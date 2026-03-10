Bad Bunny Performed His First Ever Show In Asia Days After The Super Bowl And The Details Are Incredible

Bad Bunny performed in Asia for the first time on Saturday, March 7, 2026. The artist did it just 27 days after headlining the Super Bowl LX halftime show to 128 million viewers.

The venue was Tokyo’s Tipstar Dome Chiba. The event was Spotify’s Billions Club Live, an invite-only concert for roughly 2,300 of his top Spotify listeners in Japan.

This was not a standard concert booking. Bad Bunny had never performed in Asia before. For the millions of fans across the region who have spent years streaming his music without any realistic chance of seeing him live, Saturday night was something genuinely historic.

What Happened At The Show?

The set covered 17 of his biggest songs, including DtMF, BAILE INoLVIDABLE, NUEVAYoL, and EoO.

Bad Bunny has 29 songs that have surpassed one billion streams on Spotify, more than any other artist, and the setlist drew heavily from that catalog.

The staging was specifically designed to honor the location. The show featured a Japan-inspired sakura theme with cherry blossom trees, yakisugi wood accents, and a glowing sun illuminating the performance.

It was a deliberate and thoughtful gesture toward a fanbase he had never performed for in person, and it landed.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I8ylHwyEAbI&list=RDI8ylHwyEAbI&start_radio=1

The musical highlights were genuinely surprising. Bad Bunny debuted a live salsa version of his 2018 hit MIA, featuring Puerto Rican musicians Los Pleneros de la Cresta and Los Sobrinos, a connection between his Caribbean roots and the Japanese audience that nobody expected.

He also performed a salsa rendition of BAILE INoLVIDABLE, and the evening featured a surprise appearance by Jowell & Randy for Safaera.

The moment that may have resonated most deeply, however, was Yonaguni, a song Bad Bunny released in 2021 that takes its name from a remote Japanese island.

When he performed it, the 2,300 fans in the arena sang along to the Japanese lyrics. For an artist performing in Asia for the first time, it was a moment that felt earned.

DJ Nasthug opened and closed the evening.

Who Was In The Crowd?

The invite-only nature of the event, limited to top Spotify streamers, meant the audience was unusually devoted. But the celebrity attendance added another dimension entirely.

BLACKPINK’s Lisa, one of the biggest pop stars in Asia and a global icon in her own right, was in attendance.

So was Takashi Murakami, the celebrated Japanese contemporary artist whose work sits at the intersection of pop culture and fine art and who has collaborated with some of the biggest names in music and fashion.

The combination of Lisa and Murakami in the same room as Bad Bunny, watching him perform in Tokyo for the first time, was the kind of convergence that feels significant.

How Big Is Bad Bunny Right Now?

To understand what Saturday night meant, it helps to understand where Bad Bunny stands at this particular moment in his career.

He is arguably the biggest pop star on the planet.

In February 2026, his Super Bowl LX halftime show drew 128.2 million viewers, the fourth-largest halftime audience in history. In the weeks surrounding the show, he made history by landing 29 simultaneous titles on the Hot Latin Songs chart, including the entire top 25, led by DtMF for its 47th week at number one.

He also reached the top spot on the all-genre Billboard Hot 100.

He has been named Spotify’s Global Top Artist four times. His 29 billion-stream songs on Spotify are an unmatched achievement. The Tokyo show was billed as the first Billions Club Live event in Asia, a milestone for Spotify as much as for Bad Bunny himself.

What Is Spotify’s Billions Club?

Spotify’s Billions Club is an exclusive designation for artists and songs that have surpassed one billion streams on the platform.

The Billions Club Live events are invite-only concerts Spotify organizes for top streamers of an artist in a given market, a way of rewarding the most devoted fans with access that money cannot buy.

The Tokyo event was the first time Spotify had brought the Billions Club Live format to Asia, and the choice of Bad Bunny as the artist to inaugurate it was deliberate.

His streaming numbers in Japan and across the region have grown dramatically in recent years, representing a fanbase that has never had the chance to see him perform locally.

Saturday night was for them.