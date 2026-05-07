Star Fox Is Back After 10 Years And Here’s When You Can Get It

Nintendo announced a new Star Fox game for Nintendo Switch 2 on Wednesday May 6, 2026, and the announcement itself was as striking as the game. There was no Nintendo Direct scheduled. No countdown. No rumor mill preparation.

The Nintendo Today! app sent a notification approximately 10 minutes before a 15-minute Star Fox Direct began streaming. That was the entire warning the world received.

The game, simply titled Star Fox, launches exclusively on Nintendo Switch 2 on June 25, 2026.

It is a remake of Star Fox 64, the beloved 1997 Nintendo 64 classic, with a complete visual overhaul, new character designs, fully voiced dialogue, an orchestral soundtrack, new multiplayer modes and Nintendo calling it a “cinematic take” on the original.

It is priced at $49.99 digitally on the Nintendo eShop.

The last Star Fox game was Star Fox Zero, released on Wii U in 2016. That is a ten-year gap.

For a franchise that spent most of the 1990s and early 2000s as one of Nintendo’s most prominent series, a decade of silence is significant.

The announcement Wednesday broke it in the most Nintendo way possible, no warning, a Direct, Fox McCloud is back.

Why Did Nintendo Shadow-Drop The Game?

The way Nintendo announced this game is almost as newsworthy as the game itself.

A Nintendo Direct is typically scheduled days in advance, Nintendo posts a time and date, journalists mark their calendars, fans spend the intervening days speculating. The element of surprise is minimal.

The Nintendo Today! app has changed that formula by allowing Nintendo to announce a Direct minutes before it airs, stripping away the pre-show anticipation entirely and replacing it with pure immediate excitement.

The Star Fox Direct, announced with roughly 10 minutes of notice on May 6, ran approximately 15 minutes and covered everything about the game in a single focused presentation.

The format has been used before, Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door on Switch received a similar surprise announcement, and when it works, it creates a specific kind of cultural moment. Everyone discovers the information simultaneously, without the leaks and rumors and pre-analysis that typically precede a Nintendo announcement.

Industry insider Nate had reported the game would be announced in April.

Nintendo apparently shifted the date to preserve the surprise. The shift worked, the announcement genuinely shocked people, which is difficult to achieve in 2026’s media environment where everything leaks eventually.

What Is Different About This Remake?

Star Fox (2026) is the third remake of Star Fox 64, following Star Fox 64 3D on Nintendo 3DS in 2011 and Star Fox Zero on Wii U in 2016.

Nintendo has not hidden that lineage, the direct reference to Star Fox 64 as the foundation is central to the game’s marketing. What Nintendo has added to justify the return to that specific well is substantial.

The stage layouts from the original Star Fox 64 are preserved, the architecture of the game’s missions remains the same. Everything built on top of that architecture has been remade from scratch.

The visuals take full advantage of the Nintendo Switch 2’s hardware capabilities in a way that neither the 3DS nor Wii U could accommodate.

The Lylat System, Corneria, the desolate oceans of Zoness, the inside of a nebula, has been rebuilt with detail that the original technology could not produce.

The character designs are the most immediately visible change and the most divisive. Fox McCloud, Falco Lombardi, Peppy Hare and Slippy Toad have all been redesigned to look more animalistic, a departure from the smoother, cartoonier look of recent incarnations and a return toward the original 1993 SNES box art’s puppet-inspired aesthetic.

Nintendo describes the new designs as connecting the characters to the franchise’s original visual identity.

Fan reaction has been split between people who find the more animalistic look compelling and people who preferred the team’s previous appearance.

The New Modes

The core Star Fox 64 campaign has been supplemented with several additions that go beyond the visual overhaul.

The most significant is the new cinematic layer. All-new cutscenes with fully voiced dialogue appear throughout the game, and previously unseen mission briefings have been added between stages, conversations that flesh out the characters and the Lylat System’s world in ways the original game’s limited dialogue could not accommodate.

