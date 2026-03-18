Avengers Doomsday Is Going To Be The Biggest Movie Of 2026 And The New Spider-Man Trailer Just Made The Wait Even Harder

The Spider-Man: Brand New Day trailer arrived on March 18, and if you were already counting down the days to Avengers: Doomsday, it has not helped.

Marvel’s two biggest films of 2026 are now both fully in motion, one opening July 31, one opening December 18, and the Spider-Man trailer makes unmistakably clear that these are not two separate stories. They are two chapters of the same one.

This is what Marvel has been building toward.

Brand New Day is the summer film. Doomsday is the winter event. Together they form the spine of what is shaping up to be the most ambitious year the MCU has ever attempted.

What Movies Is Marvel Releasing In 2026?

To understand why both films are trending simultaneously, it helps to step back and look at the full picture.

Avengers: Doomsday opens December 18, 2026, and is being positioned as the most consequential Marvel film since Endgame. Robert Downey Jr. returns not as Tony Stark, but as the villain Doctor Doom.

Doom is one of the most powerful and beloved characters in Marvel Comics history.

The cast announcement alone, revealed in a five-hour YouTube livestream that had fans around the world watching in real time, generated the kind of sustained excitement that most films cannot manufacture with a full trailer.

Every chair revealed was a new character confirmed. The film features Chris Evans, Benedict Cumberbatch, and an ensemble that spans the entire history of the MCU.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day opens July 31, 2026, and is being positioned as a fresh start, a film that picks up the emotional wreckage of No Way Home and asks what a Spider-Man who has erased himself from the world actually looks like four years later.

Tom Holland returns, and so does Zendaya and Jacob Batalon.

The MCU’s 2026 year now reads as a two-act structure. Act one includes Peter Parker trying to rebuild a life in a New York that does not know his name, while the physical and emotional costs of his sacrifice catch up with him.

Act two include the entire Marvel universe assembling to face a threat to the entire world. Brand New Day sets the stage. Doomsday brings the curtain down.

How Spider-Man’s Trailer Launch Copied Doomsday’s Playbook

When Marvel wanted to announce Doomsday’s cast, they did not drop a press release or a traditional trailer.

They staged a five-hour YouTube livestream, the camera panning slowly from chair to chair, each one occupied by a new face, the audience watching in real time as the scale of the ensemble became clear.

It was deliberate, theatrical, and designed to keep the film trending across an entire afternoon.

When Sony and Marvel wanted to release the first Brand New Day trailer, they deployed a version of the same strategy.

Over a 24-hour period beginning March 17, Tom Holland coordinated with fans and influencers around the world to release fragments of the trailer, a few seconds at a time, rolling through time zones as each new day began somewhere on the planet.

“We are doing something that has never been done before,” Holland said. The full trailer dropped on March 18.

ComicBook.com noted that Brand New Day “copied an Avengers: Doomsday trick.”

GamesRadar called the Spider-Man launch so ambitious it made “Doomsday’s cast reveal look small scope.” The fan response to the drip strategy was divided, some loved the communal experience of waking up to new fragments, others found the out-of-context clips frustrating.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day has been trending globally for two consecutive days.

Marvel is using the same marketing philosophy for both films because both films are serving the same purpose. Maximum sustained engagement, spread across as many hours as possible, across as many platforms as possible.

They are not just making movies. They are building events.

Which Characters Connect Both Films?

The Brand New Day trailer is not just a Spider-Man film announcement. For Doomsday watchers, it is a status report on key characters who will matter enormously in December.

Mark Ruffalo appears as Bruce Banner in what looks like a college classroom scene, Peter Parker seeking him out, perhaps for help understanding his own physical evolution, and Banner not recognizing him because of the spell.

Ruffalo is confirmed for Avengers: Doomsday.

Jon Bernthal’s Punisher makes his first Marvel Studios appearance in Brand New Day, with Peter addressing Frank Castle by his first name, suggesting an established working relationship rather than a first meeting.

Bernthal has not been confirmed for Doomsday’s cast. Whether Brand New Day serves as the Punisher’s full introduction to the wider MCU, or as a setup for a larger role in the Doomsday-era stories, remains to be seen. Either way, his appearance in July matters for what comes after.

And then there is Sadie Sink, Stranger Things star, confirmed cast member, officially unidentified character.

Fan analysis has overwhelmingly pointed to Jean Grey, the X-Men’s most powerful telepath, based on the trailer’s hints toward a villain capable of hopping between minds and controlling people.

If Sink is Jean Grey, Brand New Day would represent the first formal introduction of the X-Men into the MCU’s main narrative timeline.

Given that Doomsday is expected to consolidate multiple MCU threads and set the table for Secret Wars, an X-Men introduction in July would carry enormous weight for December.

Why 2026 Is The Year Marvel Needed

After several years of audience fatigue, critical questioning, and a sense that the MCU had overextended itself across too many Disney Plus shows and too many films without enough connective tissue, 2026 represents Marvel’s attempt at a reset and a crescendo simultaneously.

Brand New Day is the reset, a contained, character-focused story about one man’s isolation, identity, and evolution.

It does not need you to have watched every Disney Plus series. It asks only that you remember who Peter Parker is and what he gave up.

Doomsday is the crescendo, the assembled might of the MCU against its most formidable villain, with Robert Downey Jr.’s return as the hook that makes it unmissable for anyone who has followed the franchise since 2008.

The two films are not competing. They are complementary. Marvel has structured its biggest year around a summer film that reminds audiences why they love this world, and a winter film that shows them what happens when that world is truly threatened.

The Spider-Man trailer is the opening argument. Doomsday is the closing statement.

The wait for December just got significantly harder.