Sony PlayStation Plus Price Hike Hits Wednesday And Here Is What To Do

Sony announced on Sunday May 18, 2026 that PlayStation Plus Essential prices are increasing for new subscribers starting Wednesday May 20, giving anyone who wants to lock in the old rate approximately two days to act.

The announcement came through the official PlayStation account on X and cited “ongoing market conditions” as the reason, which is the same vague phrase Sony has been using to explain every price increase it has announced in the past year.

The new prices are straightforward. The 1-month Essential subscription goes from $9.99 to $10.99 in the US, a $1 increase.

The 3-month Essential subscription goes from $24.99 to $27.99, a $3 increase.

In the UK, the 1-month plan moves from £6.99 to £7.99 and the 3-month plan moves from £19.99 to £21.99. In the EU, the 1-month plan goes from €8.99 to €9.99 and the 3-month plan moves to €27.99.

The 12-month subscription is not part of this increase. That is almost certainly not a coincidence, Sony wants subscribers on annual billing and the 12-month exemption is the carrot attached to the price stick.

Who Is Affected?

This is the part most PlayStation subscribers need to read carefully because the rules are specific and the distinction matters.

If you are currently subscribed to PlayStation Plus Essential and your subscription is active, the new pricing does not apply to you, with two specific exceptions.

Existing subscribers in Turkey and India will see the new prices applied immediately regardless of their subscription status. Everyone else who is currently subscribed keeps the current rate as long as their subscription remains active and unchanged.

The word unchanged is doing significant work in that sentence. Sony has confirmed that the price protection for existing subscribers disappears the moment the subscription lapses, is cancelled, or changes tiers.

If you are on Essential and let your subscription expire before renewing, you will come back at the new higher price.

If you are on Essential and decide to upgrade to Extra for a month and then downgrade back, you may lose your grandfathered rate.

The mechanism is straightforward: Sony wants you to stay subscribed continuously, and the old price is the incentive for doing exactly that.

For new subscribers, anyone who does not currently have an active PlayStation Plus subscription, the new prices take effect Wednesday.

If you have been considering subscribing, signing up before Wednesday at the old rate locks in the lower price for whatever subscription length you choose.

The specific window available right now is the 12-month plan at the current price. Since the 12-month plan is not part of this price increase, buying or renewing a 12-month Essential subscription before Wednesday secures a full year at the current rate and protects against whatever further increases might follow.

The 12-month exemption in this particular hike makes annual billing the most rational choice for anyone planning to maintain their subscription.

Where Are Prices Headed?

The May 20 increase is not Sony’s first time at this particular table. The last major PlayStation Plus price restructuring was in August 2023, when Sony raised subscription prices by approximately 35 percent across all tiers globally, one of the largest single-adjustment price increases in the history of subscription gaming services.

Despite that substantial increase, Sony’s subsequent financial results showed that subscriber numbers and subscription revenue both increased year over year. The people who threatened to cancel largely did not cancel.

That data point is important context for how to interpret this week’s announcement.

Sony raised prices by 35 percent in 2023 and the subscriber base absorbed it.

The company has now returned for a second increase, smaller this time, affecting only the Essential tier’s monthly and quarterly plans, and has done so in a market where every major cost input has increased since 2023.

Sony’s CFO Lin Tao told investors in February’s Q3 earnings call that the company was looking at increasing the price of network services to offset higher costs caused by memory shortages.

The AI boom has driven global demand for memory components, the same chips that gaming consoles and cloud infrastructure depend on, and prices for those components have risen substantially.

Sony raised PS5 console hardware prices twice in the past year: once in August 2025 for the US market and again in March 2026 globally, with some models increasing by as much as $200.

The PS5 Pro now retails at $899.99, up from $749.99 at launch.

The PlayStation Portal cloud streaming device went from $199.99 to $249.99 in the same March adjustment.

PlayStation Plus subscriptions have followed the hardware upward, with prices already adjusted in Latin America, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada and South Korea over the past year.

Wednesday’s increase brings the US, UK and EU markets into alignment with the global direction Sony has been moving in since 2023.

The Xbox Comparison

The timing of Sony’s announcement in the context of the gaming subscription market is not going unnoticed by the gaming community. Microsoft recently decreased the price of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass, moving in the opposite direction from Sony at the same moment in time.

The comparison has limits. Microsoft also removed Call of Duty from its day-one Game Pass inclusion, a significant content reduction that somewhat undercuts the price-cut narrative.

On the pure price direction, the contrast is real and the gaming community is noting it. Sony is raising prices for a service that does not include Sony’s own first-party games at launch, while Xbox is lowering prices for a service that includes Microsoft’s first-party titles on day one of release.

PlayStation Plus Essential’s value proposition rests on three things: access to online multiplayer, which PS5 owners essentially have no choice but to pay for if they want to play any online game. The monthly free games rotation, which for May 2026 includes Star Wars Outlaws, Red Dead Redemption and Time Crisis.

The assurance that your gaming hardware investment is fully functional. That third point is the structural reality that makes PlayStation Plus a different kind of subscription than Game Pass, it is less optional in practice for most PlayStation owners.

What’s Next For Playstation Plus Users?

Sony has not announced price changes to the Extra or Premium tiers in this round. Extra adds a rotating catalog of hundreds of PS4 and PS5 games. Premium adds game trials, cloud streaming, and a classic games library. Both are more expensive than Essential and both carry more value for subscribers who use them.

The announcement specifying only Essential for this increase is either genuinely limited to that tier or is the first stage of a broader adjustment that will include Extra and Premium in subsequent announcements.

Game Rant specifically noted that Extra and Premium subscribers should “likely” see a price increase at some point in the near future, based on the pattern of how Sony has managed subscription tier pricing historically.

When the Essential tier goes up, the higher tiers typically follow, though the timing and magnitude vary.

For subscribers deciding what to do before Wednesday: the most cost-effective move available is to renew or start a 12-month subscription at current rates before May 20.

For existing Essential subscribers who do nothing, your rate is protected as long as you stay continuously subscribed. For anyone in Turkey or India: the new pricing applies immediately regardless of your subscription status.

PlayStation Plus is not going away. Neither, apparently, is the annual price conversation about it.