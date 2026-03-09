Who Is Ivanna Ortiz? What We Know About The Florida Woman Charged With Attempted Murder After Shooting At Rihanna’s Home

A 35-year-old Florida woman has been charged with attempted murder after allegedly opening fire on Rihanna’s Beverly Glen home in Los Angeles on Sunday night while the singer was inside.

The suspect, identified by the LAPD as Ivanna Lisette Ortiz, was booked Monday following a dramatic chase that ended in a mall parking garage. Bail has been set at more than $10 million.

Rihanna was home at the time of the shooting. Nobody was hurt.

But the details emerging about Ivanna Ortiz, including reports of bizarre Facebook posts made before the incident are raising serious questions about what led a woman from Florida to allegedly drive across the street from one of the most famous singers in the world and open fire with an AR-style weapon.

What Happened At Rihanna’s Home?

The shooting took place Sunday night outside Rihanna’s Beverly Glen property, which she shares with her partner ASAP Rocky and their two children.

According to investigators, gunfire came from a car parked across the street from the mansion.

Multiple shots were fired at the residence. None penetrated the interior of the home, but several rounds hit the exterior and struck a vehicle parked out front.

At least two neighboring homes on the block also sustained bullet holes.

The weapon Ivanna Ortiz allegedly used was an AR-style gun, a semi-automatic rifle capable of significant damage.

The fact that bullets struck multiple properties suggests the gunfire was not a single precise shot but a sustained attack on the block.

After the shooting, dispatch audio captured LAPD tracking Ortiz’s Tesla as it fled the scene.

An LAPD helicopter followed the vehicle until it pulled into a mall parking garage, where patrol units moved in and detained her. She was taken into custody without further incident.

What Do We Know About Ivanna Ortiz?

Ivanna Lisette Ortiz is 35 years old and is from Florida. Beyond those confirmed details, little has been officially released about her background or her connection, if any, to Rihanna.

What has emerged, however, is a detail reported by TMZ: that Ortiz allegedly posted bizarre messages on Facebook in the period before the shooting.

The nature of those posts has not been fully detailed publicly, but their existence is being treated by investigators as potentially significant as they work to establish a motive.

The posts suggest the shooting may not have been entirely spontaneous.

Ivanna Ortiz has been booked on charges of attempted murder. With bail set at more than $10 million, she is expected to remain in custody ahead of her court appearance.

LAPD has not publicly confirmed any prior relationship between Ortiz and Rihanna, and no such connection has been established.

Did Ivanna Ortiz Even Know It Was Rihanna’s House?

This is the question at the center of the investigation, and it is perhaps the most unsettling detail of the entire incident.

Investigators are actively working to determine whether Ivanna Ortiz had any knowledge that Rihanna lived at the Beverly Glen property, or whether she drove to that street and opened fire without knowing whose home it was.

If Ortiz did not know she was shooting at Rihanna’s house, the implications are deeply disturbing.

It would mean that one of the most famous women on the planet survived a shooting attack not because she wasn’t targeted, but simply because the attack was random.

The fact that bullets struck neighboring homes supports this possibility, this did not appear to be a surgical, targeted operation. It looked more like a street-level attack that happened to occur outside a celebrity’s home.

No motive has been officially established.

Who Is Rihanna?

Rihanna, born Robyn Rihanna Fenty on February 20, 1988, in Barbados, is one of the best-selling music artists of all time.

She rose to global fame with a string of chart-dominating singles including Umbrella, We Found Love, Diamonds, and Stay, and has spent the past decade building one of the most successful celebrity business empires in history.

Her Fenty Beauty cosmetics line launched in 2017 and became a billion-dollar brand almost immediately, praised for its 40-shade foundation range that redefined inclusion in the beauty industry.

Her Savage X Fenty lingerie brand has become a major cultural force.

In 2023, she headlined the Super Bowl LVII halftime show while visibly pregnant, a performance that became one of the most-watched in Super Bowl history.

She and ASAP Rocky have been together since 2020. They share two sons and live at the Beverly Glen property that was targeted Sunday night.

Neither Rihanna nor ASAP Rocky has issued a public statement about the shooting.

What Happens Next?

Ivanna Ortiz faces an attempted murder charge and is being held on bail exceeding $10 million.

LAPD is continuing to investigate the motive, the significance of the Facebook posts, and whether Ortiz traveled to Los Angeles specifically with this address in mind or whether the attack was random.

This is a developing story.