists of the past two decades regardless of the controversies that have surrounded him.

Albums like “The College Dropout,” “Late Registration,” “Graduation,” “My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy,” and “Yeezus” redefined what hip-hop could sound like, and his influence on production, fashion, and popular culture is difficult to overstate.

His public conduct from 2022 onward, which included a series of antisemitic statements that led to him losing partnerships with Adidas, Gap, and numerous other brands, cost him enormously, both financially and in terms of public perception.

The Wall Street Journal apology was the most formal acknowledgment he has offered that those statements caused real harm.

Whether the apology changes how fans and the broader public receive “Bully” and the SoFi show remains to be seen.

What is clear is that West is making deliberate moves toward a large-scale public return, and April 3 at SoFi Stadium is the biggest stage that return has been given yet.

Tickets go on sale Wednesday, March 11 at 10:00 a.m. PST at Yelosangeles.com.