The orchestral soundtrack replaces the original’s MIDI compositions with a full orchestral score.

Challenge Mode is an entirely new addition that allows players to revisit stages they have already cleared with new objectives layered on top of the existing stage design.

Each stage in Challenge Mode has both Normal and Expert difficulty variants, giving players a reason to return to stages they already know without simply repeating the base experience.

Battle Mode introduces four-versus-four multiplayer dogfights between the Star Fox team and the rival Star Wolf team.

The multiplayer is structured and competitive, with game-sharing capabilities and split-screen support allowing local play options the original never had.

The Joy-Con 2’s mouse functionality gets specific implementation here. Nintendo has built mouse targeting into the game’s shooting mechanics, the Joy-Con 2 placed on a flat surface functions as a mouse pointer, allowing players to aim with a precision that the original’s analog stick controls could not provide.

It is one of the more creative applications of the Switch 2’s new controller capabilities to appear in the launch window lineup.

Co-op play allows two players to share a single Joy-Con 2, one player taking the role of Pilot, the other taking the Gunner position.

The Arwing becomes a two-player vehicle, requiring coordination and communication in a way that changes the fundamental dynamic of what has always been a single-player experience.

GameChat 2 integration brings the franchise’s characters directly into online multiplayer in an unusual way.

Players can overlay Fox McCloud, Falco, Peppy or Slippy as a filter on their GameChat video feed, with the character model tracking the player’s head movement and facial expressions in real time.

It is a novelty, but it is the specific kind of Nintendo novelty that makes the platform feel distinct.

For players who want the classic experience, veterans who remember exactly how the N64 game played and want no interference with muscle memory, the game supports play with a Nintendo 64 controller.

Nintendo has consistently found ways to honor long-term players in its Switch-era remakes, and the N64 controller compatibility continues that pattern.

Why Fox McCloud Is Having A Moment

The timing of the Star Fox announcement is not disconnected from the broader Nintendo media presence of 2026.

Fox McCloud appeared in The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, the feature film adaptation of the Mario franchise released earlier this year, played by Glen Powell.

The film brought the Star Fox character to a theatrical audience for the first time, exposing him to viewers who may never have played any Star Fox game.

Nintendo specifically referenced the movie connection in the Star Fox Direct. “Moviegoers around the world have seen Fox McCloud take to the skies in The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, soon players can blast off with Fox and his allies on the Nintendo Switch 2 system,”

Nintendo’s announcement read. The positioning is deliberate: the film created awareness and the game converts that awareness into a purchase.

The Ten Years Between Games

Star Fox Zero released on Wii U in April 2016 to disappointing reviews, with critics focusing heavily on the motion control requirements that forced players to split their attention between the television and the Wii U GamePad screen.

The game sold poorly relative to Nintendo’s expectations. The franchise went quiet.

In the decade that followed, the Star Fox games that did exist, Star Fox Adventures on GameCube, Star Fox Assault, Star Fox Command on DS, were not remade or re-released in meaningful ways on modern platforms.

The series existed on Nintendo Switch Online in emulated form but received no new entry.

The gap between Star Fox Zero in 2016 and this announcement in 2026 is the longest the franchise has gone without a new game in its history.

Nintendo’s decision to return to Star Fox 64 as the foundation for the comeback rather than commissioning an entirely original entry reflects a specific calculation. The safest possible reintroduction for a franchise whose most recent original game underperformed is to rebuild from the installment that fans universally recognize as the series’ peak.

If the remake sells well, it validates continued investment in the franchise. If it underperforms again,

Nintendo has spent resources on a remake rather than a new IP. The commercial logic is clear even if some fans would prefer a completely new story.

Star Fox for Nintendo Switch 2 launches June 25, 2026. It is priced at $49.99 on the Nintendo eShop.

Japanese merchandise including a line of Star Fox plush toys from Sanei has been announced for late June, suggesting Nintendo is treating this as a full franchise relaunch rather than a quiet digital release.

Do a barrel roll. Fox McCloud is back.