McDonald’s Adult Happy Meal For KPop Demon Hunters Reveals A Purple Sauce And Fans Have Questions

McDonald’s is launching two adult meals tied to KPop Demon Hunters on March 31, and the fan base is already splitting into factions, which is, by design, exactly the point.

The collaboration between McDonald’s and Netflix, announced March 24, brings the film’s central rivalry directly into the fast food format.

HUNTR/X and the Saja Boys each get their own meal. Each meal comes with collectible photocards.

McDonald’s is calling it “the Battle for the Fans,” framing the choice of meal as a declaration of allegiance, the same way the film’s fanbase is divided between stanning the demon-hunting girl group and the demon-disguised boy band.

The question fans are loudest about is not the food. It’s why McDonald’s made these adult meals instead of Happy Meals.

What The Meals Actually Are

Two meals launch simultaneously on March 31 at all participating McDonald’s nationwide.

The HUNTR/X Meal is built around daytime eating and is the more substantial of the two. It includes a 10-piece Chicken McNuggets, a medium soft drink, and the collaboration’s headline menu item, Ramyeon McShaker Fries.

These are McDonald’s World Famous Fries served in a McShaker bag with a seasoning packet of soy, garlic, sesame, and spice, inspired by the South Korean noodle dish and described as Rumi, Mira, and Zoey’s go-to snack in the film.

The meal also includes two limited-edition dipping sauces that are not available anywhere else on the menu. Hunter Sauce, a sweet chili with notes of chili, garlic, and pepper, and Demon Sauce, a bold mustard sauce made purple to match the visual language of the film’s demon patterns.

The Saja Boys Breakfast Meal is timed for morning hours and built around a modified McMuffin. The Spicy Saja McMuffin is a Sausage McMuffin with Egg topped with a peppery Spicy Saja Sauce, described as being “inspired by the fire of Gwi-Ma,” one of the film’s demon characters.

It comes with hash browns and a small soft drink. McDonald’s copy describes the hash browns as “crispy on the outside and soft on the inside, just like the Saja Boys’ leader Jinu,” which is either charming or a lot, depending on where you stand.

Beyond the two meals, five items are available à la carte. The Ramyeon McShaker Fries, Hunter Sauce, Demon Sauce, Spicy Saja McMuffin, and the Derpy McFlurry.

The McFlurry is named for Derpy Tiger, the film’s supernatural tiger mascot, a character inspired by Korean folk art, and blends creamy vanilla soft serve with berry popping pearls and wild berry sauce.

Both meals include a collectible photocard pack featuring either HUNTR/X or Saja Boys characters, with eight total cards across both sets.

Each meal also includes a Derpy access card with a QR code that fans can scan through the McDonald’s app by April 26 to unlock exclusive content and receive a reveal of which group wins the “Battle for the Fans.” McDonald’s has not disclosed what the exclusive content actually is.

The Ramyeon McShaker Fries are also worth noting in context. While McDonald’s McShaker fries have existed in international markets for years, including previous debuts in Canada and Hong Kong, this marks the first nationwide U.S. rollout of the ramyeon flavor.

The format requires the customer to put the fries and seasoning packet into the bag and shake it themselves, which is either interactive and fun or logistically annoying depending on your relationship with lunch.

What Has McDonald’s Said About It?

“Everything we do at McDonald’s is for the fans, and no one can relate to that more than Netflix and KPop Demon Hunters,” said Alyssa Buetikofer, Chief Marketing and Customer Experience Officer at McDonald’s.

She added, “Big things happen when you bring two massive fandoms together, and this partnership was a natural fit. We found authentic ways to unite our iconic worlds, inviting HUNTR/X and Saja Boys fans into the rivalry in ways that feel true to the film and unmistakably McDonald’s.”

Netflix CMO Marian Lee described the collaboration as being rooted in the film’s cultural specificity, “With McDonald’s, we were able to turn the rivalry between The Saja Boys and HUNTR/X into something fans can actually experience, drawing inspiration from Korean culture and food traditions that sit at the heart of the film. From Ramyeon McShaker Fries to Demon sauces paired with Soda Pop, every detail was designed to feel like it could have come straight out of a scene in the movie.”

