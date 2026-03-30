Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa Just Got A Public Apology From Howie Mandel And Here’s Why

On March 23, Howie Mandel walked onto the set of Live with Kelly and Mark, accidentally broke a partition the show had installed specifically to accommodate his germophobia, sat down with Kelly Ripa and her husband Mark Consuelos, and then snapped at both of them when they tried to pay him a compliment about his appearance.

A week later, sitting on a beach, he posted a video apologizing. The apology itself ended up being funnier than the original incident.

The chain of events started simply enough. Mandel, who turned 70 in November 2025, was appearing on the show when Consuelos opened by acknowledging the milestone.

“You just celebrated 70 years. You’re 70 years old,” Consuelos said. Ripa added, “It doesn’t make any sense.” Mandel, immediately, leaned forward. “What do you mean it doesn’t make any sense?” he asked. Consuelos said, “You look great.” And that is when things got awkward.

“I look great? That doesn’t mean anything to me,” Mandel said, pointing his finger. “No, no, no, no. I don’t like that, because that’s a caveat.” Ripa tried to clarify, “We’re not saying you look great for 70. You look great.” Mandel pushed back. “Yes you are, without saying 70.”

He then leaned into the analogy that went viral. “It’s like saying you’re smart for a stupid person.”

The audience laughed. The interview moved on. Mandel joked that he did look gorgeous and pivoted to discussing the workout routine his friend, television host Jerry O’Connell, had introduced him to.

He described tying cables to his ankles, attaching them to the side of a pool, then putting on what he called frying pan paddles and swimming for an hour without moving anywhere. “I get so lost in it,” he said. By the end of the segment, the tension had apparently dissolved.

Then the clip went viral. And social media users began questioning whether Ripa had been genuinely put off by the exchange.

The Apology Video

On March 29, Mandel posted a video to Instagram captioned “Message to @kellyripa.” He was on a beach. He looked relaxed.

What followed was four minutes of a comedian doing something he had clearly been resisting for 48 hours.

“I have been debating for 48 hours whether I should make this post or not, and I don’t know if I’m doing the right thing, philosophically,” he began.

He then laid out his position with the kind of specific logic comedians use when they are both serious and aware that they sound absurd. “I don’t believe that somebody who’s a comedian needs to apologize for a joke. It is a joke. It is meant as a joke, and it’s not meant to offend. In all my years, 50 years in the business, I haven’t ever publicly kind of apologized for a joke. It’s hard for me.”

He then explained why he was making an exception. “This is for Kelly Ripa, who in the past has been incredibly supportive. Not only have I been a guest on her show, but I have co-hosted with her, and I’ve known her for years. Michael Gelman, who is a really close friend, is the producer of the show.”

He was referring to Michael Gelman, the longtime executive producer of the Live franchise who has worked with Ripa since her first days as co-host.

“When I go out there, I just try to be entertaining and funny, and sometimes, as a comedian, things don’t land the way you mean them to land. And I don’t know how to say this, but not only do I want to say I’m sorry to Kelly, but and this is the hardest part, you’re right. You’re absolutely right. And I’m sorry I didn’t see it that way.”

And then he landed the punchline he had clearly been building toward for the entire video. “But after a lot of thought and self-reflection, I do look great for my age. I really do. I look fantastic, and I just have to embrace the fact that I look this good.”

Ripa’s representatives did not immediately respond to requests for comment from multiple outlets.

Who Are These Stars And Why Are They Fighting?

Howie Mandel, born November 29, 1955, in Toronto, Canada, was voted class clown in high school, a distinction that also got him expelled. He began his stand-up career at Yuk Yuk’s, the famous Toronto comedy club, and eventually made his way to Los Angeles where he performed at the Comedy Store and was spotted for the game show Make Me Laugh.

He became the opening act on a David Letterman tour, which opened the door to television.

His first major television role was Dr. Wayne Fiscus on the NBC medical drama St. Elsewhere, which ran from 1982 to 1988 alongside Mark Harmon and Denzel Washington.

He voiced Gizmo in the Gremlins films in 1984 and 1990. His stand-up specials in the early 1980s established him as a touring commodity. He has been public for years about his OCD and ADHD diagnoses, writing about both in his memoir Here’s the Deal: Don’t Touch Me.

His germophobia is well documented and long-standing, which is why the Live production team had set up a partition along the walkway Mandel would take from backstage to the interview chairs.

He accidentally unlatched the partition himself as he walked out, which was noted by multiple reporters covering the original appearance.

He has been a judge on America’s Got Talent since 2009, appearing in 13 seasons through the show’s most recent run. He hosts the podcast Howie Mandel Does Stuff with his daughter.

Kelly Ripa has co-hosted the Live franchise since 2001, when she replaced Kathie Lee Gifford alongside Regis Philbin. She is 55 years old and has been one of the most consistent presences in daytime television for nearly 25 years. Mark Consuelos, her husband of nearly 30 years, joined her as permanent co-host in April 2023 after years of guest appearances following Ryan Seacrest’s departure.

Consuelos, 52, is an actor best known for playing Mateo Santos on All My Children, which is also where he and Ripa met in 1995. They married in May 1996.

Their marriage and working relationship are subjects of regular on-air discussion on the show, and Consuelos has developed a reputation as the straight man to Ripa’s quicker comedic instincts, though on March 23 he was the one trying to smooth things over.

The Mandel exchange touched something real because it articulates a frustration that exists beyond celebrity.

When someone’s age is mentioned in the same breath as a compliment, the compliment stops being about the person and starts being about the number.

Mandel’s argument was not that Ripa and Consuelos were being unkind. His argument was that structurally, mentioning the age converts the compliment into a different kind of statement, one that grades on a curve.

He compared it to being told you’re smart for a stupid person, which is a joke, but it is also a logically coherent point. Ripa’s counter, that she genuinely did not believe he was 70 and was not using it as a modifier, is equally coherent. Both things can be true simultaneously.

What Is The Fight Actually About?

An Entertainment Weekly source described the original on-air exchange as casual banter. A source close to the situation. Which is to say, someone who was there or very close to someone who was.

Casual banter is probably the correct description of what Mandel intended and what Ripa experienced in the moment. The viral clip stripped context away, left the snap and the comparison to the stupid person analogy, and let people fill in the rest.

The apology video is funnier than the original exchange partly because of how hard Mandel worked to make it not an apology before finally making it one.

He spent the first two minutes building a philosophical argument against the necessity of comedian apologies, established his 50-year credential, explained his close relationship with Ripa specifically, and then concluded with a genuine concession before immediately undermining it with the punchline.

He apologized for not accepting the compliment and then accepted the compliment with considerably more enthusiasm than anyone expected.

Ripa has not responded publicly. Mandel is back on America’s Got Talent. Consuelos is still co-hosting alongside his wife every morning. The partition is presumably back in place.