Jets Have Traded For Geno Smith And His Return To New York After Nine Years Is A Wild Story

Nine years ago, Geno Smith’s time with the New York Jets ended when a teammate punched him in the face over a $600 dispute and broke his jaw.

On Tuesday, March 10, 2026, the Jets traded for him to be their starting quarterback.

The Jets sent a 2026 sixth-round pick to the Las Vegas Raiders in exchange for Smith and a 2026 seventh-round pick, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

To make the deal work, Smith and the Jets agreed to a renegotiated contract, the Raiders will absorb the bulk of his 2026 payout, which before the restructure had two years and $66 million remaining with $18.5 million guaranteed.

Smith, 35, will be the Jets’ starting quarterback. He held that same job from 2013 until the 2015 preseason, when one of the most bizarre incidents in NFL history ended it.

The Story Of The Punch That Bounced Geno From New York

In August 2015, Jets backup linebacker IK Enemkpali punched Geno Smith in the face in the locker room over an unpaid debt of $600.

Smith suffered a fractured jaw that required surgery and missed the first several weeks of the season. Enemkpali was cut by the Jets within hours of the incident.

The Jets turned to veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick while Smith recovered.

Fitzpatrick proceeded to have the best season of his career, setting a franchise record with 31 touchdown passes and leading New York to a 10-6 record, their last winning season to date.

Smith returned as the backup. He never started another regular season game for the Jets.

The $600 dispute, the exact nature of which has never been fully explained publicly, effectively ended Smith’s tenure as the Jets’ starting quarterback and changed the trajectory of both his career and the franchise.

It is one of the most surreal moments in recent NFL history, and it is the backstory that makes Tuesday’s trade feel almost cinematic.

The Long Road Back To New York

After leaving New York, Smith spent years as a backup. He served as Fitzpatrick’s backup in 2015 and 2016, then spent four seasons as a backup with the New York Giants, Los Angeles Chargers, and Seattle Seahawks.

It looked for a long time like his career as a starter was simply over.

Then Pete Carroll gave him the Seattle job in 2022 after Russell Wilson was traded to Denver. Smith made the most of it.

He threw for 4,282 yards and 30 touchdowns, led the Seahawks to the playoffs, and made the Pro Bowl.

He made the Pro Bowl again in 2023. For two years he was one of the better quarterbacks in the NFC and a genuinely feel-good story, a journeyman who had been written off, finally getting his moment.

The last two seasons, however, have not been kind. Smith ranked 27th out of 28 qualified passers in Total QBR last season with a 34.1 mark, and he has thrown 32 interceptions over the past two seasons, the most of any quarterback in the league over that span.

The Raiders, who signed him last offseason, clearly decided they had seen enough.

Why The Jets Made This Move

The Jets have been in quarterback chaos for years. The Aaron Rodgers era, which began with enormous fanfare in 2023, collapsed when Rodgers tore his Achilles on the fourth play of his debut game.

He returned last season but the team struggled. Justin Fields started nine games last season before being benched.

Heading into the 2026 offseason, the Jets needed a quarterback. Smith became available when Las Vegas decided to move on.

The Jets could have waited until Wednesday at 4pm when the Raiders were expected to release him, at which point they could have signed him for the veteran’s minimum of $1.3 million.

Instead they traded for him, which cost them more but guaranteed they got him. The Minnesota Vikings were known to be interested, and the Jets didn’t want to risk losing him in a bidding war.

That calculation tells you something about where the Jets are: they saw enough value in Smith, and enough competitive threat from Minnesota — to pay a sixth-round pick rather than wait 24 hours and take their chances.

What Happens Next

Fields, who has one year and $20 million remaining on his contract, is expected to be moved.

The Jets are also likely to add a veteran backup, ESPN reports Carson Wentz is a possibility. Brady Cook and Bailey Zappe are also under contract.

The Jets’ longer-term thinking appears to be that Smith serves as a bridge quarterback to the 2027 NFL Draft, which is expected to be loaded with top quarterback prospects.

New York picks 16th overall in the 2026 draft next month and could still select a quarterback, not with the second pick, but potentially in the first two rounds.

For now, Geno Smith is a New York Jet again. The man whose jaw was broken over $600 in a locker room dispute is back in the building where it happened, this time as the unquestioned starter.