Head Trip 2026 Festival Just Announced Skrillex, Calvin Harris And Swedish House Mafia At The Coachella Grounds And Tickets Go On Sale Today

Goldenvoice, the company behind Coachella and Stagecoach, announced a brand new festival on March 10 called Head Trip, a two-day, one-time-only electronic music event at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, on October 10 and 11, 2026.

Tickets go on sale today, Friday March 13, at 11 a.m. PT at headtripindio.com.

The lineup is extraordinary. This is not a festival built around emerging artists or niche genres, it is a gathering of the biggest names in global electronic music, compressed into two nights with every performance on a single stage and no overlapping sets.

What Is The Full Lineup?

Saturday, October 10:

Calvin Harris

FISHER b2b Chris Lake (performing as Under Construction)

Peggy Gou b2b Four Tet

Seth Troxler b2b Ben Sterling

Sunday, October 11:

Swedish House Mafia

Skrillex

Dom Dolla b2b KETTAMA

The Blessed Madonna

DJ Harvey

Running across both days in a separate installation: Floating Points and the US debut of the Sunflower Sound System.

The One-Stage Concept

Head Trip is built around a design principle that sets it apart from almost every major festival operating right now. One stage, no overlapping sets, every performance in sequence.

At Coachella, held at the same venue, attendees juggle five simultaneous stages across multiple fields, constantly forced to choose between artists.

At Head Trip, there is no choice to make. Every act on the bill can be seen by everyone who attends.

The main stage production is being designed by Romain Pissenem, the founder and creative director of High Scream, one of the most respected production companies in electronic music.

Pissenem’s work is known for immersive, large-scale visual environments.

The Sunflower Sound System

One of the most distinctive elements of the weekend is Floating Points’ Sunflower Sound System, making its US debut at Head Trip.

The installation is housed inside a dome tent acoustically treated with panels made from mycelium, a biological material derived from fungi, and decorated with original tapestries and artwork commissioned by DJ and visual artist Josephine Chime.

Inside the dome, 10 unique speaker stacks are assembled and positioned to create what Goldenvoice describes as an immersive, audiophile-grade sonic experience. Floating Points will perform inside the dome throughout the weekend alongside special guests.

Floating Points, the alias of British musician, producer, and neuroscientist Sam Shepherd, is one of the most respected figures in electronic music.

His 2021 album Promises, a collaboration with jazz legend Pharoah Sanders and the London Symphony Orchestra, was widely considered one of the best albums of that year.

Tickets And Pricing

Passes go on sale today, Friday March 13, at 11 a.m. PT at headtripindio.com.

General admission passes start at $99 down. Two-day GA and shuttle packages range from $399 to $589.

Hotel packages start at $2,150 for a two-night stay with GA tickets for two people, with premium packages ranging up to $5,500 and above. Camping is available. Head Trip is an 18-plus event.

Official pre- and after-parties have been announced as coming soon.

The Desert Trip And Power Trip Lineage

Head Trip is the third major one-time-only Goldenvoice event at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, and it follows a clear and deliberate pattern.

In 2016, Goldenvoice produced Desert Trip, a six-day event across two back-to-back weekends that brought together the Rolling Stones, Bob Dylan, Paul McCartney, Neil Young, Roger Waters, and The Who.

It became one of the highest-grossing concerts in history and demonstrated that Goldenvoice could fill the Coachella grounds in October with an entirely different audience than it serves in April.

In 2023, Goldenvoice produced Power Trip, a three-night heavy metal event featuring Metallica, Iron Maiden, Guns N’ Roses, Tool, AC/DC, and Judas Priest. Ozzy Osbourne was originally scheduled to appear but withdrew due to health concerns. Power Trip was received as one of the most significant rock events in years.

Head Trip follows the same template, a single genre, a definitive all-star lineup, a one-time-only billing, applied to electronic music.

The phrase “JUST THIS ONCE” appeared across Goldenvoice’s promotional posts on Instagram and TikTok alongside the announcement, making the one-time nature of the event explicit.

Who The Artists Are

Calvin Harris is the Scottish DJ and producer who has spent over a decade as one of the most commercially dominant figures in dance music.

His singles have topped charts across multiple genres and he remains one of the highest-paid DJs in the world.

Swedish House Mafia is the Swedish trio of Axwell, Steve Angello, and Sebastian Ingrosso, who were one of the defining acts of the electronic music boom of the early 2010s before disbanding and reuniting to widespread fanfare in 2021.

Skrillex is Sonny Moore, the Los Angeles producer who brought dubstep and bass music to mainstream audiences and has since expanded into virtually every corner of electronic production.

He won three Grammy Awards in a single night in 2013.

FISHER and Chris Lake’s Under Construction project is a collaboration between two of the most popular tech-house artists currently working, whose joint sets have become some of the most sought-after live electronic experiences in recent years.

Peggy Gou is a Korean-born, Berlin-based DJ and producer whose blend of house and disco has made her one of the most recognizable figures in global club culture.

Four Tet is Kieran Hebden, a British artist whose decades-long catalog spans ambient, electronic, and experimental music and whose back-to-back sets with Skrillex at Madison Square Garden in 2023 became a cultural moment.

Dom Dolla is an Australian producer and DJ who has been among the fastest-rising names in dance music over the past four years.

The Blessed Madonna and DJ Harvey are two of the most respected figures in deeper, more classically rooted house and disco, their inclusion on the same bill as Skrillex and Swedish House Mafia signals that Head Trip is being programmed with musical range and credibility as genuine priorities.

The Empire Polo Club

The Empire Polo Club at 81-800 51st Avenue in Indio is one of the largest outdoor event venues in the United States.

Its 700+ acres of grounds host Coachella each April across three weekends, Stagecoach each April on the same grounds the week after, and now Head Trip in October.

The venue is approximately 130 miles east of Los Angeles in the Coachella Valley desert.

Head Trip takes place October 10 and 11, 2026. Tickets go on sale today at 11 a.m. PT at headtripindio.com.