Why Adult Meals — And Why Fans Are Fighting About It

McDonald’s introduced the adult Happy Meal concept in 2022, starting with a Cactus Plant Flea Market collaboration that sold upgraded versions of the classic meal in collector packaging and drove viral lines and resale frenzies.

The model, adult-sized meal, collectible merchandise, digital unlock, has since been used for the Grimace Birthday Meal, holiday Grinch meals, and other limited drops, each generating enough buzz to create shortages and secondary market activity.

Past drops have driven record single-day sales at participating locations.

The decision to make the KPop Demon Hunters meals adult rather than children’s Happy Meals is the thing generating the most social debate.

The argument against it is straightforward, KPop Demon Hunters is an animated film, its core audience skews young, and the entire premise of an adult meal for a kids movie feels like a category mismatch.

“I’m sorry… The place with the kids’ menu/happy meal decided the collab would be sold as ‘adult meals’????? Are we just fully pretending that Kpop Demon Hunters was not for children,” @briebxrries posted on X. “The days of the themed happy meal are over,” added Reddit user u/AdonisJames89.

The counter-argument is that KPop Demon Hunters is not, in fact, primarily a kids film by its fandom demographics.

It has become one of the most-streamed titles in Netflix history with more than 500 million views. The film’s soundtrack group HUNTR/X became the first K-pop girl group to reach No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

The song “Golden” won a Grammy Award for Best Original Song, the first K-pop song in history to do so, and then won the Academy Award for Best Original Song at the 2026 Oscars.

The film also won Best Animated Feature.

The fandom driving those numbers is broadly adult, broadly international, and broadly the kind of audience that buys collectible photocards rather than plastic toys.

Reddit user u/Pale_Yam_7920 pointed out what McDonald’s apparently did not have to do but chose to, “They did new animated sequences for this, and recorded dialogue with the VAs too! Really cool!” Sony Pictures Animation produced a fully original animated commercial for the collaboration, not simply repurposed footage from the film.

The Boycott Contingent

Not all fans are buying in, literally. A portion of the fandom is calling for a boycott of the collab on the grounds that buying McDonald’s is incompatible with supporting the franchise.

“They’re trying to do anything to offset the boycott,” u/TanoraRat wrote on Reddit. “KPopDH merch is literally everywhere, I can find sooo many keychains, plushies, pins, random things printed w/ them by just walking around, even more online… No excuse to not boycott,” @DOmomingo posted on X.

This mirrors the split that has accompanied several of McDonald’s recent high-profile adult meal drops, where the collectible appeal competes with broader consumer sentiment about the chain.

The Criterion Collection Note

Buried in coverage this week is one other detail worth flagging: KPop Demon Hunters is also being added to the Criterion Collection.

The company, which has historically focused on canonizing prestige art cinema and overlooked films for home release, has not issued a formal announcement with timeline or specifications.

But the mention appearing across multiple entertainment outlets this week signals that the move is confirmed.

The combination, McDonald’s adult meal launch and Criterion Collection edition, in the same week is an unusual pairing that captures where the film sits culturally, simultaneously a mainstream commercial juggernaut and a work that serious film culture is taking seriously.

What Fans Are Anticipating

Beyond the boycott contingent, the broader reaction online skews toward excitement, with fans approaching the drop the same way they would a concert or a merch drop.

“Fans about to line up like it’s a concert,” @maara_baby wrote on X. “K-pop and McDonald’s together is a marketing dream,” @RiDwAn__Iyiola added. At least one Reddit user flagged the Rick and Morty Szechuan Sauce situation from 2017, the McDonald’s one-day revival of a discontinued dipping sauce that caused supply chaos and led to fights at locations nationwide, as a cautionary reference point for what limited drops can turn into when demand exceeds supply.

McDonald’s has not announced specific supply limitations for the KPop Demon Hunters meals.

The HUNTR/X Meal and Saja Boys Breakfast Meal launch at all participating McDonald’s nationwide on Tuesday, March 31.

The Derpy McFlurry will be available à la carte for the duration of the promotion. The photocard QR codes expire April 26.