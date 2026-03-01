Nick Jonas New Movie With Paul Rudd Is Here Today And The Story Behind It Has Fans Already Talking

Nick Jonas is making a comeback on the big screen. Power Ballad, the new film starring Nick Jonas and Paul Rudd, has its world premiere today at the closing night of the Dublin International Film Festival.

The movie is set mostly in Ireland, which is why Dublin got the premiere. The film was written, directed, and produced by Irish filmmaker John Carney, best known for Once and Sing Street. It hits theaters June 5, 2026.

What Is Nick Jonas’ New Movie About?

Power Ballad follows two musicians whose lives come together at a gig.

Nick plays Danny, a fading boy band star trying to find his footing after his moment in the spotlight has passed.

Paul Rudd plays Rick, a past-his-prime wedding singer grinding out a living playing other people’s happiest days.

When Danny hears one of Rick’s original songs and turns it into his comeback hit without giving proper credit, Rick becomes determined to get the recognition he believes he deserves.

The official description of the movie refers to it as “a feel-good story about music, self-respect, friendship, and the price of ambition.”

Nick Jonas spent his teenage years as one third of the Jonas Brothers, one of Disney’s biggest acts of the 2000s. Playing a fading boy band star is not a stretch, it’s closer to reality.

John Carney has built his career on music-driven films. The director won the Academy Award for Best Original Song in 2008, and Sing Street developed a devoted following for its portrait of a teenager forming a band in 1980s Dublin.

Power Ballad is his first project with major Hollywood stars attached.

Nick Jonas also has two more films coming in 2026. He appears in the as-yet-untitled sequel to Jumanji: The Next Level, and in June he begins filming Bodyman, in which he plays a bodyguard who stands to inherit his billionaire employer’s company.

What Is Nick Jonas’ Net Worth?

Nick Jonas has a net worth of $80 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

That figure represents a combined net worth with his wife, actress Priyanka Chopra, whom he married in December 2018 after a four-month engagement.

Their wedding weekend in Jodhpur, India cost an estimated $584,000.

Jonas rose to fame as the youngest of the Jonas Brothers, the Disney Channel pop group that dominated the late 2000s with hits including Sucker and Burnin’ Up.

After the band split in 2013 he launched a solo career, with his 2014 self-titled album producing the hit Jealous, which reached the top ten in multiple countries.

Beyond music he has accumulated acting credits in Hawaii Five-0, Scream Queens, Kingdom, and two Jumanji films.

He co-founded the tequila company Villa One with designer John Varvatos in 2019 and has made investments in brands including Magic Spoon and tech companies Ember and Mercury.

In 2025 he returned to Broadway for a production of The Last Five Years at the Hudson Theatre, which ran through June.

He and Priyanka own a $20 million mansion in Encino, California, purchased in 2019. The property spans 20,000 square feet with seven bedrooms and eleven bathrooms.

Does Nick Jonas Have Kids?

Nick Jonas has one child. He and Priyanka Chopra welcomed their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas in January 2022 via surrogate.

Malti was born prematurely and spent more than 100 days in the neonatal intensive care unit before coming home.

Both Nick and Priyanka have spoken publicly about the experience. Malti turned four years old in January 2026.

What Is Nick Jonas’ Height?

Nick Jonas is 5 feet 9 inches tall. He was born on September 16, 1992, in Dallas, Texas, and grew up in Wyckoff, New Jersey.

He was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes at age 13 and has been open about managing the condition throughout his career, founding the Change for the Children Foundation, which partners with charities to raise money and awareness for the disease.

He first appeared on Broadway as a child, performing in A Christmas Carol and Annie Get Your Gun before the Jonas Brothers formed. He turned 33 in September 2025.