Julia Fox Just Signed With The Agency That Represents Hollywood’s Biggest Stars And Her Upcoming Slate Explains Why

On March 4, 2026, United Talent Agency announced it had signed Julia Fox for representation across all areas, film, television, and everything else.

The announcement came from Deadline and was framed the way UTA frames its major signings. A formal statement, a carefully assembled list of recent credits, a look at what is coming.

It read like a declaration that the industry is no longer treating Julia Fox as a cultural novelty and has started treating her as a working actress with real leverage.

That shift did not happen overnight. It took about seven years of very deliberate work.

Where Did Julia Fox Start?

Julia Fox was born in Milan on February 2, 1990. Her parents separated when she was young, and she spent her early childhood being raised by her grandfather in Saronno, a small town outside of Milan, before eventually moving to New York City with her mother.

By her teenage years she was in Manhattan, shoplifting from Bloomingdale’s, she would later be banned from the store, then later still become one of their models, and finding her way into the downtown fashion scene.

She spent years as a model, a clothing designer, and a fixture in the circles that existed somewhere between art and nightlife.

She met Josh Safdie at a café in SoHo more than a decade before she appeared in any of his films. He spent five years telling her she belonged in front of a camera. She did not quite believe him.

Uncut Gems Changed Everything — And Almost Didn’t Happen

When the Safdie brothers were developing Uncut Gems, Josh Safdie wanted Fox for the role of Julia De Fiore, the girlfriend of Adam Sandler’s chaotic jewelry dealer Howard Ratner.

The studio had other ideas. According to Fox’s memoir, they wanted someone with a recognizable name, Lady Gaga and Jennifer Lawrence were mentioned. Fox was not a known quantity in Hollywood. She had never been in a major film.

She did a screen test with Sandler. She got the part. The film was released in 2019 and became one of the most talked-about movies of that year, kinetic, exhausting, genuinely tense in a way that few studio-adjacent films manage.

Fox’s performance as a woman caught in the orbit of a man who cannot stop destroying himself was specific and unshowy and completely convincing.

She was nominated for Breakthrough Actor at the Gotham Awards.

It was the kind of debut that should have opened every door. In practice, Hollywood is inconsistent about what it does with those moments. What followed for Fox was a more gradual accumulation.

What Happened During The Years In Between

She appeared in Steven Soderbergh’s No Sudden Move in 2021. She starred in PVT Chat. She made Puppet in 2022.

She had two films premiere at Tribeca, The Trainer, a dark comedy directed by Tony Kaye opposite Vito Schnabel and Steven Van Zandt, and Fior di Latte, both earning solid critical responses.

She reunited with Soderbergh for Neon’s supernatural thriller Presence, starring opposite Lucy Liu.

In October 2023 she published Down the Drain, a memoir drawn from her own life that covered her tumultuous upbringing, addiction, work as a dominatrix, and her reinvention across multiple creative disciplines.

She drew inspiration from William S. Burroughs, James Frey, and David Sedaris. The book became a New York Times bestseller. A TV adaptation is in development with Joey Soloway attached.

During this same period she was becoming a genuine fashion force, campaigns for Supreme, Diesel, Coach, Tiffany & Co., and Marc Jacobs; runway appearances for LaQuan Smith and Willy Chavarria at New York and Paris Fashion Weeks; covers for Vogue, Elle, and Allure.

This year she became one of the newest faces of MAC Cosmetics. She co-hosted the E! fashion competition OMG Fashun alongside Law Roach. She co-hosts the podcast Forbidden Fruits with Niki Takesh.

The culture had already been telling her she mattered. The agency business, which tends to follow rather than lead, is now catching up.

What Fox’s Slate Looks Like

The reason the UTA signing landed with the weight it did is the list of projects attached to it.

Fox recently starred in HIM, Universal’s psychological thriller with Marlon Wayans, produced by Jordan Peele.

She appeared opposite Vanessa Kirby in Netflix’s The Night Always Comes, directed by Ben Caron. She can currently be seen in the comedy Idiotka.

Immediately next: Perfect, an indie drama she stars in and executive produces alongside Ashley Moore, directed by Millicent Hailes. It makes its world premiere at SXSW this week.

After that: Will Gluck’s One Night Only for Universal, opposite Callum Turner and Monica Barbaro. Loser, written and directed by Colleen McGuinness, in which Fox again serves as executive producer opposite Angourie Rice, Finn Bennett, and Lukas Gage.

The independent comedy Northbound opposite Bruce Dern. And a role in Clashing Through the Snow, an Amazon MGM holiday comedy opposite Christopher Briney, where she plays an iconic rock star.

The executive producer credits are worth noting. She is not simply showing up to sets and delivering performances. She is choosing the projects, attaching herself to the development, and shaping what gets made.

The Rest Of The Team

UTA joins a representation structure that already includes Framework Entertainment on the management side, Schreck Rose Dapello Adams Berlin & Dunham for legal, and Initiative PR.

The agency adds the full-service infrastructure, studio relationships, packaging opportunities, international deals, that makes the difference between working steadily and working at scale.

Julia Fox has a son, Valentino, born in 2021, from her marriage to Peter Artemiev, which ended in divorce. She is 36.

She has been building toward this moment for most of her adult life, and she has done it without following any of the conventional paths. The industry, it turns out, was watching the whole time.