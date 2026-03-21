Barry Keoghan Says Strangers Attacking His Looks Online Have Made Him Not Want To Be On Screen Anymore

Barry Keoghan went on SiriusXM’s The Morning Mash Up on Friday and said something that most people in his position would never say out loud.

He said the online abuse about the way he looks has gotten bad enough that it is starting to affect whether he wants to do the job at all.

“There’s a lot of hate online,” he told the hosts. “It’s a lot of abuse of how I look.” He said the hate has made him go inside himself, not want to attend events, not want to leave the house.

He then he said the part that landed differently than the rest of it, “When that starts leaking into your art, it becomes a problem because then you don’t even want to be on screen anymore.”

He is 33 years old. He is one of the most talked-about actors of his generation. And he is telling a radio audience that strangers on the internet have made him afraid to show his face.

Who Is Barry Keoghan?

Barry Keoghan grew up in a small town near Dublin in modest circumstances.

He started acting as a teenager and built his reputation through a decade of uncommonly committed, physically specific performances in films that did not always find large audiences but were noticed by everyone paying attention.

His first major international exposure came in 2017 with The Killing of a Sacred Deer, Yorgos Lanthimos’s clinical horror film in which Keoghan played a teenager with an almost supernatural stillness.

That same year he appeared in Dunkirk. By 2022 he was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for The Banshees of Inisherin, playing a lonely young man on a remote Irish island whose desire for human connection becomes increasingly desperate and eventually devastating.

It was the kind of performance that reminded people what acting is supposed to be able to do.

Then came Saltburn in 2023. His role as Oliver Quick, quietly obsessive, then openly predatory, and finally triumphant in a way that made audiences feel implicated, became a cultural event.

The film’s final scene, which he performed without hesitation and without apparent vanity, went everywhere. He became the thing people talked about.

And then something shifted in the conversation. Not everywhere, and not among the people who had followed his career from the beginning.

But online, in the particular zone of the internet that exists to reduce people to their surfaces, the discussion of Barry Keoghan became increasingly focused on what he looks like rather than what he does.

What Did Barry Actually Say?

He was careful in the SiriusXM interview not to sound like someone asking for sympathy.

He acknowledged that most public figures deal with criticism and that he understood it came with the job. But he also said the volume and the specific nature of what gets directed at him has crossed into something else.

“I think I removed myself from online, but I’m still a curious human being that wants to go on and, if I attend an event or if I go somewhere, you want to see how it was received. And it’s not nice,” he said. “It’s made me shy away. It’s made me really go inside myself and not want to attend places, not want to go outside.”

He said it plainly, “I say this being absolute pure and honest to you. It’s becoming a problem.”

The line that followed was the one that got clipped and shared. “So yeah, I don’t have to hide away because I am hiding away.

I don’t have to go to places because I actually don’t go to places because of these things.

When that starts leaking into your art, it becomes a problem because then you don’t even want to be on screen anymore.”

He was not saying he is quitting. He was saying something more specific and in some ways more troubling, that the constant noise is starting to dissolve the separation between the public attack and the private confidence that makes the work possible in the first place.

Keoghan’s History Of Controversy

In 2024, Keoghan deactivated his Instagram account. The context at the time was the end of his relationship with Sabrina Carpenter, and the speculation and commentary that followed was, by his account, relentless and in some cases vicious.

He addressed it in a post on X before going quiet.

“I can only sit and take so much,” he wrote at the time. “My name has been dragged across the internet in ways I usually don’t respond to. I have to respond now because it’s getting to a place where there are too many lines being crossed.”

He said he deactivated Instagram because he could not let the noise distract from his family and his work. He described the things being said as “absolute lies” and “disgusting commentary.”

What he said on Friday suggests that even with the Instagram gone, the damage has continued to accumulate.

Barry Keoghan’s Son

The part of the SiriusXM interview that hit differently from the rest was when he brought up his three-year-old son, Brando.

“It is disappointing for the fans,” he said, “but it’s also disappointing that my little boy has to read all of this stuff when he gets older.”

Brando was born in 2022. His mother is Alyson Sandro Kierans. He is not yet old enough to understand any of what is being said about his father online.

But he will be one day. And what Keoghan was saying, without quite spelling it out, is that the cruelty is not just landing on him, it is already sitting there, waiting for his kid to find it.

That is a different kind of weight than what most conversations about celebrity and social media usually get into.

What Comes Next For Keoghan?

Keoghan has several projects in various stages. He appeared in Peaky Blinders and has continued working steadily even as the online conversation about him has intensified.

Nothing he said on Friday suggested he is walking away from acting. But what he described, the erosion of the desire to be seen, the collapse of the boundary between the noise and the work, is worth taking seriously as something more than a famous person complaining.

The people who make things that other people watch and talk about and feel things about are not built differently from anyone else. The internet has spent years testing that premise.

Barry Keoghan, on a Friday morning radio interview, gave an unusually honest account of what the results of that test look like from the inside.